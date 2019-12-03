Chandrayaan 2: Not ISRO or NASA, it's techie from Chennai who found Vikram lander on Moon

Chandrayaan 2: Despite a frantic search for the Vikram Moon lander by scientists at ISRO and US space agency NASA for over two months since it disappeared on Moon's surface on September 7, it's a techie from Chennai who was finally able to unravel the biggest mystery in India's space history so far. The United State's premier space agency, NASA, has credited Shanmuga Subramanian (Shan), a mechanical engineer and a computer programmer from Chennai, for helping it find ISRO's Vikram Moon lander debris on the lunar surface.

Shanmuga works as a technical architect at engineering company Lennox India Technology Centre in Chennai.

As per NASA, its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) had released the first set of pictures of the Vikram lander contact site on September 26. It said many people, including Shanmuga Subramanian, were searching for the lander, which lost contact with the ISRO just before soft-landing on the Moon. Shanmuga's crucial inputs helped NASA confirm the Vikram lander debris location by comparing before and after images.

"Shanmuga Subramanian contacted the LRO project with positive identification of debris. After receiving this tip, the LROC team confirmed the identification by comparing before and after images," the agency said, crediting Shanmuga for finding debris identified as "S" (check the main image).

The Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander was targeted to land on Moon's highland smooth plain, about 600 kilometres from its the South Pole. However, India's attempt to create history by becoming the first nation to land on the South Pole had faced setback after Vikram lander lost communication just before the scheduled touchdown on September 7.

NASA had earlier made two attempts to locate Chandrayaan 2's lander on September 17 and October 14 but to no avail. The agency had cited two reasons for its inability to trace Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander -- one, the lander might be lying in shadowed part of the moon or second, it might be located outside the area US space agency photographed.

