Modi in Varanasi: PM reiterates 'New India' pitch; says determined to achieve $5-trillion economy status

1.17 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the BJP's membership drive from Varanasi.

1.16 PM: Focusing on building a clean India, a healthy India, and a beautiful India to make the $5-trillion journey easier, says Modi.

1.15 PM: Efforts are being made to unite the entire country for water conservation and water harvesting, says the PM.

1.10 PM: "Along with farming, we are giving special emphasis on Blue Economy", PM Modi said.

1.08 PM: "We have the potential to export food, milk, vegetables, honey or organic products", said PM Modi in Varanasi.

1.05 PM: "When per capita income increases in any country, it increases the purchasing capacity", PM Modi said.

1.00 PM: "Today, looking at the history of most of the developed countries, at one time, the per capita income was not very high", said PM Modi.

1.00 PM: "The goal I am talking to you today will force you to think afresh, a new goal and a new enthusiasm", PM Modi said while addressing people in Varanasi.

12.56 PM: "It would be a matter of courage, of new possibilities, of the sacrificial fire of development, of serving Maa Bharati, and dreaming of New India", PM Modi said.

12.50 PM: "This is the call of the changing Bharat", says PM Modi.

12.41 PM: PM Modi recites a poem on New India's aspiration to become a major economy.