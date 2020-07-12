Coronavirus cases: Over 28,000 new cases, 551 deaths in 24 hours; tally nears 8.5 lakh

At over 28,000 new cases and 551 deaths, India reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus numbers. India reported 28,637 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as mentioned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning. So far, the country has 8,49,553 cases with 2,92,258 active cases, 5,34,621 discharged and 22,674 deaths.

The country's recovery rate was reported at 62.78 per cent on Saturday. However, India accounts for around 12 per cent of the total global cases. India is the third worst-affected country in the world, after the US and Brazil.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with 2,46,600 cases including 99,499 active cases, 1,36,985 discharged and 10,116 deaths. On Saturday actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the hospital. Moreover, 18 staff members at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai has been tested positive and the Governor has gone into self-isolation.

Tamil Nadu with 1,34,226 cases, including 46413 active cases, 85,915 discharged and 1,898 deaths.

With 1,10,921 cases, Delhi is the third worst-affected. The national capital has reported 19,895 active cases, 87,692 discharged and 3,334 deaths. Delhi government's data shows that COVID deaths have reduced in the past two weeks in the national capital. Delhi's fatality rate also declined from 3.64 per cent reported before June 24 to 3.02 per cent reported between June 24 and July 8). According to the Saturday bulletin, 34 people died in a single day -- lowest in a single day in a month.

"Of 691 deaths that took place during the last fortnight, only seven deaths took place in home isolation (between June 24 and June 30). Not a single patient in home isolation died in July. We can attribute this to the chief minister's decision to distribute pulse oximeters to all patients in home isolation. The use of these oximeters alerts the patients of a drop in oxygen levels, which is an early sign of deteriorating health," said the Delhi government statement.

