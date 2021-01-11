'Put farm laws on hold, or we will do it': SC rebukes Centre over farmers' protest

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday, January 11, criticised the Centre for its handling of the farmers' protest. Hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws in addition to the ones raising issues concerning the ongoing agitation at Delhi's borders, the CJI said the matter is getting worse. He stated that any stray incident can spark violence adding that "as a court, we will not pass any order saying that you cannot protest."

CJI Bobde also enquired if the farm laws could be put on hold for some time.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow...)