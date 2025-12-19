Aurobindo Pharma, Tech Mahindra, APL Apollo Tubes: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Thursday after a volatile trading session amid muted global cues. Delays in the India-US trade deal dampened the sentiments further. BSE Sensex declined 77.84 points, or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 84,481.81, while NSE's Nifty50 shed only 3 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close at 25,815.55 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including APL Apollo Tubes, Tech Mahindra and Aurobindo Pharma likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services for Friday's trading session:



Tech Mahindra | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,680-1,720 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,540

Tech Mahindra has confirmed a bullish breakout above its long standing horizontal resistance, signalling a shift in market structure. The move is supported by price sustaining above key short and medium-term EMAs, indicating strong trend alignment. The breakout strengthens the higher high, higher low formation and reflects improving momentum. As long as the stock holds above the breakout zone, the technical setup suggests a continuation of the uptrend with scope for further upside in the near term.



Aurobindo Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,280-1,320 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,160

Auro Pharma continues to display a constructive bullish setup after revisiting and holding its prior consolidation breakout zone. The successful retest indicates strong price acceptance and a shift of former resistance into a reliable demand area. The stock is forming a higher-low structure, supported by improving momentum and alignment with key moving averages. As long as it sustains above the breakout base, the technical setup favours a continuation of the uptrend with scope for further upside ahead.

APL Apollo Tubes | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,850-1,900 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,720

APL Apollo has given a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart, signalling a potential bullish continuation. The stock has rebounded after taking support on a rising trendline, indicating sustained buying interest at higher lows. Price action holding above key short term EMAs reinforces positive momentum, while improving volumes on the breakout point toward fresh accumulation. With this pattern breakout, the stock may extend its upmove towards higher resistance levels in the near term around Rs 1,850-1,900 zone.