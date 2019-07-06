Modi in Varanasi: PM reiterates 'New India' pitch; says determined to achieve $5-trillion economy status

A day after his government's full-year Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the launch of the BJP's membership drive in Varanasi today, pitched to realise New India's dream to achieve $5-trillion economy status by 2025. "Yesterday on TV and today in newspapers, you must have heard and read about the goal of $5 trillion economy. It is very important for you all to understand what $5 trillion economy means and how it is connected to every Indian citizen," said the PM. Slamming the Opposition, he said some people doubt our ambition and that the BJP was determined to achieve the goal.
Check all the latest updates on PM Modi's speech in Varanasi
1.17 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the BJP's membership drive from Varanasi.
PM Shri @narendramodi launches BJP's membership drive from Varanasi. #BJPMembership https://t.co/TipBfRQnqO- BJP (@BJP4India) July 6, 2019
1.16 PM: Focusing on building a clean India, a healthy India, and a beautiful India to make the $5-trillion journey easier, says Modi.
5 , ,
, : #BJPMembership- BJP (@BJP4India) July 6, 2019
1.15 PM: Efforts are being made to unite the entire country for water conservation and water harvesting, says the PM.
July 6, 2019
1.10 PM: "Along with farming, we are giving special emphasis on Blue Economy", PM Modi said.
- Blue Economy
, : #BJPMembership- BJP (@BJP4India) 6 July 2019
1.08 PM: "We have the potential to export food, milk, vegetables, honey or organic products", said PM Modi in Varanasi.
, , -,
: #BJPMembership pic.twitter.com/BHePrULL00- BJP (@BJP4India) 6 July 2019
1.05 PM: "When per capita income increases in any country, it increases the purchasing capacity", PM Modi said.
,
, : #BJPMembership- BJP (@BJP4India) 6 July 2019
1.00 PM: "Today, looking at the history of most of the developed countries, at one time, the per capita income was not very high", said PM Modi.
,
, :- BJP (@BJP4India) 6 July 2019
1.00 PM: "The goal I am talking to you today will force you to think afresh, a new goal and a new enthusiasm", PM Modi said while addressing people in Varanasi.
,
: #BJPMembership pic.twitter.com/iGJIIsJ32R- BJP (@BJP4India) 6 July 2019
12.56 PM: "It would be a matter of courage, of new possibilities, of the sacrificial fire of development, of serving Maa Bharati, and dreaming of New India", PM Modi said.
, , ,
: #BJPMembership pic.twitter.com/3ZJZymx4ts- BJP (@BJP4India) 6 July 2019
12.50 PM: "This is the call of the changing Bharat", says PM Modi.
-
,
,
,6 July 2019
12.41 PM: PM Modi recites a poem on New India's aspiration to become a major economy.
BJP (@BJP4India) July 6, 2019
,
-
: #BJPMembership pic.twitter.com/WdaFeMLXuB
12.19 PM: Some people are doubting the potential of Indians that $5-trillion economy status can't be achieved, says the PM.
BJP (@BJP4India) July 6, 2019
, : #BJPMembership
12.18 PM: "I salute every dedicated BJP worker across the country," says the PM.
July 6, 2019
12.15 PM: PM Narendra Modi during the launch of BJP membership drive in Varanasi.
PM Shri @narendramodi is speaking at the launch of #BJPMembership drive in Varanasi. Watch at https://t.co/sz6aezL6ah pic.twitter.com/Rf0HTfvTXvBJP (@BJP4India) July 6, 2019
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today