Coronavirus India Highlights: Cases in Maharashtra inch closer to 13,000-mark; Delhi ready to reopen

Lockdown 3.0 and India coronavirus latest news: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 40,263 by Sunday 5 PM, including 28,070 active cases, 10,886 recoveries, 1 migrated patient and 1,306 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry on its website. The country recorded 2,487 fresh coronavirus cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours. Earlier today, after its announcement to extend the nationwide lockdown for 2 more weeks till May 17, the central government has since issued a series of clarifications regarding allowing certain services to run in Red, Orange and Green Zones from May 4. Among several services allowed to run, the Union Home Ministry has allowed standalone shops or the ones in the neighbourhoods to open but only in non-containment areas, meanwhile the alcohol shops are allowed to open Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones. Other services such as salons, barber shops and cabs etc hae been allowed but with certain riders in these zones.

As India's 40-day lockdown ends on Sunday, the armed forces on Sunday conducted aerial fly-pasts to shower flower petals on various hospitals across India to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers and other frontline warriors engaged in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Navy will also light up its ships at sea in the evening to pay its tribute to the corona warriors. The activities will go on for around 10 hours in several parts of the country throughout the day. Modi-government has extended the nationwide lockdown by 2 more weeks till May 17, albeit with some relaxations in green and orange zones. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also issued new guidelines to regulate several activities during the lockdown 3.0 duration.

10.41 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi reported 427 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 4,549. Delhi has seen 64 deaths till date, informed Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi government.

9.53 pm: 2 more areas de-contained in Delhi

Delhi government has de-contained two more areas - Bengali Market, and House numbers 97 to 107 and House numbers 120-127, Kailash Hills, East of Kailash (South East) - today. This brings the number of containment zones in the national capital to 94.

9.45 pm: Lockdown 3.0 in Goa

Goa will follow all guidelines issued by Centre for extension of lockdown till May 17, stated Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Non-essential shops will be allowed to operate between 7am and 7pm, he further said.

9.41 pm: Maharashtra COVID-19 cases

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 12,974, including 548 deaths so far, informed State Health Department. The state reported 678 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths today.

A Shramik special train carrying 977 people leaves Nagpur for Lucknow

Maharashtra: A 'shramik special train' carrying 977 people, mainly migrant workers, leaves Nagpur for Lucknow in Lucknow.

Gujarat Health Department reported 374 new positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat to 5,428, including 1,042 recoveries and 290 deaths.

Traders say that the sale of Alphonso mangoes has gone down substantially as customers are not coming to markets due to coronavirus lockdown. Mangoes are rotting in godowns which has led to tremendous losses, a trader told news agency ANI. Chandigarh reported 97 coronavirus cases and 1 death so far. The city has seen 19 recoveries while 75 active cases still remain, Chandigarh Health Department informed.

Indian Navy Ships of Eastern Naval Command illuminated at Visakhapatnam as part of "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign to express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Delhi government has allowed liquor, paan and tobacco shops in the national capital to reopen and issued guidelines in this regard. In line with Centre's guidelines in the matter, Delhi government said that only standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes will be allowed to reopen. Shops will ensure that customers maintain a distance of 6 feet between themselves and there are not more than 5 persons in the shop at any time.

West Bengal government is ferrying back more than 1,000 migrant labourers from the state stranded in Rajasthan. A special train carrying them will leave Ajmer tomorrow morning with and reach West Bengal on May 5. 8.03 pm: Only stranded persons allowed to move during coronavirus lockdown Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to states clarifying that the relaxation in lockdown guidelines allowing people to travel is applicable only for stranded persons who could not return to their native places or workplaces due to the lockdown. It does not extend to people who are "residing normally at places other than native places for purposes of work etc, and those who wish to visit their native place in normal course". Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to states clarifying that the relaxation in lockdown guidelines allowing people to travel is applicable only for stranded persons who could not return to their native places or workplaces due to the lockdown. It does not extend to people who are "residing normally at places other than native places for purposes of work etc, and those who wish to visit their native place in normal course".

