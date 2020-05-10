Coronavirus Highlights: WB reports highest daily cases; UP govt to tighten lockdown in 3 cities

India coronavirus news and highlights: The Prime Minister's Office has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of various states via video conference at 3 PM on Monday. This will be his fifth meeting with the CMs since the first lockdown in India. PM Modi is expected to take a call on whether the government should extend the lockdown further or allow the gradual opening of the economy. Meanwhile, the total cases in the country now stand at 62,939, including 41,472 active patients and 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,109 deaths.
Follow BusinessToday.in for live updates on coronavirus in India and world:
9:00 PM: Railways to restart passenger trains from May 12, says Piyush Goyal
Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday. This will initially begin with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys).
Also Read: BREAKING: Railways to restart passenger trains from May 12
8:30 PM: Coronavirus in Haryana: 28 new positive cases of COVID19 reported today
As many as 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Haryana today. Total number of positive cases stands at 703 including 10 deaths and 393 active cases: Haryana Health Department.
8:10 PM: 15 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha
15 fresh coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 377. This includes 306 active cases, 68 cured/discharged and 3 deceased, says State Health Department.
8:00 PM: Coronavirus in Mumbai: 81 more prisoners of Arthur Road jail test positive for COVID-19
As many as 81 more prisoners from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases in the prison to 184. This includes 26 staff members.
The jail houses 2,800 undertrials, however, with a capacity of only 800, social distancing becomes difficult in the prison. Currently, Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor is also lodged in the Arthur Road jail.
7:50 PM: Coronavirus in Jammu & Kashmir: 25 new positive cases reported today
As many as 25 new positive cases reported in Jammu & Kashmir today (2 from Jammu division and 23 from Kashmir division), taking the total number of cases to 861. The total death toll stands at 9.
7:40 PM: 153 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported in West Bengal in last 24 hours
West Bengal has reported 153 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,939. With 14 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 113 in West Bengal.
7:35 PM: Irdai again extends grace period for life insurance policies amid coronavirus
Irdai has further extended the grace period for renewal of life insurance policies whose premium was due in March till May 31 in wake of the extension of lockdown to fight spread of coronavirus.
7:30 PM: Monsoon session of Parliament to be held as per schedule, says LS Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament will be held as per schedule. Till now, there are no plans to postpone the session. The decision will be taken as per the situation at that time, Om Birla told news agency ANI.
7:25 PM: Coronavirus: Air India bars its crew from sharing pictures on social media
State-owned carrier Air India has passed a gag order refraining its cabin crew from sharing pictures and videos of the COVID-19 related relief work on social media. The crew has been directed to not share any content on social media while they are in their uniforms.
7:20 PM: 61 test coronavirus positive in Punjab
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab reaches 1,823, with 61 more people testing positive today. Number of active cases and fatalities due to the infection stands at 1,626 and 31 respectively, says State Health Department.
7:15 PM: South Goa hospital to resume OPDs from Monday
The Goa government has decided to restart the OPDs in the hospitals in a phased manner as the state has been declared a 'green zone' for Covid-19.
"Conducted a surprise inspection today morning at the South Goa District Hospital to monitor the status as we start OPD operations from tomorrow," Rane tweeted.
7:10 PM: National Institute of Virology, Pune develops 1st indigenous kit for COVID-19
National Institute of Virology, Pune has successfully developed the 1st indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG ELISA test kit for antibody detection of #COVID19 .
This robust test will play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to #SARSCoV2 infection pic.twitter.com/pEJdM6MOX6- Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 10, 2020
7:06 PM: 334 coronavirus 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad
334 coronavirus 'super-spreaders' have been found in Ahmedabad so far, and it is the main reason for the order to keep shops of groceries and vegetables closed till May 15, says officials on Sunday. 'Super-spreaders' are the infectious disease carrier who could transmit the pathogen to a large number of people.
7:00 PM: 56 ITBP jawans tested COVID-19 positive in last 24 hours
As many as 56 jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, all new cases are in Delhi. Total number of COVID-19 cases in ITBP reaches 156.
6:50 PM: Delhi government on Sunday warned COVID-19 hospitals and health facilities of strict action in case of more delay in reporting of death cases.
