Traders body CAIT calls for boycott of Chinese products, demands 500% import duty hike

Traders body CAIT on Sunday gave a call for the boycott of Chinese products and sought high customs duties of up to 500 per cent on these goods as China supported Pakistan's case on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir at the UNSC.

It said that while presenting and supporting Pakistan's case on abrogation of Article 370 in United Nation Security Council, China has placed itself on the list of probable enemies for the national security of the country which has made citizens and trading community in particular grossly anguished.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has "given the call to boycott Chinese products to make China understand the repercussions of supporting Pakistan".

It added that the issue will be discussed in a national conference of traders from all states convened by CAIT on August 29 here.

"China has become habitual in supporting Pakistan on every matter which is against India and therefore now the time has come when we should reduce our dependence on Chinese goods," it said.

Besides, CAIT has urged the government to levy customs duty from 300 to 500 per cent on imports of Chinese goods.

