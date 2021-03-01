ICSE Board Exams 2021: CISCE releases exam schedule for class 10, 12

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday released the time table for class 10 and class 12 examinations.

While exams for class 10 students will be held from May 5 to June 7, those for class 12 students will be held from April 8 to June 16.

While exams for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or class 10) will start at 11 am, some papers will start at 9 am. While most of the papers for Indian School Certificate (ISC or class 12) examination will start at 2 pm, some are scheduled to start at 9 am.

For class 12, "the date and time for practical examinations of the subjects physics, chemistry, biology, biotechnology, Indian music (Hindustani), fashion designing, physical education, computer science (examination session) and home science (examination session), will be provided by the school concerned", CISCE said.

The results will be issued through the conveners to the heads of schools in the month of July 2021 and will not be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi.

The candidates will be required to strictly follow COVID-19 safety instructions at the examination centres.

