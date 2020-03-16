Coronavirus in India: Supreme Court takes suo moto cognisance of overcrowding in jails

A two-judge bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde and LN Rao issued a notice to the Director-General, Prison, and chief secretaries of all states and union territories. The bench has sought their reply by March 20 regarding the precautionary measures taken for the prevention of COVID-19.

The apex court has also directed all states and union territories to delegate an officer on March 23 who could assist it in the matter. The bench also took suo moto cognisance of prevalent conditions in remand homes where juveniles in conflict with law are lodged.

It observed that some states have taken steps for the pandemic but there are some states which have not taken appropriate measures.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: RBI Governor to address media amid virus fears

The court also cautioned that mass gathering is a big problem and it can become a centre for the spread of coronavirus.

The court also said it will issue reasons on why it has taken suo moto cognisance of the matter.

"We need to formulate some guidelines, and directions should be issued with respect to overcrowding of prisons in wake of coronavirus," the bench said.

Also Read: PM Modi tweets about COVID-19; measures taken to mitigate coronavirus spread

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110 on Sunday, with Maharashtra reporting the highest followed by Kerala.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 110 cases in India so far, including two people who died in Delhi and Karnataka and 17 foreigners. Ten patients have been discharged.

Also Read: Coronavirus: 'Isolation ward no less than luxury hotel,' says Delhi's first patient