Coronavirus drug: Maharashtra minister threatens action against Patanjali for misleading public

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingne on Friday said that action would be taken against Patanjali Ayurveda if the company tries to create confusion or attempts to mislead people into believing that 'Coronil' is a cure for COVID-19.

On June 23, Patanjali Ayurveda had launched 'Coronil' and 'Swasari'. It had claimed that these two drugs could be used for treating COVID-19 and had successfully treated 100 per cent of the COVID-19 patients it was administered to in clinical trials. The announcement was immediately scrutinised by many organisations including the Ministry of AYUSH which ordered Patanjali to immediately stop all advertising of the drug.

The Ministry of AYUSH had said that the details of clinical trials conducted by Patanjali were not known to it and ordered Patanjali to provide all relevant reports so that the Ministry could review the entire process and take a decision on the drug. It said that Patanjali should not advertise the drug until the MInistry had thoroughly reviewed all the important reports and given the drugs its approval.

However, even before Ministry of AYUSH could give its verdict on the drugs, Patanjali Ayurveda changed its stance. On Monday. Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said that the company had never claimed that the drugs could cure coronavirus and had only said during the trails all patients given the drugs had recovered successfully.

"We made the combination of Tulsi Giloy Ashwagandha at an advanced level and when the clinical trials were done on the patients of COVID-19, the coronavirus patients were cured. A conspiracy has been hatched against us and if the Ayush Ministry tells us to conduct clinical trials once again then we are ready to face it," Balkrishna said. Following this announcement, the Ministry of AYUSH has allowed the sale of 'Coronil' and 'Swasari' but not as COVID-19 treatment drugs.

Maharashtra was one of the states which had immediately ruled out the selling of the drugs in the state back when they were originally announced as COVID-19 treatment drugs.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had tweeted, 'The National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur will find out whether clinical trials of @PypAyurved's 'Coronil' were done at all. An abundant warning to @yogrishiramdev that Maharashtra won't allow sale of spurious medicines. #MaharashtraGovtCares #NoPlayingWithLives." Now, the state FDA minister has said that the state will take action against Patanjali if it tries to further mislead people.

