Modi govt dismisses 21 tax officials over corruption, misuse of official position

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has compulsorily retired 21 Group B officers of ITO rank today under Fundamental Rule 56(j) over charges of corruption, illegal gratification, misuse of official position, and other allegations. This is the fifth tranche of officers who have been ousted under these rules.

This action is in line with the objectives of Modi government to clean-up the bureaucracy. A total of 85 officers, including 64 high ranking tax officers, have been compulsorily retired under Fundamental Rule 56(j) so far in this year.

The list of compulsorily retired officials includes Ch. Rajasiri (ITO (IAP), Rajahmundry), B Srinivasa Rao (TRO-1, Visakhapatnam), G. Venkateswara Rao (ITO, Ward-12(1), Hyderabad), P Venkateswara Rao (ITO, MSTU, Vishakapatnam), Lakshmi Neeraja (ITO), Vinod Kumar Pal (the then ITO, Ward-2(1), Hazaribagh), Tarun Roy (ITO, Hazaribagh), Preetha Babukuttan (ITO, 31(1)(2), Mumbai), Vijay Kumar Kohad (ITO, now posted as ITO, ITAT Mumbai), and TV Mohan (ITO, now posted as O/o, CIT-14, Mumbai).

ALSO READ: How much money do you need for 25 years of retired life

Action has also been taken against Anil Mallel (ITO, Thane), Madhavi Chavan (ITO, Thane), MD Jagdale (ITO, now posted at ITO (HQ), O/o Pr CIT-1, Nagpur), Rajendra Singhal (ITO (Tech)-2, Rajkot), JB Singh (ITO, Gujarat), RK Bothra (ITO, now posted as TRO, O/o Pr CIT-1, Jodhpur), RS Sisodia (the then ITO, TDS-II, Jodhpur), KL Meena (the then ITO, Ward-1, Sawai Madhopur), H. K. Phulwaria (the then ITO Ward-1(3), Bikaner), Ajay Vireh (ITO, Ujjain), and RC Gupta (ITO, Bhopal, under suspension).

The charges levelled against these officers include disproportionate assets, demanding illegal gratification, holding unaccounted cash and professional misconduct. Several of these officers were nabbed by Central Bureau of Investigation, a government statement said.

The Fundamental Rule 56(j) of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 provides for periodical review of performance of government servants with a view to ascertain whether they should be retained in service or retired from service in public interest.

ALSO READ: BSNL employees to go on strike today, allege company of forcing voluntary retirement scheme