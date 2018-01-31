SpiceJet announces 20 new domestic flights from Feb 11

Budget airline SpiceJet has announced 20 new non-stop domestic flights starting from February 11, aimed at strengthening its network across South India.

The airline would introduce 18 new flights in the South, of which ten would be catering to popular tourist destinations in Andhra Pradesh, the airline said in a release here.

SpiceJet would also become the only carrier to operate between Kolkata-Jabalpur and Bengaluru-Puducherry with daily direct flights.

The new flights connecting the metro cities with the non-metros will give fresh impetus to the airlines regional connectivity theme, 'connect the unconnected,' it said.

The airline would introduce daily direct flights on the Bengaluru-Rajahmundry, Chennai-Mangaluru and Guwahati-Chennai routes and a direct flight between Bengaluru-Tirupati which would operate on all days except Tuesdays.

According to the budget carrier, it will operate all the routes with its Bombardier Q400 aircraft, except for the Chennai-Guwahati route where it will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft.

The airline aimed to further expand its network by connecting more non-metro destinations with metro destinations in the current year, Chief Sales and Revenue Officer of SpiceJet, Shilpa Bhatia said in the release.