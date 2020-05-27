Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi reports 792 cases in 24 hours, tally at 15,257

Corona India news live updates and COVID-19 tracker: Gujarat and Delhi which are third and fourth on the list of worst-hit states in India are nearing to touch the 15,000 COVID-19 cases' mark. Delhi's total count now stands at 14,465 along with 288 deaths, while Gujarat's tally is at 14,821, including 915 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry's latest update on Wednesday.

India recorded 6,387 fresh coroanvirus cases and 170 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally past 1.5 lakh. The total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country jumped to 1,51,767 on Wednesday including 83,004 active cases, 64,425 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 4,337 deaths, according to latest updat by the Union Health Ministry. Indian states are also staring at a new challenge as swarms of locusts continue to strike crop fields in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other north Indian states, harming crops. Talking about global situation, the total coronavirus cases worldwide have crossed 5.58 million with over 3.5 lakh deaths. Pharma and biotechnology companies globally are quickening up their pace to find a COVID-19 vaccine. The UK has begun trial of remdesivir on coronavirus patients. A passenger onboard Air India Delhi-Ludhiana flight on Tuesday tested COVID-19 positive. The passenger works in the security department of Alliance Air and was travelling on a paid ticket. All other passengers on the flight have been put under state quarantine, said Air India in a statement on Wednesday. As India reopened domestic flights for passengers on Monday, around 39,000 passengers flew across the country on the first day.

6:30 PM: Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: State reports 817 cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

As many as 817 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the state has mounted to 18,545. Six more people have died, bringing the death toll to 133, according to the latest health department data.

6:15 PM: Ghaziabad RWAs allow entry of maids for first time during lockdown

The resident welfare associations of Ghaziabad have allowed entry of housemaids in the high rise apartments amid coronavirus lockdown. The maids, however, are permitted to work in only three flats in one tower in a society. The rules have been made to make minimum contact of housemaids with rest of the society.

5:45 PM: Maharashtra Governor appreciates actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has hailed Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for extending support to stranded migrant workers to reach their native places.

5:25 PM: Coronavirus in Haryana: Spitting on public places, people without masks will be fined Rs 500

Those without masks will be fined Rs 500 and those spitting in public will also be fined Rs 500, says Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

5:00 PM: India, China fighting together against COVID-19: Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong

China and India are fighting together against COVID-19 and we have an important task to consolidate relations. Our youth should realise the relation between China and India, the two countries are opportunities for each other and pose no threat, says Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun.

"We should never let differences overshadow our relations. We should resolve differences through communication," ANi quoted Weidong as saying.

4:35 PM: Kerala liquor shops to open from May 28

The Kerala government on May 27 said that it has decided to open liquor outlets in the state from 9am to 5pm from Thursday. Buyers are required to book order through a mobile application after which they will be allowed to collect it from the outlets. Not more than five people will be allowed in the queue at a time.

4:30 PM: Without our knowledge, 36 trains are coming from Mumbai: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that 36 trains are coming from Mumbai without informing the state government. "I spoke with Maharashtra, they also got the information late," she said, adding that Railways is planning it on their own.

4:25 pm: 1,337 trains arrived in UP carrying migrants

As many as 1,337 trains have arrived in UP carrying migrants from various states. Gorakhpur is the first district in country where more than 200 trains have arrived and it has received 2,00,077 passengers so far. 89 trains have reached Lucknow, says UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi.

4:18 pm: No more home quarantine in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that all persons arriving Goa by air, rail or road route will have the option to either bring COVID negative certificate or have to undergo a paid COVID-19 test at the entry point. The 14-day home quarantine option will be no longer available.

"We maintain the need for a COVID negative certificate and a compulsory COVID test. The 14-day home quarantine option will be no longer available. Either you bring the negative certificate or have to take the test," news agency ANI quoted Goa CM Pramod Sawant as saying.