"It has been observed that Govt and private hospitals are not sending the #COVID19 updates regularly. The daily summary about COVID-19 deaths is not being sent to the death audit committee because of which daily reports get delayed or are submitted with wrong details," says Delhi Govt.
6:40 PM: PMC orders closure of all shops in containment zones from May 11-17
Pune Municipal Commissioner has issued an order to close all shops in containment zones of Pune from 11th to 17th May. In all 69 containment zones of the city, only hospitals and medical stores will be allowed to remain open, says PMC.
5:40 PM: Coronavirus in Hyderabad: 45 people get infected with COVID-19 in birthday party
As many as 45 people have been infected with COVID-19 due to a birthday party thrown by a shop owner in Hyderabad. As a result, the city's LB Nagar has now become a hotspot for novel coronavirus with 15 new containment zones.
5.12 PM: 401 big projects hit due to lockdown
As many as 401 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns of over Rs 4.06 lakh crore owing to delays and other reasons, according to a report. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above. Of the 1,701 such projects, 401 projects reported cost overruns and 583 projects time escalation.
Also read: 401 infra projects hit by cost overruns of Rs 4.06 lakh crore: Report
5.05 PM: Allow entry to migrants: Goyal to states
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on migrant movement: "As per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railways is fully geared up to run 300 Shramik Special trains everyday at short notice since the last six days. I appeal to all the states to give permission to evacuate and bring back their stranded migrants so that we can get all of them back to their homes in the next 3-4 days itself."4.45 PM: Arrangements inside INS Magar that will bring 2nd batch of Indian nationals from the Maldives under operation Samudra Setu.
Arrangements inside INS Magar that will bring 2nd batch of Indian nationals from the Maldives under #OperationSamudraSetu. https://t.co/Gr1iT7dimm pic.twitter.com/cBiXaP1QuvANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
4.15 PM: Fadnavis slams Mamata Banerjee
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis says permission for 7 trains to carry migrant labourers from Mumbai to West Bengal had been sought from the West Bengal government, but not even one permission has been granted.4.03 PM: Indian passengers ready to take off from the UK
Indian passengers arrive at London Airport for the evacuation flight to Bengaluru (Karnataka) on Sunday.
United Kingdom: Indian passengers arrive at London Airport for the evacuation flight to Bengaluru (Karnataka) today. #VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/WVpVj4AJeuANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
3.59 PM: Coronavirus cases in Odisha: 362
Total 10 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 362, including 291 active cases, 68 cured or discharged and three deceased, says the Odisha Health Department.
3.49 pm: Gujarat coronavirus latest updates: 387 patients discharged
According to Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) revised discharge policy, 387 patients will be discharged for home isolation in Gujarat, 250 from Ahmedabad,35 from Surat,34 from Vadnagar,20 from Vadodara,17 from Anand,15 from Rajkot,10 from Bhavnagar,5 from Mahisagar and 1 from Aravalli, said Ahmedabad's Info Department. (ANI reports)
3.39 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases: 10 more people infected
Odisha recorded 10 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the state to 362 including 291 active cases, 68 cured/discharged and 3 deceased, said Odisha Health Department. (Inputs from ANI)
3.29 pm: Coronavirus lockdown extension
PM Modi to hold 5th meeting via video-conferencing with state chief ministers on Sunday, tweets PMO Office.
PM @narendramodi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM.- PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 10, 2020
3.15 pm: Haryana coronavirus cases
20 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Haryana today. Total number of positive cases stands at 695 including 10 deaths and 394 active cases, said the state health department. (ANI reports)
3.00 PM: A total of 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Haryana today. Total number of positive cases stands at 695, including 10 deaths and 394 active cases, says the Haryana Health Department.
10 new #Coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 362 including 291 active cases, 68 cured/discharged and 3 deceased: Odisha Health Department pic.twitter.com/OZ5Xaow6OgANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
2.58 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold video conferencing with all the Chief Ministers tomorrow at 3 pm.
