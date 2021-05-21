Bikanervala looks to make mark amid millennials; launches ready-to-eat curries

Bikaner-origin namkeen and sweet majors, Bikanervala and Haldiram's have undoubtedly made a mark in India as well as in the global markets with their snacking products. However, in the last few years these traditional family-run businesses are trying hard to make a mark among the millennials. Bikanervala has recently launched its ready-to-eat range of curries and would soon be foraying into the frozen food category with products such as frozen samosas and vegetarian kebabs, under its Rs 1,100 crore FMCG brand, Bikano. Haldiram's on the other hand, has entered into a JV with South Africa headquartered FutureLife, under which it has launched products such as granola bars, oats and protein powders.

"Though Indians have always loved eating freshly cooked food, nuclear families and more women joining the workforce, has created a demand for ready-to-eat and frozen food," says Manish Aggarwal, Director (Bikano), Bikanervala Foods. Also on the cards is the launch of a health food range. Its ready-to-eat food range comprises products such as dal makhni, paneer and choley and competes with the likes of ITC.

Like most FMCG majors, Bikano, during the pandemic, has strengthened its presence on ecommerce platforms and its own web site. Though the digital business is growing robustly, Aggarwal says that bulk of the business will come from the traditional distribution route and the company would focus more on that. "Despite growing rapidly, online contributes less than one per cent to our total revenue. Indian consumers prefer walking into stores and buying food products, and that's where we are going to be."

Bikano, which is currently available only in the northern states, will soon be distributed in the west and south, from its newly commissioned factory in Hyderabad.

Though Agarwal isn't too excited about an online direct-to-consumer business model for Bikano, he is all set to embrace technology for its restaurant business. Bikanervala has 110 restaurants across the globe, and it will be soon taking online orders, which would later be followed by the launch of its own app. "Through the lockdown, it's only the delivery business which has worked. Earlier, delivery used to contribute around 5 per cent to our revenue and going forward it's going to be as high as 20-25 per cent. We need to gear up for that," he said.

