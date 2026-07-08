Gurgaon turns into 'Venice' after just two hours of rain; viral videos capture flood chaos

Gurgaon's roads turned into rivers after barely two hours of monsoon rain on Tuesday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded, flooding key roads and underpasses, and triggering a wave of viral videos online. As traffic came to a standstill across several parts of the city, many residents compared the financial hub to "Venice", while Gurugram Police urged offices to allow employees to work from home.

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Viral videos capture Gurgaon's rain chaos

The heavy rain began around 2 pm and lasted for nearly two hours, but its impact stretched well into the evening. Several roads were submerged under rainwater, vehicles broke down mid-journey, and long traffic snarls left commuters stuck for hours.

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As the situation worsened, residents took to social media to share videos of flooded streets and stranded vehicles. In one widely shared clip, a woman showed the road outside her home completely submerged, with her two-wheeler almost half underwater. She said the flooding had happened after just a couple of hours of rain.

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Another viral video showed people wading through waterlogged streets. Some rolled up their trousers and walked barefoot while carrying their shoes, while others waited on the roadside for the water level to recede before crossing.

One comment that quickly gained traction read, "It's not Gurgaon, it's Venice." The comparison soon appeared across multiple posts as more videos surfaced from different parts of the city.

We welcome first rains in Gurgaon 🌧️!



For next few months, as always, we will be posting photos and videos of water logging after minutes of rains, trash floating, electricity failures, massive traffic jams and snarls, sad stories of people stuck in traffic and our usual… pic.twitter.com/tA4tMXwLjj — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) July 7, 2026

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NH-48 partially caves in, traffic piles up

Among the worst-hit locations was the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48), where a section of the main carriageway near Narsinghpur caved in after the downpour.

The damage forced authorities to shut two lanes, leading to massive congestion between Hero Honda Chowk and the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. Commuters remained stuck in slow-moving traffic for hours as vehicles struggled to navigate flooded stretches.

Waterlogging reported across multiple areas

The flooding was not confined to one part of the city. Severe waterlogging was reported from several areas, including Sector 68 and the road near Airia Mall.

Several underpasses were inundated, making them difficult to use, while potholes hidden beneath floodwater posed an additional risk for motorists. Stalled vehicles further worsened traffic across the city.

For many office-goers, what would normally be a short commute home turned into an hours-long ordeal.

Police advise companies to allow work from home

With more rainfall expected and road conditions deteriorating, Gurugram Police issued an advisory asking companies to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.

The advisory said reducing unnecessary travel would help ease congestion on the city's roads and ensure smoother movement for emergency services.