Dharavi in Mumbai reported 94 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths due to the contagion today, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 590, includingn 20 deaths.

Haryana saw number of coronavirus cases in the state reach 442. This includes 245 recoveries and 5 deaths, while the number of active cases in the state stands at 192, staed Haryana Health Department.

Delhi is ready to re-open now...We will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. The revenue has fallen from Rs 3500 Crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 Crores this year. How will government function?: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Tamil Nadu Health Department reported 3,023 COVID-19 cases in the state so far. There are 1,611 active cases are under treatment in the state, whereas 1,379 patients have been discharged, as of today.

Punjab Health Department registered 331 new COVID-19 cases in the state today. This takes the total number of cases to 1,102, including 964 active cases, 117 recoveries, and 21 deaths.

Accoding to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 5PM on May 3, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 40,263. This inlcudes 28,070 active cases, 1,306 deaths, 10,886 cured or discharged patients and 1 migrated patient. India saw 2,487 deaths and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh government has directed senior citizens above 65 years of age, children younger than 10 years, pregnant women, and those suffering from an ailmets not to go outside their homes, informed Additional Chief Home Secretary Avnish Awasthi.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 35 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This includeis 1 case from Jammu division and 34 cases from Kashmir division. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 406. Total number of active cases in the state stands at 406: Department of information and public relation J&K

Twenty five more BSF personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi today. They were part of the 126 battalion of BSF company deployed with the Delhi Police in Jama Masjid area. The total number of infected BSF jawans has now reahced 42, including 31 cases from the 126 battalion.

Karnataka Health Department informed that 13 new coronavirus cases have been reported between 5 PM yesterday and 5 PM today. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 614, including 25 deaths and 293 recoveries.

According to Himachal Pradesh Health Department, only 1 coronavirus case in active in the state. So far, 34 patients have recovered from the infection in Himachal Pradesh.

Personnel onboard Indian Navy Ship deployed in the Arabian Sea, express gratitude and appreciation for all frontline workers for their contribution in fight against COVID-19.

Indian Army personnel felicitate health workers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jodhpur to express gratitude and appreciation for medical professionals fighting against coronavirus. Rajasthan: Indian Army personnel today felicitated health workers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jodhpur in order to express gratitude and appreciation for medical professionals amid #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/sN3kxZuKK1 ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

5.27 pm: Coronavirus news: EPFO staff donates Rs 2.5 crore to PM CARES fund

Staff of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have decided to contribute one day's salary to the PM CARES Fund. This amounts to a cumulative contribution of Rs 2.5 crores.

5.23 pm: Kerala coronavirus updates: No new cases reported in the state

Kerala on Sunday recorded no fresh COVID-19 cases. As per the sources, 1 person recovered on Sunday, taking the total count of those cured so far in the state to 401. The total tally of active coronavirus cases in Kerala now stands at 95.

5.16 pm: Lockdown in Bengaluru: Liquor shops to re-open from May 4

Here is the list of shops that will re-open in Bengaluru from Monday.

5.09 pm: Coronavirus cases in Noida: 8 more people tested COVID-19 positive

Greater Noida reported 8 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Sunday. Meanwhile, 6 more patients were discharged. The total active cases in the city now stand at 66.

4.59 pm: Karnataka lockdown extension news

Karnataka government on Sunday issued orders to allow inter-district movement to " undertake permitted activities" during lockdown 3.0 in the state.

Karnataka Govt issues order to allow inter-district movement to 'undertake permitted activities' during lockdown in the state.

4.55 pm: Lockdown in Delhi

Delhi Police has shared its COVID-19 helpline number 23469526 to look into the issues related to lockdown 3.0.

4.49 pm: Jammu and Kashmir lockdown updates

All educational and training institutions in J&K will be closed till May 17, in line with the central government's announcement to extend the lockdown for 2 more weeks till May 17.

