Coronavirus Highlights: WB reports highest daily cases; UP govt to tighten lockdown in 3 cities

India coronavirus news and highlights: The Prime Minister's Office has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of various states via video conference at 3 PM on Monday. This will be his fifth meeting with the CMs since the first lockdown in India. PM Modi is expected to take a call on whether the government should extend the lockdown further or allow the gradual opening of the economy. Meanwhile, the total cases in the country now stand at 62,939, including 41,472 active patients and 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,109 deaths.

9:00 PM: Railways to restart passenger trains from May 12, says Piyush Goyal

Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday. This will initially begin with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys).

8:30 PM: Coronavirus in Haryana: 28 new positive cases of COVID19 reported today

As many as 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Haryana today. Total number of positive cases stands at 703 including 10 deaths and 393 active cases: Haryana Health Department.

8:10 PM: 15 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha

15 fresh coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 377. This includes 306 active cases, 68 cured/discharged and 3 deceased, says State Health Department.

8:00 PM: Coronavirus in Mumbai: 81 more prisoners of Arthur Road jail test positive for COVID-19

As many as 81 more prisoners from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases in the prison to 184. This includes 26 staff members.

The jail houses 2,800 undertrials, however, with a capacity of only 800, social distancing becomes difficult in the prison. Currently, Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor is also lodged in the Arthur Road jail.

7:50 PM: Coronavirus in Jammu & Kashmir: 25 new positive cases reported today

As many as 25 new positive cases reported in Jammu & Kashmir today (2 from Jammu division and 23 from Kashmir division), taking the total number of cases to 861. The total death toll stands at 9.

7:40 PM: 153 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported in West Bengal in last 24 hours

West Bengal has reported 153 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,939. With 14 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 113 in West Bengal.

7:35 PM: Irdai again extends grace period for life insurance policies amid coronavirus

Irdai has further extended the grace period for renewal of life insurance policies whose premium was due in March till May 31 in wake of the extension of lockdown to fight spread of coronavirus.

7:30 PM: Monsoon session of Parliament to be held as per schedule, says LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament will be held as per schedule. Till now, there are no plans to postpone the session. The decision will be taken as per the situation at that time, Om Birla told news agency ANI.

7:25 PM: Coronavirus: Air India bars its crew from sharing pictures on social media

State-owned carrier Air India has passed a gag order refraining its cabin crew from sharing pictures and videos of the COVID-19 related relief work on social media. The crew has been directed to not share any content on social media while they are in their uniforms.

7:20 PM: 61 test coronavirus positive in Punjab

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab reaches 1,823, with 61 more people testing positive today. Number of active cases and fatalities due to the infection stands at 1,626 and 31 respectively, says State Health Department.

7:15 PM: South Goa hospital to resume OPDs from Monday

The Goa government has decided to restart the OPDs in the hospitals in a phased manner as the state has been declared a 'green zone' for Covid-19.

"Conducted a surprise inspection today morning at the South Goa District Hospital to monitor the status as we start OPD operations from tomorrow," Rane tweeted.

7:10 PM: National Institute of Virology, Pune develops 1st indigenous kit for COVID-19

National Institute of Virology, Pune has successfully developed the 1st indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG ELISA test kit for antibody detection of #COVID19 . This robust test will play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to #SARSCoV2 infection pic.twitter.com/pEJdM6MOX6 - Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 10, 2020

7:06 PM: 334 coronavirus 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad

334 coronavirus 'super-spreaders' have been found in Ahmedabad so far, and it is the main reason for the order to keep shops of groceries and vegetables closed till May 15, says officials on Sunday. 'Super-spreaders' are the infectious disease carrier who could transmit the pathogen to a large number of people.

7:00 PM: 56 ITBP jawans tested COVID-19 positive in last 24 hours

As many as 56 jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, all new cases are in Delhi. Total number of COVID-19 cases in ITBP reaches 156.

6:50 PM: Delhi government on Sunday warned COVID-19 hospitals and health facilities of strict action in case of more delay in reporting of death cases.

"It has been observed that Govt and private hospitals are not sending the #COVID19 updates regularly. The daily summary about COVID-19 deaths is not being sent to the death audit committee because of which daily reports get delayed or are submitted with wrong details," says Delhi Govt.

6:40 PM: PMC orders closure of all shops in containment zones from May 11-17

Pune Municipal Commissioner has issued an order to close all shops in containment zones of Pune from 11th to 17th May. In all 69 containment zones of the city, only hospitals and medical stores will be allowed to remain open, says PMC.

5:40 PM: Coronavirus in Hyderabad: 45 people get infected with COVID-19 in birthday party

As many as 45 people have been infected with COVID-19 due to a birthday party thrown by a shop owner in Hyderabad. As a result, the city's LB Nagar has now become a hotspot for novel coronavirus with 15 new containment zones.

5.12 PM: 401 big projects hit due to lockdown

As many as 401 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns of over Rs 4.06 lakh crore owing to delays and other reasons, according to a report. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above. Of the 1,701 such projects, 401 projects reported cost overruns and 583 projects time escalation.

5.05 PM: Allow entry to migrants: Goyal to states

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on migrant movement: "As per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railways is fully geared up to run 300 Shramik Special trains everyday at short notice since the last six days. I appeal to all the states to give permission to evacuate and bring back their stranded migrants so that we can get all of them back to their homes in the next 3-4 days itself."

Arrangements inside INS Magar that will bring 2nd batch of Indian nationals from the Maldives under operation Samudra Setu.