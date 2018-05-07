Booking Tatkal tickets to get faster, easier with IRCTC's new e-wallet facility

IRCTC, the Indian Railways subsidiary handling tourism and online ticketing operations, has announced the launch of an e-wallet service. It will enable users to book Tatkal tickets using the IRCTC Rail Connect app. Users will now be able to deposit money in advance with IRCTC at the time of booking. The e-wallet service is handy as it eliminates the payment approval cycle. This service is aimed at facilitating faster ticket booking system.

IRCTC shared the latest update on Twitter stating that like other e-wallets Paytm and Mobikwik users will be able to book tickets by depositing money in advance. The android application enables users to book tickets by logging in and also giving search options and cancellation facility. The app sends notification to passengers about upcoming journeys as well. Besides giving new users the option to register directly from the app, it also retains recently-added details.

IRCTC also said that in case of a train cancellation from the source, the money will be automatically refunded to the user's account through which the payment was made in the app. IRCTC also tweeted saying PNR (passenger name record) will also be automatically cancelled. Cash-on-delivery option is also available for those who do not wish to pay through debit card or credit card.

IRCTC also mentioned that a cab booking facility would also be provided to its customers on its Rail Connect app. IRCTC has tied up with Ola, giving railway travellers access to the cab-booking app through the IRCTC Rail Connect App and its website. Additionally, it also announced the launch of a Food on Track app which enables users to order food from their favourite restaurants. All one has to do is insert one's PNR number to order food via app. A meal can also be auto cancelled in case the PNR is cancelled. This has been done to improve on board food delivery.

Indian Railways is looking up to go digital to make a unique travelling experience for passengers. Apps and other services are ways of making better customer experience. Both the apps, the updated Rail Connect app and the Food On Track app, are currently available on Google Play.