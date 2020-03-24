scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Free coronavirus treatment under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY

Treatment for COVID-19 is available free-of-cost for eligible beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) under various packages

The symptoms for which free treatment is available include pneumonia, fever, respiratory failure The symptoms for which free treatment is available include pneumonia, fever, respiratory failure

The government's flagship Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme will include package for treatment of coronavirus. All Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries will be included in the scheme, according to an official statement.  

The symptoms for which free treatment is available include pneumonia, fever, respiratory failure etc.

COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease that can present itself through varied symptoms such as pneumonia, respiratory failure, diarrhoea etc.

Treatment for COVID-19 is available in designated government hospitals free of charge.

Treatment for confirmed cases of COVID-19 is available free-of-cost for eligible beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) under various packages such as Acute Febrile Illness, Pneumonia, Severe Pneumonia, Pyrexia of unknown origin, Respiratory failure due to any cause (pneumonia, asthma, COPD, ARDS, foreign body, poisoning, head injury etc.), among others.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: Death toll increases to 11; US applauds janta curfew

As per the current testing protocol, people need to be tested for COVID-19 only if they have cough, fever or difficulty in breathing and have at least one of the following conditions:

  • If you have undertaken international travel.
  • If you have come in contact with a laboratory confirmed positive case.
  • If you are a healthcare worker managing respiratory distress / Severe Acute Respiratory Illness.

Here's how you can avail free treatment for coronavirus under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

  • Firstly you need to apply for Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
  • You need to register under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana official website, mera.pmjay.gov.in.
  • Log on to the government website.
  • Go the home page and enter your mobile number.
  • Click on Generate OTP option.
  • Verify OTP number sent to your mobile.
  • Fill the necessary detail to avail the benefits under this scheme.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos