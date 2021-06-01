Black Fungus: Centre restricts export of Amphotericin-B injections

The government on Tuesday decided to impose curbs on the export of Amphotericin-B injections amid rise in Black Fungus cases. Amphotericin-B is used for treating patients suffering from mucormycosis or black fungus infections.

Export of Amphotericin-B injections have been put in the restricted category, noted an official notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). This means that that Amphotericin-B injection exporters would need permission or licence from the DGFT for its outbound shipment. "The export of Amphotericin-B injections... is restricted, with immediate effect," the DGFT notice read.

With the rise in Black Fungus cases in the country, the demand for Amphotericin-B injections has shot up considerably. Several states have already started to witness shortages of Amphotericin-B injections. Due to acute shortage within the country, India has increased the import of Amphotericin-B injections from other countries. US-based Gilead Sciences is expected to supply 1 million Amphotericin doses to India.

Amphotericin-B added to GST exemption list

In light of the rising Black Fungus cases in the country, Amphotericin B was included in the GST exemptions list. This decision was taken during the 43rd GST Council meeting on May 28.

"Due to rising cases of black fungus, the particular medicine which is required for it called Amphotericin B has also been included in the exemptions list," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in a press conference after the GST Council meeting.

The GST Council also has granted Adhoc exemptions to COVID-19 relief items. "The Council has decided to exempt the import of relief items till 31st August 2021," said the Finance Minister.

