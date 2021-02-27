Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Lockdown in Amravati, Achalpur extended till March 8

Amravati District Collector has announced the extension of lockdown in Amravati and Achalpur till March 8 due to a spike in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Anjangaon Surji village has been declared a containment zone.

Maharashtra government had imposed a total lockdown of seven days in Amravati city and Achalpur town on February 21 owing to a large number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the two zones.

The authorities are aggressively conducting tests and contact tracing in the urban region of Amravati to stem the spread of the virus. Also, the district deployed police and traffic personnel at the Panchawati area on Saturday to monitor if people are following the COVID-19 safety protocols and lockdown rules.

According to India Today reports, Amravati has 19 dedicated COVID hospitals (DCH) and a total number of 584 oxygen beds. Out of these, 412 are occupied and 172 are vacant. Of the total 138 ventilator beds, 113 are vacant.

Like Amaravati, Nagpur is also facing similar restrictions in wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In Nagpur, restaurants and hotels won't be allowed to open after 9 pm. Weekly bazaars have also been shut for the time being. The Maharashtra government has also directed all schools, training centres, and colleges to remain shut. Besides, the state government has also put a ban on religious, political gatherings.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day, according to the state's health department. Four cities - Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Amaravati -- together accounted for 3,401 or 40 per cent of the new cases.

Amaravati Municipal Corporation alone reported 720 new cases. The Nagpur division reported 1,512 new cases, of which 881 are from Nagpur city alone. Mumbai reported 1,035 new cases in the past 24-hour.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows:

Overall, there are 21,38,154 positive cases in Maharashtra, while new cases stand at 8,333 and death toll at 52,041. The active cases was at 67,608, while 20,17,303 infected people have recovered. As many as 1,61,12,519 people have been tested so far.

