Big, fat weddings not to be so big anymore! Delhi govt may put limit on number of guests

Weddings in Delhi may shrink significantly if the Delhi government's plans come to fruition and big, fat weddings may not remain so big anymore. The Delhi Chief Secretary told the Supreme Court that the government will form a policy to limit the number of guests invited to weddings or similar big celebrations. The idea behind it is to prevent food wastage, excessive use of water and traffic congestion.

The Supreme Court said such wastage is 'unacceptable' in a city that is witnessing water crisis and has seen alleged starvation deaths. The apex court, noting the issue, had sought for the help of the Chief Secretary.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, who appeared before a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur, Deepak Gupta and Hemant Gupta, said that the government shared the court's concern. He said that a "balance has to be maintained between the requirements of the rich and the poor" living in the city. Chief Secretary Dev further added that there is unanimity between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor on the issue to discourage "vulgar and extravagant display" by the wealthy, as mentioned in a report in The Times of India.

Referring to a case in which three siblings starved to death, the Supreme Court said that thousands of litres of water and tonnes of food were wasted in such extravagant celebrations while common people didn't even get safe drinking water.

The Chief Secretary also added that wastage of food and misutilisation of scarce water resources is looked at by the LG and the government. Arrangements to serve the excess food to the poor with the help of NGOs must be looked at, CS Dev said.

CS Dev said a policy regarding the same could be drafted within six weeks, wherein the management of farms and motels in and around Delhi would also be reviewed. Following this the court set a deadline of January 31 for the policy framework.