Breathe Clean Air: The best air purifiers you can buy

Alarming levels of air pollution in some of the cities across the country may lead to respiratory disorders. While nothing can beat the natural way of beating air pollution - planting trees for a greener city - a short-term solution can be to install an indoor air purifier and breathe clean air for the hours you spend at home.

The market is flooded with air purifiers from domestic and international brands but you need to keep a few things in mind while buying one.

Things to keep in Mind:

If you are planning to buy an air purifier, consider a few things including the room size, the clean air delivery rate (CADR), air changes per hour (ACH) and the type of filter in the purifier, among other things. CADR is affected by room area and height. The CADR should ideally be two-thirds of the room size. So, for a room measuring 300-350 square feet, a CADR of 200-250 cubic metres an hour (m3/h) is preferable. The capacity of the air purifier improves as CADR goes higher.

The type of filter is yet another important factor -- a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter can filter up to 99.9 per cent airborne particles of up to 0.3 microns in size; and can remove odours, too, if activated in combination with carbon. Another thing to keep in mind is the cost of the ownership -- this includes the cost of the replacement filter that you will need in the long run. Depending on the usage, you might have to replace one in maybe four to six months or even after a year.

Our Picks:

Dyson Pure Cool: Rs 44,900

One of the best air purifiers' money can buy; Dyson Pure Cool looks stylish and is quite good at the job too. Pure Cool detects particles, gases and even odours present in the air with the help of the laser sensors under the thin cut-outs on the body. It sucks in the impure air, which passes through 360-degree glass HEPA and carbon filters sitting at the base. Clean air is then pushed out at a high velocity using the bladeless fan at the top (it is known as Air Multiplier technology). The 360-degree fully-sealed filter system combines an activated carbon filter to remove gases, and a Glass HEPA filter captures 99.95 per cent of microscopic allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria, pollen and mould. The carbon filter has been coated with Tris (Trishydroxymethylaminomethane) to increase the absorption efficiency, and remove gases including NO2, formaldehyde and benzene.

When switched to auto mode, it manages to bring down the PM 2.5 levels from 200 to 1 in less than 20 minutes. While it is accompanied with a compact remote control, one can install and control it using the Dyson Link app as well. There is a circular display at the bottom that shows all the relevant information.

Xiaomi Mi 2S: Rs 8,999

A compact, good-looking air purifier that is also affordable! The third-generation Mi air purifier in white sports a compact, squarish tower design, stands 20 inches tall and does not occupy much space. A total of 943 intake holes are spread across its three sides to draw the impure air, pass it through the 360-degree three-layer circular air filter and push the clean air from the top. The 360 degree cylindrical 3-layer filter has an outer layer that removes large airborne particles such as hair and dust; the middle layer uses H11-grade filter action technology that removes micron-sized particles and catches harmful bacteria and lastly the inner layer made of highly activated carbon, for effectively removing formaldehyde and other harmful substances and odours. This one has a circular OLED display that shows real-time PM 2.5 level along with temperature, humidity level, Wi-Fi status and mode. A light sensor helps adjust the screen's brightness, while a high-precision laser sensor is used to measure the PM level. The 2S has a clean air delivery rate of 310 cubic metres per hour. Pairing the 2S with the Mi Home App also brings the convenience of remote control and smart functionality and can be used to turn it on/off, change mode and even customise the favourite mode using the app. All these can be remotely done when you are away from home. It also features voice control and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Kent Alps +: Rs 19,000

Coming from one of the leading names in water purification technology, Kent's Alps+ air purifier is worth consideration. This is good looking rectangular air purifier that comes with a real-time air purity monitor, and the PM 2.5 level is displayed (using colours and numbers) on the digital screen added to the front cover. The controls, such as power button, timer settings (two, four and eight hours), fan speed (auto, slow, medium and high) and ioniser, have been placed on top. The Alps+ comes with three layers of filters -- the primary filter removes large particles, the specially treated carbon filter removes odour and the third antibacterial HEPA filter removes bacteria and PM 2.5 pollutants. On high speed, the purifier worked well in a room size of 40 sq. ft. -- the PM 2.5 level goes from 200 to 40 in just 15 minutes. The air purifier performance is impressive, but it isn't accompanied by a remote control and does not support smart connectivity either.

Honeywell:

Blueair Sense+: Rs 31,999

Blueair is yet another leading name in the air purification segment. The company's Sense+ claims to capture 99.97 per cent of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns in size and is capable of changing air 5 times in an hour in the room of approximately 194 sq feet. It comes with two filters, each consisting of a particle filter and an activated carbon filter for the removal of heavy gaseous pollutants. With motion sensor built-in swiping the palm over the Blueair Sense+ changes fan speed, and it can be controlled using the mobile app as well.

Panasonic F-PXM55H: Rs 33,995

With the coverage area of 452 sq ft, this Panasonic F-PXM55H has a CADR of 286m3/h. Panasonic claims that the composite filter and the deodorisation has a life of 10 years and is equipped with features like sleep mode, filter replacement indicator, house dust catcher and child lock. The Econavi technology minimises unnecessary operations by monitoring the daily life pattern of the user, creating a favourable environment for the members as well as pets. There is also a house-dust catcher that helps in eliminating big particles such as hair, fine dust particles and germs, and the 3D circulation airflow increases the efficiency of the air purifier.

3M Electrostatic AC Filter: Rs 450

This is an air conditioner filter designed to complement the existing filtering screen of your wall mounted air conditioners to enable it to remove PM 2.5 and other Micro-Particle pollutants from the air inside your home so you can clean your air while you cool it. 3M claims that the AC filter removes 83 per cent of PM2.5 and Micro-Particle content from indoor air within an hour of application. It has the electrostatic technology to pull in and trap unwanted air particles, while letting clean air flow through. Priced at Rs 450, the filter doesn't require any technical know-how for installation either and is available on Amazon India and selected Reliance Digital Stores.