Bihar elections 2020 results: High-profile candidates fighting polls this time

The counting of votes has started in Bihar. This time, Bihar witnessed a triangular contest with the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance and grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is eying the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly.

This election saw many high profile candidates contesting against each other. Let's have a look at some of the important candidates who have high stakes in the election.

High-profile candidates in Bihar elections

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is eyeing his fourth term with ally BJP by his side. Kumar is the face of the NDA, while Mahagathbandhan chose Tejaswi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Tejaswi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister of the state, is contesting from the Raghopur seat. The seat is considered as the Rashtriya Janata Dal's stronghold.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabdi Devi both represented the constituency in the state assembly from 1995 to 2010. Hasanpur assembly seat will have another Yadav family member fighting the Bihar assembly elections. Tej Pratap, a sitting MLA from Mahua assembly in Vaishali district, has changed the constituency to Hasanpur this time. Tej Pratap will face Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, a friend-turned-foe-turned-friend of chief minister Nitish Kumar, is contesting from the Imamganj seat. Bankipur constituency is one of the high-profile seats in Bihar. Nitin Nabin is taking on former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha on a Congress ticket and Pushpam Priya Chaudhary of newly-formed Plurals Party.

From the Jale constituency, Maskoor Usmani is contesting on a Congress ticket. Usmani, the former Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union president, is known for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Congress has never won the seat since 1995. Usmani is pitted against the BJP's sitting MLA, Jeevesh Kumar.

Speaker of state assembly Vijay Kumar Choudhary is contesting from the Sarairanjan seat in Samastipur as a Janata Dal(United) nominee. He is the current MLA from the constituency. Nand Kishore Yadav, the state's road construction minister, is contesting from Patna Saheb seat as a BJP candidate. Krishnandan Prasad Verma, the education minister in the state government, is contesting from the Jehanabad assembly seat.

Shreyasi Singh, a national shooter and the daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh, was given the Jamui seat by the BJP.