4.44 pm: Handwara news: I bow to our soldiers for protecting us from terrorists, says Amit Shah

Union Home minister on Sunday paid his tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who were martyred "while protecting our motherland during an encounter with terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Nation will always remain indebted to their supreme sacrifice. My deepest condolences to their bereaved families."

4.36 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus lockdown news

Bus services will resume in UP's green zones from May 4. As per the sources, the bus services will resume only in the declared green zones with 50 passengers.

4.29 pm: Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Liquor shops to open in green, orange zones from May 4

The UP government has allowed the liquor shops in green and orange zones to re-open from May 4. The shops will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm. However, the red zones such as Agra, Noida, etc will be under strict vigil.

4.21 pm: Kerala coronavirus lockdown updates

Kerala government has announced that it will not allow the liquor shops to open across its containment areas in the state from May 4.

4.16 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases

17 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kapashera building of south-west Delhi on Sunday.

4.09 pm: Coronavirus global news: Over 1,50,000 Indians in UAE register to return to India

Over 1,50,000 Indians in the UAE, have applied through the online registration process to the Indian missions, to return home, according to media reports. (PTI)

3.59 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a notification stating that 'the University shall remain closed till 17th May, 2020'.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a notification stating that 'the University shall remain closed till 17th May, 2020'.

3.43 pm: Maharashtra lockdown extension news

Maharashtra government has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in Red Zones, except the containment zones. Only 5 non-essential shops can be opened in each lane. Numbers not restricted for essential shops. (ANI inputs)

3.33 pm: Govt clarifications on lockdown extension: What's allowed in Red, Orange and Green zones

E-commerce deliveries- Red Zones- only essential items' delivery allowed, Orange and Green Zones- All e-commerce services allowed in these zones

Red Zones- only essential items' delivery allowed, Orange and Green Zones- All e-commerce services allowed in these zones Liquor shops- Red Zones- Standalone shops or the ones in the neighbourhoods are allowed but only in non-containment areas; Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones

Red Zones- Standalone shops or the ones in the neighbourhoods are allowed but only in non-containment areas; Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones Salons and barber zones- Red Zones- Not allowed, Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones.

Red Zones- Not allowed, Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones. Taxi and cabs- Red Zones- Commercial cabs will not be allowed to ply in these zones. However, private 4-wheeler riders can only ride solo, subject to permission for necessary. Orange and Green Zones- In Orange Zones, the cabs will be allowed to ferry 2 people besides the driver. In Green Zones, districts with no COVID-19 positive cases will also have the same rules as Orange Zones but these areas will have the permission to operate public transport buses at 50% capacity.

Red Zones- Commercial cabs will not be allowed to ply in these zones. However, private 4-wheeler riders can only ride solo, subject to permission for necessary. Orange and Green Zones- In Orange Zones, the cabs will be allowed to ferry 2 people besides the driver. In Green Zones, districts with no COVID-19 positive cases will also have the same rules as Orange Zones but these areas will have the permission to operate public transport buses at 50% capacity. Domestic helps- The decision regarding the domestic helps will be taken by the respective state governments.

3.21 pm: Delhi lockdown updates

A registry official at the Delhi High Court tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday and has been admitted to LNJP Hospital in the national capital, sources told PTI.

3.15 pm: Coronavirus live updates

Niti Aayog member VK Paul said on Sunday that the continuous increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is expected to stabilise anytime soon. (PTI inputs)

3.09 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases: 30-year-old male tests positive

A 30-year-old male tested COVID-19 positive in Keonjhar in Odisha on Sunday, taking the total tally in the state to 162, Odisha government. Earlier in the day, a 34-year-old man tested positive in Balasore. (ANI repots)

2.59 pm: Handwara news: "Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotton", tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday to pay his tribute to the security personnel killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

2.47 pm: Coronavirus in Haryana: Cases jump to 421

The total count of COVID-19 cases in Haryana climbed to 421 on Sunday including 174 active cases, 242 discharges and 5 deaths, said the state health department. (Inputs from ANI)

2.37 pm: Chandigarh lockdown news

The Chandigarh administration has withdrawn its orders where the lockdown was to be lifted Monday (May 4) onwards besides opening of shops from 7 am to 7 pm. The administration will announce new rules on Monday.