4.12 pm: Haryana lockdown 4.0

The state government has decided to fine people with Rs 500 for spitting on roads, and not wearing masks in public places.

3.58 pm: West Bengal COVID-19 lockdown updates

Several arrangements, including preparations for social distancing norms, being done at Bagdogra Airport as domestic flights will resume operations from tomorrow in the state, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

West Bengal: Several arrangements, including preparations for social distancing norms, being done at Bagdogra Airport as domestic flights will resume operations from tomorrow in the state, amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/E8HzOBNpLp ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020 3.49 pm: Bihar coronavirus updates: Madhubani DM tests COVID-19 positive Bihar's Madhubani district magistrate has tested positive for novel coronavirus following which all officers and employees of the subdivision comprising the district collectorate will now be tested for the infection. 3.36 pm: SC asks Centre to identify private hospitals that can treat corona patients for free The Supreme Court asked the Centre to identify private hospitals where COVID-19 infected patients could get treatment for free or at a nominal cost. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, hearing the matter via video-conferencing, observed that there are private hospitals which have been given land either free of cost or at nominal rates and they should treat coronavirus infected patients for free. 3.20 pm: 445 flights operated on Day 2 A total of 445 domestic flights carrying 62,641 passengers operated on Tuesday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday, asserting the airports functioned smoothly on the second day of the recommencement of domestic services in India. On Monday, a total of 428 flights had operated in the country. 3.05 pm: Negative certificate mandatory to enter Goa Goa CM Pramod Sawant has said that all persons entering the state must furnish a coronavirus negative certificate. The CM said that the 14-day home quarantine option will no longer be available. If the negative certificate is not available, the person must undergo coronavirus test before entering the state, he said. 2.57 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus updates Rajasthan government has said that the state reported 35 new coronavirus cases till 2 pm today. The state has 7,680 cases of COVID-19 so far. 35 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state till 2 pm today; the total tally of positive cases in the state rises to 7680: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/Vg1PIp2W6k ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020 2.50 pm: COVID cases in Assam Eighteen new cases of coronavirus has emerged in Assam, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The total number of cases in the state has risen exponentially to 704, including four deaths. 2.40 pm: Onion prices dip in Rajasthan Due to the coronavirus lockdown, onion prices have dipped in the state of Rajasthan. Onions were priced up to Rs 24 but has reduced to around Rs 4 now. Rajasthan: Prices of onion drop in Jodhpur amid #COVID19 lockdown. An onion trader says, "Before lockdown the prices were between Rs 20 to Rs 24 per kg but now it ranges between Rs 4 to Rs 7 per kg". pic.twitter.com/rWl8Lsr5Ts ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020 2.15 pm: Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Uttarakhand reported 38 new cases and 15 discharges in the state. So far the state has reported 438 cases and four people have succumbed to the virus. 2.00 pm: Source code of Aarogya Setu public India said on Tuesday it was making public the source code of its coronavirus contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu for Google's Android smartphones, a move digital rights activists said will boost the security of users. "Transparency, privacy and security have been the core design principles of Aarogya Setu since its inception. And opening the source code up to the developer community signifies the government of India's continuing commitment to these principles," Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog 1.45 pm: CISF reports 22 cases The Central Industrial Security Force reported 22 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with the maximum 13 coming from its unit that guards the warship building Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai. The MDL is one of the country's leading defence public sector undertaking shipyard that constructs warships and submarines. It functions under the command of the Defence ministry. 1.33 pm: Coronavirus in Karnataka Karnataka has reported 122 new coornavirus cases and a death in the last 24 hours. So far, there are 2,405 cases in the state. 122 new #COVID19 cases and 1 death reported in Karnataka between 5 pm yesterday and 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2405, including 1596 active cases & 45 deaths (2 due to 'non-COVID19' cause): State Health Department pic.twitter.com/XKkkWyckwk ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020 1.20 pm: Coronavirus cases in Delhi Delhi reported 792 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total to 15,257 cases. So far 303 deaths have been reported in the national capital. A total of 792 #COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, 310 recovered/discharged/migrated in this period. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 15257, including 7264 recovered/discharged/migrated & 303 deaths: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/sdQHycpAO6 ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020 1.00 pm: Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Rahul Gandhi Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for saying that the lockdown was a failure. He said that the first states to announce a lockdown was Punjab, followed by Rajasthan. Maharashtra and Punjab were the first to extend the lockdown till May 31. "If you think lockdown is not the solution, then why don't you explain it to your Chief Ministers? Do they not listen to you and give no weightage to your opinions," asked Prasad. 