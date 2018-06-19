Governor's rule likely as BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in J&K

The Bhartiya Janata Party today pulled out of its alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir citing deteriorating law and order situation in the valley. Minutes after the decision, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti resigned as the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister. Announcing the decision, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said: "Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Kashmir valley. Despite support from the Central govt, PDP failed to control the situation."

The BJP's significant move came days after an Army soldier Aurangzeb and noted journalist Shujaat Bukhari were murdered by militants in the valley. This triggered massive outrage in the country as the incident happened when centre had pressed one month ceasefire in the state on the request of Mehbooba Mufti. Military analysts believe that the Army was in firm control of the situation in the state but after the ceasefire the militants succeeded in gaining grounds.

Today, Ram Madhav said that keeping in mind the larger interest of India's integrity and to bring the deteriorating situation in the state under control, it would be apt to hand over the governance to the governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He further said that the central government has done whatever the state government sought.