2.29 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus news: 25 fresh cases reported on Sunday

Rajasthan recorded 29 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, informed Rohit Kumar Singh, ACS, Medical and Health, Rajasthan. Out of these new cases, 18 are from Jodhpur, 9 from Jaipur and 2 from Bharatpur. Sunday's total positive cases till 2 pm in Rajasthan stand at 60. Cumulative positive: 2,832, death reported till 2 pm: 3, cumulative death: 71.

2.15 pm: Punjab coronavirus cases

Vinay Bulani, Deputy Commissioner, Nawanshahr, Punjab said on Sunday that 63 out of 130 people, who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, have tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI reports)

2.09 pm: Coronavirus India updates: 40 CRPF officers to be home quarantined; Delhi head office sealed after staff tests positive

As many as 40 CRPF officers and staff including a Special Director General rank official, and a Deputy Inspector General will be home quarantined after a staff a staff member attached with a senior officer tested COVID-19 positive. The Delhi headquarter of CRPF has also been sealed for sanitisation with no one allowed to enter the building.

1.58 pm: Corona live updates

500 students stranded in Kota, Rajasthan reached ISBT bus depot in Delhi on Sunday.

1.49 pm: West Bengal lockdown news

The Mamata Banerjee government has announced health insurance with up to Rs 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID-19 workers, including journalists.

Our Govt in #Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to Rs 10 lakh coverage for frontline #COVID19 workers, including journalists: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/rK80mysLm6 - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

1.35 Meghalaya lockdown relaxation

The Meghalaya government has partiallly lifted the lockdown from May 4 easing the curfew curbs in the state. Public gatherings remain banned in the state.

1.26 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Will turn challenges into opportunities, says Amit Shah

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government will turn challenges into opportunities and set a new standard for the world.

1.17 pm: Chennai lockdown news: Domestic workers may resume work after getting pass issued

Chennai Corporation has announced that the domestic workers can get a pass issued from it and resume their work. House owners can also get the passes issued if their domestic helps face problem in doing so.

1.10 pm: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus news: 18 new coronavirus cases reported in Leh

19 more people were tested COVID-19 positive in Leh district of Ladakh. The total count of cases in Ladakh stands at 24 now, out of which 20 are reported from Leh and 4 from Kargil.

1.00 pm: Delhi records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases

Delhi recorded 384 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike. The national capital is the third worst-hit state in India with 4,122 cases following Maharashtra and Gujarat.

12.55: Coronavirus cases worldwide: Highlights

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases- 3.3 million, death toll- 2.3 lakh, total recovered- 1.5 million.

India makes contact tracing app Aarogya setu app mandatory for all employees in the country.

Adults in Spain exercise outside for the first time in 7 weeks.

Malasyia is detaining undocumented migrants to curb coronavirus infections, police chief says.

Russia reports record daily rise in novel coronavirus infections.

12.50 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases: 5 more people test COVID-19 positive

Karnataka recorded 5 fresh coronavirus cases from 5 pm on Saturday, to 12 pm on Sunday. The state has a total of 606 confirmed cases, including 25 deaths and 282 recoveries.

12.45 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases

A 34-year-old man tests COVID-19 positive in Balasore. The total count of novel coronavirus cases in Odisha now stands at 161, according to the state health department. (ANI reports)

12.35 pm: Coronavirus live updates

Watch video: Indian Army band playing at the COVID19 quarantine centre in Delhi's Narela.

