'Feel insulted': Delhi Medical Association condemns Kejriwal's remarks against hospitals

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused some hospitals of "doing mischief" over handling of COVID-19 patients and tests, the Delhi Medical Association has condemned his statements saying the Delhi government was putting unnecessary pressure on them. "Doctors who are serving the people of Delhi tirelessly for the last two months in this pandemic crisis and are risking their lives feel insulted by the way they are being treated," a DMA statement said.

The body added that hospitals were the backbone of healthcare and were serving the patients, including COVID and non-COVID. "They were being penalised and the government instead of praising their efforts is issuing new diktats daily," it added.

The association said the FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital was highly condemnable and demoralising for the entire medical fraternity and that the hospital doctors had saved lakhs of lives in the last decade but now they were being penalised and threatened.

The association said doctors of Delhi were already overworked and overstressed amid the COVID-19 crisis and that the state government was putting unnecessary pressure on them.

In its demands, the association has asked the government to form a coordination committee of DMA medical professionals with the Delhi government officials to look after the all health care facilities and proper management of the coronavirus crisis.

Also read: Delhi govt orders hospitals to discharge all mild, asymptomatic patients in 24 hours of admission



It has asked the government to ensure adequate testing facilities were available for early detection and treatment and that every hospital or nursing home should have a dedicated testing lab facility.

The association said in case of COVID-19 patient dies due to coronavirus, there should be an effective system to transport and cremate the body as per the guidelines.

The association's response came after Delhi CM on Saturday had said some hospitals were "doing mischief" (over coronavirus) and that these would not be spared.

"Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared," he added.

The CM added: "Please allow a few days for us to sort this out. We will investigate and take action against those who are refusing patients even when beds are available. Some are involved in black-marketing of beds".

He also said the healthcare system in Delhi would collapse if thousands of asymptomatic people emerged for testing. He maintained that testing should also be reserved for people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 to avoid overcrowding the hospitals.

Also read: Delhi hospitals can't turn away people with COVID-19 symptoms, says CM Arvind Kejriwal