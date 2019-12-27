CM Arvind Kejriwal promises safer city for women, pure water, clean Delhi in election campaign

Ahead of the Delhi polls early next year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the election campaign at a town hall on Thursday. The Aam Aadmi Party chief promised Delhi a shining, clean city with improved sanitation, 100 per cent piped pure water and a safer city for women in the town hall that had AAP workers from across the city in presence.

"Five years ago you chose us. Till now you have paid taxes with your hard-earned money. It is but fair that I give you a proper account of how your money was used. That's why I am here," said the Chief Minister, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times. The Thursday event was the first of such direct interactions planned in each of the seven parliamentary constituencies till January 7.

The AAP leader said that the next big initiative of his second term is clean Delhi. "You must be visiting different places and comparing them with Delhi. Why is out Delhi so dirty? There are garbage dumps everywhere. This time we worked in education, health, water and power sectors. Now the target is chamakti hui Dilli (a shining Delhi). You and I will work together. I know if I take on anything with the support of 2 crore people, the job will be done," he said.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal announces free electricity in Delhi for up to 200 units from August

He also said that his aim was to provide 100 per cent piped and safe water. "When I took over, only 58 per cent of Delhi received piped water. We had got surveys done and identified 2,300 areas which were getting impure water," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal has also been announcing measures such as slashing of electricity rates, free Wi-Fi in public places and free Delhi Metro and DTC bus travel for women in the run-up to the elections.

Also read: Free Wi-Fi in Delhi: 11,000 hotspots to be set up at bus stops, markets

Also read: Delhi Metro, DTC buses to be free for women, says Arvind Kejriwal