Indian Army band playing at the COVID19 quarantine centre in Delhi's Narela

12.26 pm: Punjab coronavirus news

3 people from Maharashtra's Nanded, including 2 who returned from Punjab, have been tested COVID-19 positive, an official was quoted by PTI as saying. The total count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Punjab now stands at 772 with 112 recoveries and 20 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

12.17 pm: Tamil Nadu containment zones: Koyambedu in Chennai turns into hotspot

Koyambedu area in Chennai has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot with spillover in 5 other districts. The number of novel coronavirus cases linked with Chennai's largest wholesale market, Koyambedu has climbed to 119. Several people who tested positive had gone to the market and interacted with the traders and workers there. Here is the city-wise list of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu: -

Chennai - 52 cases

Ariyalur - 22 cases

Villupuram - 20 cases

Cuddalore - 17 cases

Kanchipuram - 7 cases

Perambalur - 1 case

12.10 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases: CRPF headquarters sealed after staff tests COVID-19 positive

An official said on Sunday that the CRPF headquarters in Delhi have been sealed after a staff member attached with senior officer tested COVID-19 positive, PTI tweeted.

11.59 am: Coronavirus live updates: China mocks US over coronavirus response

China has published a short animation titled "Once Upon a Virus" mocking the United States' response to COVID-19 pandemic using Lego-like figures representing the two nations. The animation posted online by China's official Xinhua news agency, red curtains open to reveal a stage featuring Lego-like animated figures wearing a face mask and the Statue of Liberty. "We discovered a new virus," says the warrior. "So what?" replies the Statue of Liberty. "It's only a flu."

(Screengrab from the animated video posted by New China TV)

11.52 am: Rajasthan lockdown news

Indian Air Force aircraft flypast Sawai Maansingh Hospital in Jaipur to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Air Force aircraft flypast Sawai Maansingh Hospital in Jaipur to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting COVID-19.

11.45 am: Delhi lockdown news

Indian Air Force chopper showers flower petals on Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to pay tribute to healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi: Indian Air Force chopper showers flower petals on Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to pay tribute to healthcare workers fighting against COVID19 pandemic

10.36 am: Armed forces say a big thank you to coronavirus warriors

Officials at INS Jalashwa salute corona warriors fighting the COVID-18 pandemic across India while sailing through the Bay of Bengal.

10.27 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases: 21 more people tested positive

Out of a total of 1,033 samples tested in UP on Saturday, 21 were tested positive for novel coronavirus. The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 2,487 and 43 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

11.19 am: Ladakh registers highest coronavirus positive cases in a day

Ladakh reported the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases with the count rising to 41. 19 fresh cases were reported in Chuchot village from where the first cases of the Ladakh region was also confirmed in March. The total count of confirmed cases in the region now stands at 23.

11.10 am: India coronavirus containment zones: Red zones to be revised weekly, Centre tells states

The Centre has told states that the list of red zones will be revised weekly depending upon the recovery rates. "The districts were earlier designated as hotspots or red-zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate. Since recovery rates have gone up, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria. This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote to Chief Secretaries of states. She wrote the letter to the states after a video conference was chaired by Rajiv Gauba with chief secretaries and secretaries of health.

11.07 pm: Lockdown 3.0 live updates: What is a Red Zone?

According to Union Health Ministry, Red Zones include areas with major outbreaks of COVID-19. Extremely strict containment measures are being taken in these zones including strict exit/entry rules, door-to-door screening of residents etc.

11.04 pm: India Lockdown live updates: What is an Orange Zone?

As per the Union Health Ministry, districts that do not have enough confirmed COVID-19 cases to meet the requirements of being identified under the 'red zone', but are being seen as potential hotspots are called Orange zones.

10.59 pm: Lockdown extension news: What is a Green Zone?

According to the Union Health Ministry, a district will be identified as a Green Zone if it doesn't have any confirmed COVID-19 case so far or there is no reported case for the last 21 days in the district (earlier it was 28 days).

