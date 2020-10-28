Bihar election 2020: How to find your name in voter list, locate polling booth

Bihar Vidhan Sabha election 2020: The Bihar Legislative Assembly election has kicked off today. The election will be held in three phases for a total of 243 seats. In the phase 1, the election will be held on 71 Assembly seats.

In phase-1, Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting on 42 of the 71 seats, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is contesting on 41 seats, BJP on 29 seats, Congress on 21 seats and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on 41 seats.

The polling for the other two phases will be held on November 3 and November 7, respectively. A total of 94 constituencies will go to polls in Phase-2 of the Bihar election 2020. For the phase-3, 78 constituencies will go to polls.

How to locate polling booth online?

The Election Commission of India has eased process for voters to find their polling booth. Voters can find out polling booth with the help of ECI website. You can find the location of Election Commission of India (ECI) polling stations on Google map. Users can also check the location of polling stations by selecting state, district, assembly constituency, and polling station.

Step 1: Go to the URL psleci.nic.in. This is ECI's official website to find polling booth.

Step 2: In the state/UT box, type the name of the state.

Step 3: In the district box, select your district.

Step 4: In the AC box, select your assembly constituency.

Step 5: After filling all three boxes, click on the 'search button'.

Step 6: On the right side, ECI will locate your polling booth.

Bihar Elections 2020: How to check your name in the voter list?

To check the name on the voter list, the Election Commission of India has also streamlined procedures for the voters.

Step 1: Go to the Election Commission of India website--eci.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down slightly. On the left side, you will find a few options, like 'Right to vote', 'search name in voter list', etc.

Step 3: You need to click on 'search name in the voter list option', which is written in capital letters.

Step 4: Now, you will be redirected to a new page--National Voters' Service Portal. This page's URL is--electoralsearch.in

Step 5: Here, enter your 'name', 'date of birth', 'father's name/ husband's name', 'gender', 'state', 'district', and 'assembly constituency'. Also add captcha code.

Step 6: Click on 'search'.

Step 7: ECI will swiftly help you to check your name in the voter's list.

How to download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha 2020 voter slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the chief electoral officer of Bihar--ceobihar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the search electoral roll.

Step 3: Click on assembly constituency and number where your locality is mentioned.

Step 4: Enter captcha code.