2.47 PM: No case in 10 states/UTs
No case of COVID-19 has been reported in 10 states/union territories in the last 24 hours. "Four states/union territories never reported any case of COVID-19. The Central government has sent 72 lakh N-95 face masks and 36 lakh PPE kits to the states so far," says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
2.44 PM: 4,362 COVID care centres across India: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inspects a COVID-19 care centre in Mandoli area. He says, "There are 4362 Covid care centres across the country where 346856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept". -ANI
20 new positive cases of #COVID19 reported in Haryana today. Total number of positive cases stands at 695 including 10 deaths and 394 active cases: Haryana Health Department pic.twitter.com/1g2deqWfRnANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
2.39 PM: Karnataka sees biggest spike
Karnataka witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 53 people testing positive on Sunday, taking the tally to 847 and reported one more death, increasing the number of fatalities to 31. Belagavi, with 22 cases, Bagalkote and Shivamogga with eight cases each and Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada with seven, were the biggest contributors to the tally, the health department said. This was the biggest spike in a single day in the state, a senior government officer told PTI. Shivamogga is the home district of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, which had earlier been in the green zone. Of the eight cases from Shivamogga, seven are from Yediyurappa's assembly constituency Shikaripura. The other cases were reported from Kalaburugi (3) Bengaluru (3) and one each in Chintamani in Chikkaballapura district and Davangere. - PTI
2.30 PM: Aarogya Setu completely safe: Govt
Aarogya Setu is completely safe and your data is fully secure, assures government. "With Aarogya Setu app, you can protect yourself, your family and friends and also help in the country's efforts as India fights coronavirus," says the government.
Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inspects a Covid care centre in Mandoli area. He says, "There are 4362 Covid care centres across the country where 346856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept". pic.twitter.com/EueLxbEYflANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
1.48 PM: Govt's guidelines for home isolation
The Health Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation for very mild/pre-symptomatic patients. This can be availed by those who have requisite facility for self-isolation at their residence.
#AarogyaSetu is completely safe and your data is fully secure.PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 10, 2020
With @SetuAarogya app, you can protect yourself, your family & friends and also help in country's efforts as #IndiaFightsCorona
Download at
Play Store: https://t.co/hPfMCedank
iOS: https://t.co/MTr1W3XqkO pic.twitter.com/dNh12l1QSY
1.45 PM: Kejriwal's appeal to the people of Delhi
.@MoHFW_INDIA has issued guidelines for home isolation for very mild / pre symptomatic patients; this can be availed by those who have requisite facility for self-isolation at their residencePIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 10, 2020
Watchfor guidelines for Home Isolationhttps://t.co/fwQFQLYm3r
#IndiaFightsCorona
1.40 PM: Coronavirus cases in Delhi
Delhi govt arranged some hotels for the treatment of corona warriors. The opposition opposed this order: Kejriwal.
May 10, 2020
1.34 PM: Centre planning to start 25% of domestic flights
The government may start with 25 per cent domestic flights post third phase of the nationwide lockdown. "We have prepared SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for resuming flight operations in the country," Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Arvind Singh tells The Times of India.
1.29 PM: Job losses reach Great Depression level in US
The coronavirus crisis has sent U.S. unemployment surging to 14.7%, a level last seen when the country was in the throes of the Depression and President Franklin D. Roosevelt was assuring Americans that the only thing to fear was fear itself.
Also read: US job losses reach Great Depression levels; unemployment rate soars to 14.7%
1.20 PM: Liquor sale in Delhi
People queue outside a liquor shop in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area amid lockdown. The Delhi government has imposed a 'special corona fee' of 70 per cent tax on Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the liquor. The proposal was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday last week. The 'Special Corona Fee' is meant to bolster government revenues, which have taken a severe hit due to coronavirus lockdown.
May 10, 2020
1.10 PM: Govt all set to come up with another stimulus
The central government is all set to announce the next round of "financial relief package" to tackle the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement could come next week, according to sources.
Also read: Economic stimulus package this week; relief for MSMEs & workers; reforms on cards
1.00 PM: Govt issues new workplace safety guidelines
Following the Vizag gas leak tragedy, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) early Sunday issued detailed guidelines for COVID-19 containment and safety at workplace for factories. The government body came out with new guidelines to be observed while restarting manufacturing and chemical factories after the lockdown ends.