12.45 pm: Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Police give flowers to doctor as appreciation of their efforts. So far, the UTs have 1,759 cases of COVID-19. Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police today gave flowers to the doctors at LD Hospital, as a tribute to frontline workers fighting amid #Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. pic.twitter.com/aO1fhxufun ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020 12.33 pm: Trust ICMR, says scientist Shekhar Mande, DG, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research said that India should continue trials on hydroxychloroquine. "I am sure WHO will take considered call in coming time. We should trust ICMR's judgement," he said. 12:20 pm: Jharkhand coronavirus cases The total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand has reached 437. There are 258 active cases and four deaths reported so far. Ranchi is the worst affected with 125 cases followed by Garhwa with 58 cases. 12:15 pm: Coronavirus impact: Cognizant layoffs Cognizant is planning to lay off around 400 executives in the ranks of directors, senior directors, associate vice presidents, vice presidents. The layoffs come as the industry grapples with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The layoffs would be done in a staggered manner. 12:02 pm: MOHFW clarifies on essential services Pregnancy care management, newborn care and childhood illness management, immunisation services, management of severe acute malnutrition in children, family planning services, comprehensive abortion care services and adolescent health services are essential services, spells out MOHFW. 12:00 pm: 168 churches in Mizoram offer halls for quarantine facility 168 churches in Mizoram have offered their halls to be used as quarantine facilities. Chairperson of the task group of quarantine facilities Esther Lal Ruatkimi said Mizoram is facing shortage of quarantine facilities as a large number of people are returning to the state from various parts of the country. There are 500 facilities so far that can accommodate 14,358 people but the state needs capacity for 20,000 people. 11:30 am: Coronavirus here to stay for a year Global health experts believe that novel coronavirus is here to stay for more than a year. They said that aggressive testing is required to prevent the spread. "When the economy is opened up after lockdown, you have to create confidence among people," Harvard health expert Ashish Jha said. He said that a vaccine would be available in a year's time. Professor Johan Giesecke said India should practice 'soft' lockdown. 11:05 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases Seventy five police personnel in Maharashtra have been tested positive for coronavirus. Nearly 2,000 police officials in the state have tested positive. Maharashtra is hte worst-affected state in the country with 54,758 cases and 1,792 deaths. 10.45 am: Coronavirus in Assam Assam has seen a sharp rise in the number of cases in the past few days. The total cases in the state has reached 686, out of which 617 are active cases. So far the state has reported four deaths and 62 have been discharged. 10.33 am: Coronavirus vaccine: US company starts vaccine trail on humans in Australia A US-based biotechnology firm has started injecting a COVID-19 vaccine it developed on people in Australia from Tuesday. The company will inject Novavax into 131 volunteers in the first phase of the trial to test the safety of the vaccine. A host of countries such as China, Europe, and the US are in the early phases of testing the COVID-19 drug. (AP) 10.25 am: Mumbai worst-hit city in India Out of 54,758 cases in Maharashtra, 32,974 cases are from Mumbai on Wednesday while, the death toll in the state capital has risen to 1,065. 10.18 am: Maharashtra on edge with over 54,000 COVID-19 cases The state recorded 2,091 fresh coronavirus cases, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours taking Maharashtra's tally to 54,758 along with 1,792 deaths, the highest in the country so far. Out of the 97 deaths, 39 have been reported from Mumbai, 15 from Thane, 10 from Kalyan Dombivali, 8 from Pune, 7 from Solapur, 5 each from Aurangabad and Mira Bhayandar, 3 each from Malegaon and Ulhasnagar, and 1 each from Ratnagiri, and Nagpur. (PTI) 10.09 am: Rajasthan records 109 fresh coronavirus cases till 9 am today The state recorded 109 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths till 9 am on Wednesday, said the Rajasthan health department adding that the state's totally count of coronavirus positive cases have jumped to 7,645. 9.59 am: US coronavirus deaths The United States recorded less than 700 new COVID-19 deaths for the third consecutive day, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country's death toll now stands at 98,875 while, the total cases have crossed 1.72 million. 9.51 am: Delhi, Gujarat coronavirus cases near 15,000 Gujarat and Delhi which are third and fourth on the list of worst-hit states in India are nearing to touch the 15,000 COVID-19 cases' mark. Delhi's total count now stands at 14,465 along with 288 deaths, while Gujarat's tally is at 14,821, including 915 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry's latest update on Wednesday. 9.45 am: Rahul Gandhi to speak to health experts from WHO, Brow University today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with Prof. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health and Prof. Johan Giesecke, member of Strategic & Technical Advisory Group for Infectious Hazards of WHO at 10 am on Wednesday morning. The exchange will be part of a series of interactions Rahul Gandhi has been holding with world experts on economy and health to discuss and deliberate on the coronavirus situation. 9.37 am: Corona updates: West Bengal begins bus service between north Bengal, Kolkata North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has reopened inter-district bus services from Wednesday for North Bengal districts and Kolkata amid lockdown 4.0. West Bengal: North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has resumed inter district bus services from today for North Bengal districts and Kolkata amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/jdFG5Zm2l2 ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

