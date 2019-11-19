Cooking votes! Election Commission conducts raid, seizes 53 pressure cookers in poll-bound town

Ahead of assembly bypolls in Karnataka's Hoskote, the Election Commission has seized 53 pressure cookers that were being distributed to the voters.

The raid was conducted on Monday after the EC received information that cookers were being distributed and some were stored in a house in Geddalahalli village of Nandagudi Hobli of Hoskote taluk.

The house, which was raided, belongs to a person identified as Alim Pasha. The case has been filed at Nandagudi police station.



Karnataka: A flying squad of the Election Commission yesterday conducted raid and seized 53 pressure cookers from a house in poll bound Hoskote (Bangalore Rural District), on receiving information that the cookers were being distributed to the voters. pic.twitter.com/JhtxkHZzqg ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

Hoskote is one of the 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka that is set to witness a three-cornered contest among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JD (S) and Congress on December 5.

Furthermore, Haskote constituency has all 'corepati' candidates in fray.

The BJP has fielded MTB Nagraj whose total assets are worth Rs 1,200 crore and has grown by over Rs 180 crore in last 18 months.

Nagaraj, considered the state's richest politician, had declared assets worth about Rs 1,015 crore during the 2018 assembly polls. Nagaraj also owns high-end cars including Prado, Fortuner, Benz, Land Rover, apart from Bolero and i10, worth over Rs 2.54 crore.

Defending his assets Nagaraj has said, he has paid all taxes. He said he was a businessman and had not joined the BJP for monetary reasons.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Padmavathi along with her husband, Byrathi Suresh, who is MLA from Hebbal have assets worth Rs 424 crore, the election affidavit said. Padmavathi who is making electoral debut has declared her occupation as business.

Independent candidate - Sharath Bachegowda, has declared assets worth Rs 138 crore along with his wife Pratibha in his election affidavit.

Sharath, the son of BJP MP from Chikkaballapura, B N Bachegowda, has declared his occupation as public service and business. He has also declared certain cases pending against him.