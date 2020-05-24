Coronavirus Highlights: Maharashtra's tally crosses 50,000 mark; India cases at 1,31,868

Goa: Sanitisation process and other preparations underway at Goa Airport as domestic flights will resume operations from tomorrow in the country amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/FayvQ6I0VA ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

5.38 PM: Resumption of domestic flights will generate a requirement for hotels in order to facilitate the stay for travellers. Hence hotels should reopen with some conditions. We have also planned to begin the tourism industry step by step, says Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi.

5.25 PM: Bank of Maharashtra has sanctioned loans amounting to Rs 2,789 crores under Agriculture, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Retail, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with almost 1 lakh beneficiaries between March 2020 and May 2020, says Bank of Maharashtra.

5.17 PM: Prepared to deal with the most anomalous situation, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

5.10 PM: More cases reported in Kerala

Number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 322 in Kerala, with 53 more people testing positive today.

5.04 PM: Job searches for remote work jump 377%

In wake of the coronavirus crisis, job searches for remote work in India have soared over 377 per cent during February to May, reveals a recent report. Not only this, even job seekers are ready to take a salary cut to have access to remote working options. According to employment-related search engine Indeed, job seekers are showing greater interest in working remotely, with a rise in search for terms like 'remote', 'work from home' and related phrases. During February to May 2020, searches for remote work have jumped over 377 per cent as a share of all searches on Indeed India, it said.

5.00 PM: Coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand

Fifty-four more people test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking total number of cases to 298 in the state.

4.45 PM: Coronavirus cases in Chandigarh

The total number of positive cases in Chandigarh is now 238 including 186 discharged cases. The death toll stands at 3.

Three more cases of COVID-19 in Ladakh. Now Ladakh has 9 active cases with 1 in Leh and 8 in Kargil district.

4.39 PM: Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine trial has 50% chance of success: Adrian Hill

University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine trial has only a 50 percent chance of success as the coronavirus seems to be fading rapidly in Britain, the professor co-leading the development of the vaccine told the Telegraph newspaper. Adrian Hill, director of Oxford's Jenner Institute, which has teamed up with drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc to develop the vaccine, said that an upcoming trial, involving 10,000 volunteers, threatened to return "no result" due to low transmission of COVID-19 in the community. "It's a race against the virus disappearing, and against time", Hill told the British newspaper. "At the moment, there's a 50 percent chance that we get no result at all." - Reuters

4.35 PM: Around 23 lakh people have been brought back to the state of Uttar Pradesh from different states, amid the coronavirus lockdown, says UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

4.30 PM: Mayawati slams BJP, Congress for migrant crisis

BSP chief Mayawati has slammed both the Congress and the BJP for migrant crisis. She said after independence, Congress stayed in power for long and ruled in many states. Mass migration from villages to big cities occurred under their reign as weaker sections of society including dalits, farmers and tribals found it hard to procure means of livelihood, she said. "The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress both share equal responsibility for the current situation of the migrant workers. It would have been better if before announcing the COVID-19 lockdown, migrant workers would have been given some time and facilitated to their native places," says BSP chief Mayawati.

4.18 PM: Three employees at Hyundai's Chennai plant test positive for COVID-19.

4.10 PM: Low-cost carrier Air Asia India starts bookings for 21 destinations ahead of resumption of domestic flight operations from Monday.

4.03 PM: COVID-19 tally breaches 2K mark in Karnataka

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 2,000 mark on Sunday with the detection of 97 cases, most of them returnees to the state from Maharashtra, the health department said. It said the total number of positive cases was now 2,056, including 634 discharges, 1,378 active cases and 42 deaths. Of the total number of cases, 73 had returned from Maharashtra and 41 among them were women.

3.56 PM: After row, UP govt withdraws order on cellphone use

The UP govt has withdrawn the order that banned the use of mobile phones by patients in isolation wards of L-2 and L-3 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. The state govt had issued an order on Saturday banning use of mobile phones by patients in isolation wards.

UP govt withdraws the order that banned the use of mobile phones by patients in isolation wards of L-2 & L-3 dedicated #COVID19 hospitals.



