Budget 2020: 'FM indisposed?' asks Tharoor in Twitter banter over Nirmala's absence as PM Modi meets economists

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as well as the Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur's joint absence from the Prime Minister's pre-Budget meeting with economists didn't go unnoticed as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter questioning why she didn't attend the meet.

In a departure from his eloquent tweets, Tharoor simply posted: "What's going on here? Finance Minister indisposed?"

Same question again: https://t.co/QhZQtBLRwv. Whats going on here? Finance Minister indisposed? Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 9, 2020

PM Narendra Modi was accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, and MSME and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in the meeting with economists held at Niti Aayog on Thursday. Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, as well as PM-EAC Chairman Bibek Debroy were also in attendance.

PM @narendramodi chaired a productive interaction with economists and experts to discuss topics ranging across economy, social sector and startups in #NITIAayog today. pic.twitter.com/DoT6rf6NQ1 NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress joined Tharoor to take potshots at the government over Sitharaman's absence. The opposition party tweeted: "How many men does it take to do a woman's job? #FindingNirmala"

How many men does it take to do a woman's job? #FindingNirmala https://t.co/RbiFmFZVBW Congress (@INCIndia) January 9, 2020

Replying to a tweet by BJP's official handle, which invited suggestions for the upcoming Budget, Congress posted: "Here's a suggestion, next budget meeting, consider inviting the Finance Minister. #FindingNirmala"

Here's a suggestion, next budget meeting, consider inviting the Finance Minister. #FindingNirmala https://t.co/wKV35GTI04 Congress (@INCIndia) January 9, 2020

And Twitterati did what it does best - had a field day over the Finance Minister's absence in the meeting.

Looks like Home Minister is doing finance meeting, while Finance Minister is at home. https://t.co/DcAeYeRXre Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 9, 2020

#FindingNirmala



A simple example how intelligent the modi govt is means they conducted a meeting ahead of budget without finance minister! https://t.co/uWaAfR3J7i (@4yy6oCIVSFNGxv7) January 9, 2020

First invite the Finance Minister @nsitharaman and take her suggestions.

Modi and Shah insulted her by not inviting in the consultation meeting with "top economists"#FindingNirmala#SaveIndianEconomy https://t.co/48lf7qkuLM Syed Maqbool (@maqbool_sm) January 9, 2020

In a rebuttal, FM Sitharaman clarified that she has already met economists as part of her pre-Budget consultations. In her reply to Tharoor, FM Sitharaman's office tweeted that she "has already met industrialists, experts, and economists during the pre-budget consultations". "Also, she has been meeting and interacting with representatives and stakeholders from various industries for many months now," the tweet added.

Sir, the minister has already met economists on 20th Dec 2019, as a part of the pre-budget consultations. https://t.co/pYMoqBbv35 NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) January 9, 2020

Sir, the minister has already met industrialists, experts, and economists during the pre-budget consultations.

Also, she has been meeting and interacting with representatives and stakeholders from various industries for many months now. https://t.co/0jqzqlaCrT pic.twitter.com/00jYixrVc3 NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) January 9, 2020

The PM's meeting began at 11:15 am and went on till 11:45 am. Meanwhile, FM's interaction with party leaders began at 10.30 am and continued till 2 pm. She was interacting with national office-bearers, spokespersons, Morcha members, departments, publications and think-tanks of BJP at the party's headquarters in Delhi as part of her pre-Budget consultations.

Smt @nsitharaman interacts with the office-bearers, panelists, spokespersons, and members of the morchas and departments of @BJP4India in New Delhi, as a part of the pre-budget discussions. pic.twitter.com/9wkB8fOFFh NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) January 9, 2020

The agenda for PM's meeting included issues related to agriculture and infrastructure sectors as well as measures to boost economic growth.

This isn't the first time Tharoor was poking the finance minister. In an earlier tweet, Tharoor had also questioned the absence of Finance Minister from a meeting between the Prime Minister and business tycoons of the country on Wednesday.