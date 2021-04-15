Worse than US! India's daily Covid-19 cases increased from 1 lakh to 2 lakh in 10 days

India became the second nation after the US to log over 1 lakh daily coronavirus cases on April 4 and in the next 10 days, the country became the second nation to record over 2 lakh daily COVID-19 cases.

India achieved this dubious distinction within 10 days, making it an unwilling follower of the US. As per the Union Health Ministry data, released on Thursday, April 15, morning, India logged 2,00,739 fresh coronavirus cases on April 14, which is two or three times faster (basis which data one considers for looking at the US' daily coronavirus trend) than the rate at which COVID-19 cases increased in America last year.

Also Read: India records highest-ever surge of 2 lakh coronavirus cases, 1,038 deaths

India's case track worse than US benchmark

The US surpassed the 1 lakh-mark in daily coronavirus cases on October 30 last year, as per the data collated by worldometers.info, and on November 4, according to figures maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is US's health protection agency.

The US, on November 4 last year, registered more than 1.10 lakh coronavirus cases.

The country doubled its daily COVID-19 tally on November 20, as per the worldometers data. The official CDC data exhibited 1,99,608 new coronavirus cases that day, and daily COVID-19 infections surpassed the 2-lakh mark on December 2 (2,06,882).

This implies that the US took 20 days at the fastest and 28 days at the slowest in leaping from 1 lakh daily coronavirus cases to 2 lakh cases, whereas India took just 10 days.

Also Read: COVID-19 second wave: Is teh new 'desi' variant behind India's coronavirus glut?

India in serious warning zone

India will have to bend the COVID-19 curve significantly to not imitate the next daily pinnacle touched by the US.

On January 8, two days after the Capitol Hill siege incident, America breached the 3-lakh mark in daily coronavirus cases.

As per the CDC, the US had 3,15,006 new COVID-19 cases on January 8, while according to worldometers data, the country registered 3,09,035 coronavirus cases that day.

Also Read: Maha, Rajasthan, UP administered over 1 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses during Tika Utsav

How dire is the COVID-19 situation in India?

From April 4 to April 14, nine out of the past 11 days, India has logged over 1 lakh daily COVID-19 cases. The country witnessed a minor dip in daily coronavirus cases, only on two days - April 5 and April 12 - both Mondays, indicating a link with comparatively fewer tests done on preceding Sundays.

India registered over 1,50,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the past five days. What is also worrying is the surge in death toll. On April 13 and 14, India logged over 1,000 deaths related to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, recoveries have also improved during the said period, April 4-14, with around 8 lakh COVID-19 patients surviving the disease.

However, the volume of new infections increased by around 15 lakh during the said period. Active coronavirus cases doubled to 16.66 lakh on April 14 from 7.37 lakh on April 4.