3.50 PM: MP Issues Travel Advisory

All passengers coming by flights will be scanned for COVID-19 on their arrival at the airport in Madhya Pradesh. If anyone is found symptomatic, they will be sent to quarantine and their samples will be collected for testing, says the Madhya Pradesh government.

3.39 pm: Tamil Nadu lockdown latest updates

Markets witness relatively low footfall in Chennai ahead of EidUlFitr as COVID-19 induced lockdown continues. A shopkeeper in Triplicane area says, "The sheen of Ramzan & Eid is missing this year. Our business is badly hit as sales have gone down".

3.24 pm: Kerala issues exhaustive guidelines for domestic flights to the state

Issuing detailed guidelines for domestic flights to the Kerala, the state said that passengers travelling to Kerala must obtain digital passes by registering themselves in the COVID-19 jagratha portal. It added that travellers can use their own vehicle or rented ones to commute home, 14 days home quarantine is compulsory for all passengers coming to Kerala, in case, the LSGI (Local Self-Government Institutions) does not confirm the availability of proper home quarantine facility, the person will be shifted to an institutional quarantine.

3.15 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases

State reports 66 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking its total count to 2,780, Andhra Pradesh health department said.

3.00 PM: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on COVID-19

"World will not be same again and China will not stop moving forward. COVID-19 has been an all around test on Chinese social system and governance capacity. China stood the test, displayed its national strength and shown itself to be a responsible major country."

2.50 PM: "Labour reforms do not mean abolition of labour laws. Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic stimulus package to revive aggregate demand," says Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

2.42 PM: A total of 52 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 6,794, says the Rajasthan Health Department. - ANI

2.34 PM: Hardeep Singh Puri: "Prescribed clinical protocol will be followed in case any domestic or international traveller shows symptoms of COVID-19. States can also develop their own protocol for quarantine and isolation as per their own assessment."

2.33 PM: Hardeep Singh Puri: "Only for exceptional & compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness & parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 yrs, as assessed by the receiving states, home quarantine may be permitted for international travellers for 14 days."

2.32 PM: Hardeep Singh Puri: "In case of international travellers, they shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days including 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health."

2.31 PM: Civil Aviation ministry issues new guidelines for travellers

Those found negative at airports to be allowed to go home and quarantine themselves for 7 days at home. According to the guidelines, asymptomatic domestic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case, they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call center.

2.30 PM: Uddhav Thackeray on resuming flights, opening of schools

"I have spoken to Hardeep Puri. I have told him that let us take stock of the situation, we want to open up. But, how the travellers will board and how will staff of airport commute...all this needs to be checked. We have also formed a group on how we can start the schools, we are looking at how education can restart and exams be taken. We are preparing for this."

2.22 PM: Further easing lockdown curbs, Tamil Nadu government allows 17 industrial estates in Chennai to resume work from Monday with conditions, including confining the workforce to 25 per cent and implementing safety measures.

2.18 PM: A flight carrying 132 Indians stranded in Muscat lands at Gaya airport in Bihar.

2.10 PM: Akhilesh slams the BJP over migrant crisis

'Government for everyone', it should not be a slogan but a resolution: Akhilesh to the Modi government.

Latest guidelines on domestic & international travel have been issued by @MoHFW_INDIA.



2.07 PM: Akhilesh on Yogi's decision to ban cellphones inside isolation wards

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to prohibit coronavirus patients from using mobile phones inside isolation wards of hospitals has been put in place to hide "poor condition" of hospitals in the state, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Health infrastructure should be ramped up to ensure preparedness for the next two months in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, government conveys to 11 municipal areas that have accounted for 70 per cent of the country's coronavirus case load.

1.53 PM: Coronavirus cases in Germany

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 431 to 178,281, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 31 to 8,247, the tally showed. - Reuters

1.45 PM: Medical insurance worth Rs 25 lakh for 11 sewadars

Free medical insurance of Rs 25 lakh has been provided to 11 sewadars performing langer sewa at Gurudwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh in Ludhiana's Model Town Extension, with the efforts of Punjab Youth Development Board Chairman Sukhwinder Singh Bindra.

