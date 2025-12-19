Fog disrupts Delhi air travel: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet issue warnings; CAT III ops in place at airport

As dense fog and poor visibility continue to blanket Delhi and northern India, major airlines, including Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo, have issued advisories warning passengers of potential flight disruptions on Friday. This comes as the weather department forecasts dense fog in the region, which is expected to significantly impact air travel.
Both Delhi Airport and the airlines have urged passengers to check the status of their flights in advance, as thick fog has caused significant delays. According to Air India, the heavy fog is expected to impact flight schedules, particularly in Delhi and its surrounding areas. The airline also warned that disruptions may cascade throughout its network.
In response, Air India has taken proactive steps to minimise inconvenience, offering to assist passengers with rebooking or refunds if their flights are delayed or cancelled. A new initiative also allows passengers affected by likely disruptions to receive advance alerts and either reschedule their flights without extra charges or request a full refund.
IndiGo echoed these concerns, issuing its own advisory on Friday morning. The airline warned that passengers flying in the early hours could face delays or changes in flight timings due to thick fog across northern India. IndiGo added that it is closely monitoring the weather and coordinating with air traffic control to minimise disruptions.
SpiceJet also released a weather update stating that flights could be impacted due to low visibility at Delhi airport. The airline, too, has warned of potential delays, urging travellers to stay updated.
Meanwhile, Delhi Airport confirmed that CAT III operations are underway due to low visibility conditions. These procedures are designed to allow aircraft to land safely, even in extremely dense fog. The airport has assured passengers that ground staff is working with all stakeholders to manage delays and assist those affected by the conditions.