10.54 am: Delhi coronavirus cases: 41 people test COVID-19 positive in Kapashera area

41 people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Delhi's Kapashera on Saturday. These people were living in a single building, informed Delhi South-West DM.

10.48 am: Coronavirus Red Zones in India reduced from 170 to 130; check full list here

Andaman and Nicobar Island: South Andaman

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasham, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittor, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Anantapur

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Haryana: Noah, Gurugram, Parval, Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwada

Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mussoorie, Belagavi

Kerala: Kannur, Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Malapuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargaon, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: SAS Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot

Rajasthan: Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jalwar, Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Thani, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tatikoran, Karur, Virudhunaru, Kanarukuru

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Wrangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Machhal-Malkarjagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Shaharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Madinapur East, 24 Parganas North

10.43 am: Coronavirus in India cases: States and UTs with less than 300 cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 33 cases, 0 deaths

Arunachal Pradesh- 1 case, 0 deaths

Assam- 43 cases, 1 death

Chandigarh- 88 cases, 0 deaths

Chhattisgarh- 43 cases, 0 deaths

Goa- 7 cases, 0 deaths

Himachal Pradesh- 40 cases, 1 death

Jharkhand- 115 cases, 3 deaths

Ladakh- 22 cases, 0 deaths

Manipur- 2 cases, 0 deaths

Meghalaya- 12 cases, 1 death

Mizoram- 1 cases, o deaths

Odisha- 157 cases, 1 death

Pudducherry- 8 cases, 0 deaths

Tripura- 4 cases, 0 deaths

Uttarakhand- 59 cases, 0 deaths

10.36 am: Coronavirus India cases: State-wise tally; check here

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 12,296 COVID-19 cases and 521 deaths

Gujarat follows suit with 5,054 cases and 262 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 4,122 cases and 64 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh with 2,846 cases, 151 deaths

Rajasthan 2,770 cases, 65 deaths

Tamil Nadu 2,757 cases, 29 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-2,487 cases, 43 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-1,525 cases, 33 deaths

Telangana 1,063 cases, 28 deaths

West Bengal-922 cases, 33 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 666 cases, 8 deaths

Karnataka- 601 cases, 25 deaths

Kerala- 499 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar-481 cases, 4 deaths

Punjab-772 cases, 20 deaths

Haryana-360 cases, 4 deaths

10.29 am: Delhi coronavirus lockdown 3.0

List of districts in red, orange and green zones.

District Zone

South East Delhi Red Zone

Central Delhi Red Zone

North Delhi Red Zone

South Delhi Red Zone

North East Delhi Red Zone

West Delhi Red Zone

Shahdara Red Zone

East Delhi Red Zone

New Delhi Red Zone

North West Delhi Red Zone

South West Delhi Red Zone

10.26 am: Corona live updates

In Pics: Preparations are underway at Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital to pay tribute and thank to corona warriors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

10.19 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 31 more people test positive on Sunday

Rajasthan recorded 31 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Out of these cases, 9 are from Jodhpur, 8 from Jaipur, 5 from Udaipur, 3 from Chittorgarh, 2 each from Ajmer and Pratapgarh, as well as 1 each from Dungarpur and Kota.

10.13 am: India lockdown news: Only accepting passengers brough and facilitated by state governments

The Indian Railways has clarified that it is running special trains only on state governments' requests to ferry migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stranded at different places. It said that no other group of travellers or individuals are allowed to travel and no tickets are being sold at any station. The Indian Railways also cleared that all other passenger and suburban train services remain suspended.