1.30 PM: Ready for fight against coronavirus: Thackeray

"The fight against COVID-19 is going to be tougher now but there is no need to panic as we are prepared with extra health facilities," says Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

1.05 PM: Russia reports 9,434 new coronavirus cases

Russia said on Saturday that 9,434 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 335,882. The country's coronavirus crisis response centre reported 139 new fatalities after a record of 150 deaths the day before, bringing the death toll to 3,388. - Reuters

12.53 PM: 14-day quarantine must for returnees in Odisha

The 14-day quarantine will be compulsorily for the returnees in Odisha. In rural areas, seven-day institutional and seven-day home quarantine. In urban areas, 14-day compulsory home quarantine, says the Odisha government.

12.47 PM: Delhi resisters 508 new cases. As many as 6,267 people have recovered in Delhi, while 231 patients succumbed to the coronavirus disease

12.38 PM: Australia seeks exemption from UK quarantine

Australia, after bringing its coronavirus outbreak largely under control, said on Friday it is seeking an exemption from a requirement that travellers arriving in the UK quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The British government is planning a 14-day quarantine for most people arriving in the country in the coming weeks to try to prevent a second peak of the pandemic, with details to be finalised next month. - Reuters

12.34 PM: Italy's daily coronavirus death toll dips

Italy recorded 119 new deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic on Saturday against 130 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose marginally to 669 from 652 on Friday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 32,735, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain. - Reuters

12.30 PM: MLA distributes masks to newly-wed couples in Karnataka

BJP MLA MP Renukacharya distributes masks to three newly-wed couples in Honnali area of Davanagere. The state govt has allowed pre-scheduled wedding on Sundays (May 24 and May 31) when the state observes complete lockdown which has been induced by COVID-19 pandemic.

12.23 PM: US tally reaches 1,595,885 cases, 96,002 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 1,595,885 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 24,268 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,852 to 96,002. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 22, compared with its count a day earlier. - Reuters

12.20 PM: INDIA COVID-19 TRACKER

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has now surged to 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,867 deaths.

12.14 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan reported 52 fresh positive cases of coronavirus and one more death, the state government said today. The tally in the state stand at 6,742, including 3,786 cured and 160 deaths.

12.05 PM: Coronavirus cases in Himachal

Hamirpur district reports another positive coronavirus case, a Delhi returnee who tested positive on Sunday. The district continues to have the highest number of novel coronavirus cases. The total cases in the state are 185, including 61 cured and 3 deaths.

11.57 AM: 87 more cops test positive Maharashtra

A total of 87 police personnel of the state found COVID-19 positive in last 24 hours taking total number of affected cops to 1,758 out of which 18 have died due to the virus and 673 have recovered.

11.45 AM: 132 people reach Gaya under Vande Bharat Mission

A total of 132 people reach Gaya in a Oman-Delhi-Gaya repatriation flight under Vande Bharat Mission. Gaya DM Abhishek Singh says: "Sixteen returnees hail from Jharkhand and we will send them to Ranchi by a bus. Rest of them will be sent to 14-day quarantine in Bodh Gaya."

11.35 AM: Yogi holds review meeting

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with the senior govt officers over COVID-19 situation in the state. The coronavirus tally in the state has reached 6,017, included 3,406 cured and 155 deaths.

11.29 AM: Country will win over COVID-19: Naqvi

For the first time, we will offer prayer & celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr at home due to COVID-19 pandemic but that will not affect the festive spirit. We will pray that the country gets rid of COVID-19 at the earliest, says Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. -ANI

11.25 AM: Sanitisation drives at Delhi airport

Domestic flights to resume in the country from Monday, May 25. Sanitisation and preparations to ensure social distancing underway at Delhi's Terminal-3 from where flights will operate. - ANI

11.18 AM: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane: In view of upsurge of cases in the state via railways, roadways and others, I will be meeting the Goa CM to brief him on the present status in order to curb the rising cases. We will be requesting him to implement stringent measures for passengers entering the state of Goa with a mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate that will be valid for 48 hours from the time of issue. We are going to unitedly fight this menace of COVID-19.