Also read: Coronavirus post-lockdown: NDMA issues workplace safety guidelines for industries
12.50 PM: Most COVID-19 casualties above the age of 50: Kejriwal
"We have analysed that 82 per cent of the people who lost their lives were above the age of 50. We are seeing that there are more deaths among elderly people," says the Delhi CM.
12.48 PM: 155 Indian nationals to be evacuated from the US
India is evacuating 155 Indian nationals from the United States today. The Air India San Francisco-Mumbai flight has taken off from the San Francisco International Airport with 155 Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission.
12.40 PM: Kejriwal press conference
Overall corona figures rising in Delhi but at the same time people are getting cured and going back home safe. "Now we've to learn to live with corona," says Kejriwal.
Delhi: People queue outside a liquor shop in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area amid #CoronaLockdown. Delhi Government has imposed a "special corona fee" of 70% tax on Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the liquor. pic.twitter.com/RO9ELnB5VEANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
12.30 PM: Coronavirus cases in Delhi
On discrepancies in COVID-19 deaths in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain says the government has directed all hospitals to send detailed summaries in 24 hours of the occurrence of deaths. Total coronavirus cases in Delhi stand at 6,542, including 2,020 cured or discharged and 73 deaths.
Overall corona figures rising in Delhi but at the same time people are getting cured and going back home safe. Now weve to learn to live with corona. https://t.co/tg0y1ZwQdsAAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 10, 2020
12.20 PM: Five pilots of Air India found COVID-19 positive in a pre-flight COVID test before they were about to be rostered for flight duties. -ANI
11.26 AM: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases
50 new COVID-19 infections reported in the state in 24 hours. Active cases stand at 1,010, total cases at 1,980, 925 discharged, and 45 deaths.
11.14 AM: West Bengal coronavirus update
West Bengal government has formed 5 teams for support surveillance and monitoring of treatment protocol at five hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Kolkata.
West Bengal government has formed 5 teams for support surveillance and monitoring of treatment protocol at five hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/TGhDsaUT2N- ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
11.05 AM: 572 Indians land in Mumbai from UK
As many as 572 Indian nationals arrived from the UK at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Sunday. All of them have been quarantined in 88 hotels across the city. India plans to repatriate 15,000 Indians from several countries as part of its week-long operation.
10.53 AM: 786 COVID-19 positive cops in Maharahstra
As many as 786 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, of which 703 are active cases, 76 recovered and 7 deaths. Maharashtra's coronavirus cases breached 20,000-mark on Sunday. The central state of the country has registered 20,228 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's COVID-19 positive cases jumped 1,165. Coronavirus has killed as many as 779 people in Maharashtra so far.
#WATCH Many hospitals report deaths but don't send summaries. We have directed all hospitals to send detailed summaries within 24 hours of the occurrence of deaths. This issue is due to summaries: Delhi Health Minister on discrepancies in COVID19 deaths in the national capital pic.twitter.com/rLsZRGlBxZANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
10.40 AM: 34 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar
At least 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, raising the total count in the state to 629, a top health department official said on Sunday. Of the 34, 11 hail from Begusarai, seven each from Saharsa and Madhepura, five, including a woman, from Rohtas, two from Darbhanga and one each from Khagaria and Araria districts, Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary of the state health department, said. "We are ascertaining the infection trail. These are yesterday's results received late in the night," Kumar said, adding that seven out of 34 patients were minors. - PTI
10.32 AM: Migrant exodus continues
Migrant continues to move to different parts of the country, with no clarity on the lifting of lockdown restrictions. In this picture, migrant workers from Delhi can be seen walking along NH9 towards different districts of UP and Bihar. They have been stopped by police in Ghaziabad. "We don't have money left with us now for food or house rent. We need to get to home somehow. No train or bus service has been started for us," a migrant told ANI.
786 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 in the state, of which 703 are active cases, 76 recovered & 7 deaths. There have been 200 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period & 732 accused have been arrested for the same: Maharashtra Police pic.twitter.com/BXT7FkqfHdANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
10.25 AM: Canadian nationals evacuated from India
A total of 25 flights from Amritsar, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru have taken Canadians home from different parts of India.