10.05 am: Lockdown extension news

Additional restrictions announced across India: -

Public places

Wearing a face cover is mandatory in all public places

Marriage related gathering shall ensure social distancing with maximum of 50 guests

Funeral or last rites to be held with a maximum of 20 people while ensuring social distancing

All persons in charge of public places and transport shall ensure social distancing

Spitting in public places punishable by fine

Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, etc to ensure the minimum two-metre distance between persons present at shops at all times

No gathering of 5 or more persons to be allowed

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco not permitted in public places

Workplaces

Wearing face cover is mandatory in workplaces

Arogya Setu app to be made compulsory for all employees

Intensive employee training ion good hygiene

All persons in charge of workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing

Social distancing at workplaces to be ensured through adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc

Frequent sanitisation of workplaces, common areas

Large physical meetings to be avoided

Arrangements for transport facilities to be ensured with social distancing wherever personal/public transport is not feasible

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to stay at home

Provisions of thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisers to be made available at all entry and exit points and common areas

A list of nearby dedicated Covid-19 hospitals/clinics to be made available. Quarantine areas to be marked so that any employee showing symptoms of coronavirus can be quarantined before being rushed to nearest health facility

10.04 am: Lockdown live updates: Highlights

The Centre has allowed all goods traffic.

No state/UT shall halt the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring nations.

No separate pass needed for the movement of essential goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

States/UTs, basis their assessment of the prevalent situation, may permit only select activities out of permitted activities, as they may deem necessary.

The Centre has permitted e-commerce websites to deliver non-essential items in orange and green zones.

All other activities, that are not particularly banned, will be allowed activities.

10.01 am: What's closed in lockdown 3.0?

Besides zone-wise restrictions, the Centre has prohibited a limited number of activities across the country, irrespective of zones. These include: -

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road

Schools, colleges, institutions

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants

Places of large gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, cultural, social and political and all kind of assemblies

Religious places/places of worship will also be closed for public

9.59 am: Haryana coronavirus cases: 82-year-old woman dies at Panchkula hospital

An 82-year-old woman hailing from Chandigarh died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Panchkula, a doctor in Haryana told a news agency.

9.54 am: Armed forces flypast over Delhi delayed; flower petal showers at around 11 am

The fighter aircraft training mission departure is delayed by 1 hour in the national capital, due to rains. The fighters are now likely to be over NCR area, at around 11 am, depending on the weather conditions, the Indian Air Force tweeted on Sunday. The fighters will come over Delhi at around 11 am. The flower petals showering will happen after that.

The C-130 aircraft are airborne as planned for COVID-19 relief mission. The aircraft will fly over Delhi area approx. at 1015 h depending on the rain/weather conditions.

9.45 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: Worst-hit state with cases past 12,000, 790 new cases in 24 hours

Maharasthra which is the worst-affected state in India reported 790 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state's total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases now stands at 12,296, including 2,000 recoveries and 521 deaths, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

9.39 am: Biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases in 24 hours

India recorded 2,644 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the biggest one-day jump in coronavirus tally in the country. The total count of confirmed cases now stands at 39,980 as of date, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.34 am: Coronavirus deaths in India: 83 deaths in 24 hours, biggest single-day spike

India recorded 83 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in the country. The death toll due to COVID-19 jumped to 1,301 in India on Sunday, as the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

9.32 am: India coronavirus cases jump to 39,980

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 39,980 on Sunday, including 28,046 active cases, 10,632, 1 migrated and 1,301 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry on its website.

9.29 am: India lockdown 3.0 extension

What's allowed in green zones:

All activities are allowed in green zones except the limited number of activities that are prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone. However, buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can function with up to 50 per cent capacity.

9.25 am: Lockdown 3.0 extension

What's open in orange zones

In addition to the activities allowed in red zones, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheeler vehicles will have a maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

9.19 am: Lockdown 3.0: Govt extends countrywide curfew till May 17

What's open in red zones; see here

All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted; besides, in rural areas, without distinction to the nature of goods, all shops, except in shopping malls are allowed.

All agriculture activities, e.g., sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are allowed.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material will continue to be permitted.

All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

Public utilities, e.g., utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open, and courier and postal services will be allowed to run.

