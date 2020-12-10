BJP Chief JP Nadda's convoy attacked in West Bengal; says lawlessness must end

"I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, lotus will bloom," Nadda said while addressing the party workers at South 24 Paraganas.





Nadda said that his convoy was attacked and he is safe because he was traveling in a bulletproof car. He was quoted saying, "There isn't a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end, " said the BJP chief.

"Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack today. It is a shame on democracy," Nadda added.