11.10 AM: Coronavirus cases in Goa

State Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane: A total of 11 passengers who arrived from Mumbai yesterday via Rajdhani express have reported positive on the TrueNat device. This brings the total number of active cases in the state of Goa to 50.

10.58 AM: Coronavirus cases in Odisha

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1,336, with 67 new positive cases reported yesterday.

10.53 AM: 93 Indians return to Indore from London. On Saturday, 2,441 more people returned on 15 flights from Jakarta, Toronto, Dubai, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney and Male.

10.44 AM: UP bans cellphone use in isolation wards

UP govt bans use of mobile phones by patients in isolation wards of L-2 & L-3 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. The mobile phones of such patients needs to be submitted to the ward incharge of the COVID care centre so as to ensure mobile phone infection prevention norms.

10.40 AM: Senior doctor at AIIMS, Delhi, dies of COVID-19

A senior doctor at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) died of coronavirus on Saturday. The deceased, Dr Jitendra Nath Pande, was director and professor of the Pulmonology Department at AIIMS Delhi. Dr Pande and his wife tested positive for the infection on May 19, Tuesday with mild symptoms. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that after the couple was detected with COVID-19 symptoms, they decided to remain under home isolation. However, on Saturday, Pande's wife was hospitalised after her health condition worsened.

10.35 AM: RML College dean tests positive

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital medical college dean and the head of urology department has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

10.25 AM:Highest single-day spike in U'khand

Uttarakhand sees its highest single-day spike of 92 COVID-19 cases, 55 of them from Nainital, state's tally reaches 244; death toll rises to two after woman succumbs to infection at AIIMS Rishikesh.

10.15 AM: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry report on media

Media one of the most adversely affected sectors due to COVID-19 pandemic with significant decline in ad revenues, says a research report of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

10.12 AM: Jail inmates who are aged above 60 will be granted emergency parole in view of COVID-19 pandemic, says Delhi Prisons department.

10.06 AM: Chhattisgarh records biggest increase

Chhattisgarh records its biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 44 people testing positive, state's tally now 216, says health officials.

9.57 AM: Employee who tested positive stable: Maruti

An employee at the company's Manesar plant tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22. His last attendance at the plant was on May 15. The employee has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stable, says Maruti Suzuki.

9.52 AM: People in Malapurram, Kerala, offer Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers at their homes as mosques remain closed for devotees, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

9.51 AM: A total of 52 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 6794.

9.40 AM: Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubli, Karnatak, wears a deserted look as state-wide total lockdown has been imposed today, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

9.37 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Dean of Ram Manohar Lohia Medical College Hospital and head of Urology department tests COVID-19 positive.

9.28 am: Coronavirus deaths in India

The country recorded 138 deaths in the last 24 hours taking India's toll to 3,867, according to Union Health Ministry's update on Sunday.

9.15 am: Biggest 1-day spike in COVID-19 cases in India

The country recorded 6,797 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking India's tally past 1.31 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry.

9.09 am: India's total COVID-19 cases cross 1.31 lakh

The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,867 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

9.03 am: West Bengal coronavirus lockdown news

State CM urges Centre to defer flight resumption from May 25 in view of cyclone Amphan

8.54 am: COVID-19 vaccine latest updates

Meanwhile, as Indian firms are in race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, experts are of the opinion that research in India is still at an early stage. PM CARES Fund Trust has taken the decision to earmark Rs 100 crore assistance to coronavirus vaccine development measures.

8.45 am: Coronavirus cases in India

India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently stand at 1,25,101, including 69,597 active cases, 51,783 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,729 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

8.30 am: Maharashtra coronavirus lockdown: State govt opposed to flights' resumption from Monday

Maharashtra is opposed the Centre's announcement to resume flight operations from May 25. In a late-night tweet, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh cautioned against the same making it clear that arranging adequate transport under the present circumstances would be difficult and would only add to the stress on the red zones.