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been permitted to operate in the Red Zones. These comprise and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc.

All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

Animal husbandry activities are fully allowed, including inland and marine fisheries.

A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

Operation of homes for children, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows etc.; and operation of Anganwadis is allowed.

9.07 am: Maharashtra containment zones: List of red, orange, green zones

Red zones:

Mumbai

Pune

Thane

Nashik

Palghar

Nagpur

Solapur

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Satara

Dhule

Akola

Jalgaon

Mumbai Suburban

Orange zones:

Raigad

Ahmednagar

Amravati

Buldhana

Nandurbar

Kolhapur

Hingoli

Ratnagiri

Jalna

Nanded

Chandrapur

Parbhani

Sangli

Latur

Bhandara

Beed

Green zones:

Osmanabad

Washim

Sindhudurg

Gandia

Gadchiroli

Wardha

8.59 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases

UP recorded 159 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The total tally in the state now stands at 2,455, along with 656 recoveries and 43 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

8.53 am: Coronavirus India live updates: PM Modi held meeting on second stimulus to revive lockdown-hit economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meeting on Saturday with key cabinet ministers and government functionaries to discuss the second stimulus package to lift the economy hit by coronavirus induced lockdown. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were also present at the meetings. PM Modi held discussions with key economic ministries such as Agriculture and Famers' Welfare, and MSME to deliberate on several issues. He pointed out the need to generate gainful employment opportunities by helping businesses overcome difficulties due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to strengthen major structural reforms undertaken in the past and new structural reforms in the areas of corporate governance, credit markets and infrastructure sectors were also discussed.

8.45 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

Pune District coronavirus patient details as on 2nd May 2020

Total tests till date - 16,254

Total negative till date - 13,933

Total positive till date - 1,912

Isolation wards - 1,708

Total dead till date-103

Discharged till date-14,443

8.39 am: Coronavirus latest news

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 1.4 million people in the country since January 30. The apex medical body tests more than 70,000 people a day.

8. 34 am: Corona live updates: Govt makes Aarogya Setu mandatory for employees in India

The government has made Aarogya Setu mandatory for both government and private sector employees in India. Here is how you can register on the app:

1. After downloading the app, the user will need to read and agree with the terms and conditions to register.

2. The user will need to submit his/her mobile number for verification, after which an OTP will be sent.

3. Post registration, the user can fill his/her personal details such as name, age, profession, countries travelled to in the last 30 days

4. The app asks the user whether or not he/she is ready to volunteer in the times of need.

5. The user can also do a self-assessment test after providing all the necessary details. The app can let users know about the chances of their infection risk.

8.29 am: Total coronavirus cases in India: Maharashtra on top; Gujarat, Delhi follow suit

Currently, India has 9 states with more than 1,000 novel coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 11,506, followed by Gujarat (4,721), Delhi (3,738), Madhya Pradesh (2,719), Rajasthan (2,666), Tamil Nadu (2,526), Uttar Pradesh (2,455), Andhra Pradesh (1,525) and Telangana (1,057).

8.25 am: Coronavirus live updates: Armed forces to say big thank you to COVID warriors on Sunday

The armed forces on Sunday will carry out aerial fly-pasts, light up ships at sea and shower flower petals on various hospitals across India to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers and other frontline warriors engaged in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

8.20 am: Lockdown 3.0: National, international travel banned till May 17

All domestic and international air travel, movement of trains, metro and inter-state buses, except those allowed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, will be banned during lockdown 3.0, as per the ministry's fresh guidelines issued on Friday.

8.15 am: Total coronavirus cases in India

The country's total number of COVID-19 cases now stand at 37,776 including 26,535 active cases, 10,017 recoveries, 1 migrated and 1,223 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry

8.10 am: Over 2,200 new coronavirus cases recorded in last 24 hours

Over 2,293 new novel coronavirus cases and 71 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours.

8.00 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic