'Boycott Chinese Products' trends on Twitter after China blocks bid to declare Masood Azhar global terrorist

After China blocked India's bid to declare Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist, netizens are calling for a boycott of Chinese products in India. China is one of the biggest trading partners of India and exports everything from mobile phones to cosmetics. Many Indian Twitter users are saying China should be taught a lesson for supporting Pakistan.

Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy, in his tweet, said India was paying the price of gifting UNSC seat to China in 1950. "The cost of freeing Azharin 1999 is now haunting us. The cost of gifting UNSC seat to China in 1950 is haunting us today," he said.

The.cost of freeing Azharin 1999 is now haunting us. The cost of gifting UNSC seat to China in 1950 is haunting us today. The cost of filing an illegal petition in UN on J&K is bleeding us everyday. Learn to introspect before blaming others. There are no free lunches - Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 14, 2019

A Twitter user urged people to use products from any country apart from China. "Buy Samsung Mobile or Indian brands' smartphones and other goods instead of Chinese ones. At least this we can do to show our protest against China's anti-India attitude," he tweeted. "My humble request to every Indian. We must retaliate on China for this act... every rupee will be saved by this act will be your contribution to nation and tribute to our soldiers," tweeted another user.

Another user urged the Indian government to recognise Tibet and Taiwan as independent countries immediately to retaliate China's reluctance on Masood Azhar.

China blocks India's bid to designate JeM Chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in the United Nations Security Council 1267 list. pic.twitter.com/rtQJQqNOWj - ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019

However, some users said people it would be difficult to avoid Chinese products completely. "Irony is this hashtag (#BoycottChineseProducts) trend will be done from Chinese made mobile phone. No country on earth can afford to ban Chinese products as of today," said a user.

Another user said rather than becoming "keyboard warriors", people should show real patriotism and stop using Chinese mobile phones. "Hold on guys, throw your Oppo smartphones first...ask your players not to wear Chinese company sponsored T-shirts."

Some people sought more clarity on how they could boycott the Chinese products and what the government could do to prevent the sale of such products in India.

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after a suicide bomber of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.

India expressed disappointment soon after China put a technical hold on designating Azhar, but said India would continue to pursue all available avenues to ensure that leaders of terror groups involved in heinous attacks on Indian citizens are brought to justice.

