Breaking: HRD Ministry proposes to change name to Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD) has proposed to change its current name to Ministry of Education. The final call will be taken in a Cabinet meeting today. A group of experts, led by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, had first proposed the name of the ministry should be changed. This was a key recommendation in the draft New Education Policy. The change in the name of the ministry has been proposed in order to focus on education and learning.

With the new National Education Policy, the government has decided to usher in education reforms to create a vibrant knowledge society by ensuring higher quality education to all, thus making India a "global knowledge super power'', a government statement had earlier said. The focus has been given on bringing uniformity in education, providing universal access to quality education and improving the quality of elementary education through a new national curriculum framework, it added.

The policy gives special emphasis on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels.

