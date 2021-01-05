Central Vista Project can go ahead, SC gives nod in 2:1 verdict

The Supreme Court (SC) in a majority verdict on Tuesday, January 5, said that construction of the new parliament complex can go ahead. The apex court passed the order in response to pleas challenging the Central Vista Project.

Upholding the environmental clearance as well as notification for change in the land use for the project, a three-judge bench said, "We hold that there are no infirmities in clearances given, change in land use."

The revamp of the parliament complex announced in September 2019 envisions a new triangular building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs. The complex is to be ready by August 2022, when India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, by 2:1 majority, held that the grant of environmental clearance and the notification for change in land use for the project was valid.

Justice Khanwilkar, writing the judgement for himself and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, also directed the project proponent to set up a smog tower and use anti-smoke guns at the construction site for the Central Vista project.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the third judge on the bench, also agreed on the issue of award of the project.

He, however, disagreed with the judgment on change of land use and on grant of environmental clearance for the project.

The top court's verdict came on several pleas on the issue, including the one filed by activist Rajeev Suri, against various permissions given to the project by authorities including the grant of environmental clearance and the nod to change of land use.