9.30 am: India's recovery rate at 42.4%

Over 64,000 people COVID-19 recoveries have been reportes as of Wednesday with the country's recovery rate at 42.4%.

9.20 am: Coronairus deaths in India

With 170 deaths in the lst 24 hours, India's death toll jumped to 4,337 on Wednesday, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.15 am: Total COVID-19 cases, deaths in India in 24 hours

India recorded 6,387 fresh coroanvirus cases and 170 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally past 1.5 lakh

9.09 am: India's COVID-19 tally past 1.5 lakh

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country jumped to 1,51,767 on Wednesday including 83,004 active cases, 64,425 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 4,337 deaths, according to latest updat by the Union Health Ministry.

8.59 am: Corona live updates: Indian economy to shrink 5% in FY21: Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings has pegged India economy to shrink by 5% in the current fiscal in the wake of drop in economic activities following a "very severe" lockdown that has continued for much longer than has been expected. The ratings agency in its Global Economic Outlook (GEO) for May, pegged the country's growth to rebound to 9.5% in 2021-22 and an estimate 3.9% growth in 2019-20.

8.49 am: Coronavirus cases in India top 1.45 lakh

India's total coronavirus cases in India have now surpassed 1.45 lakh while the death toll stands at 4,167. A total of 60,490 recoveries were also reported in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

8.30 am: Passenger on Air India Delhi-Ludhiana tests COVID-19 positive

A passenger onboard Air India Delhi-Ludhiana flight on Tuesday tested COVID-19 positive. The passenger works in the security department of Alliance Air and was travelling on a paid ticket. All other passengers on the flight have been put under state quarantine, said Air India in a statement on Wednesday. As India reopened domestic flights for passengers on Monday, around 39,000 passengers flew across the country on the first day. Another passenger on a Chennai-Coimbatore Indigo flight on Monday tested COVID-19 positive, following which Indigo grounded the entire crew of the flight. The airline said that it was also trying to get in touch with other passengers who were onboard the flight.

