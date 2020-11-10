Bihar election 2020 results: 10 things to know about the counting of votes

Today, i.e November 10, the most anticipated Bihar election results will be out. The elections conducted on such a scale are a first since the pandemic hit the country. As counting of the votes have commenced, here are 10 things you should know.

1. Counting of votes began at 8 am IST today at 55 centres across all 38 district-headquarters.

2. Due to COVID-19 protocol, the Election Commission (EC) deployed far more Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Bihar election. The number of booths increased sharply. So, the election officials have to count more EVMs and thus, there will be a greater number of rounds than the usual.

3. To manage the counting of votes efficiently, the EC has increased the counting centres. There are three counting centres in four districts East Champaran, Gaya, Siwan, and Begusarai. Others have either two or one depending on the need.

4. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code are in place outside the counting centres. This is done to avoid people from thronging the counting centres.

5. The EC has deployed 19 companies of paramilitary forces to guard strongrooms. Another 59 companies of jawans have been tasked with maintaining law and order.

6. Senior district administration and police officials will keep a watch on the security situation through screens connected to close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the counting centres.

7. First trends from the counting centres will emerge from the counting of postal ballots in the first hour of the counting.

8. EVM voting trends are likely to emerge by 10 am from all the counting centres in the 38 districts. This will be the first indicator of which party or coalition is leading or trailing.

9. A picture of the next Bihar Assembly will be conspicuous by noon, when it is most likely to emerge who is going to form the government in Bihar.

10. The final official results will take a few more hours when the EC declares a winner and hands over a certificate of victory. Usually, all results come by the evening of the counting day. In rare cases, the final results are declared the next day.