Many migrant workers from Delhi walking along NH9 towards different Dists.of UP & Bihar have been stopped by police in Ghaziabad. They say,"We don't have money left with us now for food or house rent.We need to get to home somehow. No train or bus service has been started for us" pic.twitter.com/5DJxF9h8ClANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2020
10.20 AM: Migrant movement continues
Migrants from Bihar register themselves for a 'Shramik Special Train' at the Yelahanka police station.
25 flights from #Amritsar, #Delhi, #Kolkata, #Ahmedabad, #Mumbai, #Bengaluru, have taken Canadians home from different parts of India. Thanks to local authorities for their support. This week, flights will depart from Ahmedabad/Delhi/Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/aK209mssuGCanada in India (@CanadainIndia) May 10, 2020
10.14 AM: New coronavirus cases in China
China's National Health Commission reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 9, the highest number since April 28 and up from only one case a day earlier, according to data published on Sunday. Of the new cases, two were imported infections. The remaining 12 confirmed cases were locally transmitted, including 11 cases in the northeastern province of Jilin. Newly discovered asymptomatic cases were at 20, the highest since May 1 and up from 15 a day earlier, according to the health commission. - Reuters
10.00 AM: Coronavirus cases in Himachal
Total cases in Himachal have risen to 54. The state reported two more cases today.
9.57 AM: Watch INS Jalashwa arrive at Kotchi Harbour
INS Jalashwa has arrived at the Kochi Harbour bringing back 698 Indian nationals from Male and Maldives. According to the Indian Navy, there are 19 pregnant women among the 698 Indians. - ANI
Bengaluru: Migrants from Bihar register themselves for a 'Shramik Special Train' at Yelahanka police station#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yqXQfztp6xANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
9.53 AM: State-wise tally
India has recorded a jump in its COVID-19 tally to 62,939, including 41,472 active cases and 2,109 deaths, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The country reported 1,638 new active cases and 128 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Also read: Check out the state-wise tally, deaths, list of testing facilities
9.38 AM: 698 Indians arrive in India
INS Jalashwa arrived at Kochi Harbour today bringing back 698 Indian nationals from Male, Maldives. According to the Indian Navy, there are 19 pregnant women among the 698 Indian nationals. - ANI
9.30 AM: Rajasthan reports 33 new cases
The Rajasthan Health Department says 33 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 3741, death toll 107.
#WATCH Kerala: INS Jalashwa arrives at Kochi Harbour bringing back 698 Indian nationals from Male, Maldives. According to the Indian Navy, there are 19 pregnant women among the 698 Indian nationals. #OperationSamudraSetu pic.twitter.com/ZTUjQ0hKDJANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
9.25 AM: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare update: Spike of 3,277 COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the country now at 62,939, including 41,472 active cases, 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,109 deaths.
9.20 AM: 18 more cases in Bihar
18 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar takes the total number of positive cases to 629, informs Bihar Principal Secretary-Health.
9.14 am: Kerala coronavirus update: State govt to impose strict lockdown curbs every week on Sunday
The Kerala government has decided to enforce strict lockdown curbs every week on Sunday. All non-essential services will remain closed during the lockdown.
9.00 am: Coronavirus live updates: Centre to announce second economic stimulus package next week
The Centre is likely to announce a financial stimulus package next week to tackle the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the triple-phased lockdown. A source in the government said that "discussions and deliberations at the top level on the package were almost over a week ago" and an announcement in this regard is expected to come as soon as next week. The final round of discussion on the economic stimulus package took place on May 2 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with the ministry officials.
8.45 am: Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry revises discharge policy for COVID-19 patients
Meanwhile, the ministry has also issued fresh guidelines for the RT-PCR test of recovered patients. As per the new norms, coronavirus patients with moderate, pre-symptomatic, mild and very mild viral load are required to be tested before being discharged from a COVID-19 hospital. Simultaneously, it is also mandatory for a patient who developed serious illness to test negative for the coronavirus infection before getting discharged from the hospital.
8.30 am: Coronavirus India tracker: Check state-wise COVID-19 numbers
INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today