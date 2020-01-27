Congress sends Constitution to PM Modi; asks him to read when he has time off from dividing country

Congress (INC) party has sent a copy of the India's Constitution to Prime Minster Narendra Modi in order to remind him and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the constitutional values. The Congress party, on the Republic Day, shared an image of receipt of the Amazon order on its Twitter handle. The party wrote, "Dear PM, the Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it".

Further, the party posted several passages from the Constitution in a series of tweets to remind PM Modi-led BJP government about the "Rights of Indian citizens".

Congress posted a picture titled, "Equality Before Law", which states that a "state shall not deny to any person equality before the law or equal protection of the laws within the territory of India". It further wrote, "A lesson the BJP has failed to understand is that all persons no matter creed, caste or gender are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution. It is this article that is completely violated by the govt's Citizenship Amendment Act."

A lesson the BJP has failed to understand is that all persons no matter creed, caste or gender are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution. It is this article that is completely violated by the govt's Citizenship Amendment Act. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/54k31I4DZy Congress (@INCIndia) January 26, 2020

In another tweet titled "Prohibition of Discrimination', which says the 'state shall not discriminate against any person on the ground of religion, race , sex, caste, or place of birth", the party told the BJP that it was important to remember that India's Constitution protected person from discrimination.

It is important to remember that it is enshrined in our Constitution that all persons are protected from discrimination of any form. Therefore, any attempt to draft laws based on discrimination are unconstitutional. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/njlDcorfeI Congress (@INCIndia) January 26, 2020

In another tweet of freedom of speech and expression, the Congress accused the BJP of suppressing "peaceful protests", manipulating media and arrest or detain people in an "undemocratic way".