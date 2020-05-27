Coronavirus crisis: Nokia closes Tamil Nadu plant after 42 employees test positive

Nokia shut down operations at a telecoms gear manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu after some employees tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to the company statement. The company further said that they implemented social distancing measures and also incorporated some changes in canteen facilities.

The telecom giant did not spill the beans on how many workers at the plant tested positive. However, a report by news agency Reuters said that at least 42 employees tested positive. According to the report, the factory began operations in a restricted manner a few weeks ago after the government relaxed restrictions to jump start the economy. Nokia added that they hoped to restart plant operations "soon at a restricted level with skeletal staff".

Nokia, however is not the first factory to shut down over coronavirus cases. Chinese smartphone company OPPO suspended its operations at a Greater Noida factory after 6 workers tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Following this incident an OPPO employee told news agency IANS, "We have been asked not to come to the factory as six coronavirus cases have been confirmed at our manufacturing unit in Greater Noida. The company has asked us to stay at home till further notice."

India has so far reported a total of 1,45,380 coronavirus positive cases. Out of these cases, 80,722 are active COVID-19 cases whereas 60,490 people have been cured and discharged, according to the Union Health Ministry website. Novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of as many as 4,167 people in India and 1 patient has been migrated as of May 26, 8:00 am.

