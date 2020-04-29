Coronavirus India Highlights: 1,813 cases, 71 deaths in 24 hrs; MHA to announce lockdown relaxation on May 4

India coronavirus and lockdown relaxation latest news: According to latest update by the Union Health Ministry, by 5PM on April 29, the total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 31,787, including 22,982 active cases, 7,797 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,008 deaths. The country registered 1,813 new cases and 71 deaths in 24 hours. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced on Wednesday that the lockdown in the state has been extended by 2 more weeks. He added that the lockdown will be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day during which the shops will be open and people can come of their houses to shop.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to address the nation at the end of this week is likely to extend the lockdown beyond May 3. However, during his meeting with the chief ministers of various states via video-conferencing, he asked them to prepare an exit plan depending on the on-ground situation in their respective states. Several states also recommended further extension of the countrywide lockdown. Karnataka has allowed the local shops to open in green zones, but not malls.

10.20 pm: Coronavirus in Mumbai

Mumbai saw 26 coronavirus-related deaths and 475 new cases in 24 hours, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This take the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city to 6,457 and death toll to 270.

10.08 pm: Rajasthan corona cases

Rasjthan reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths due to the virus today. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 2,438, including 55 deaths. 814 patients have recovered from the disease till date, informed Rajasthan Health Department.

10.04 pm: Srinagar COVID-19 updates

Srinagar district administration has made wearing masks mandatory in public places. The order will come into effect from May 1.

9.55 pm: Telangana COVID-19 upates

Telangana Health Department stated that no deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in the state during the last 24 hours. 7 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state today, taking the total number of active cases to 582, data from State Health Department showed

9.50 pm: Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Health Department has claimed that no new coronavirus case has been reported in the state in last 7 days. The total number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 10, and 1 patient has succumbed to the virus so far.

9.40 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases

Tamil Nadu reported 2 deaths and 104 new cases today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,162, including 922 active cases.

9.34 pm: Corona cases in Jharkhand

One more person has tested positive for #COVID19 in Hindpiri, Ranchi, informed Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. Earlier today, one COVID-19 case was identified in Jamtara district of Jharkhand. Now the total number of cases in the state stand at 107.

9.00 pm: Maharashtra COVID-19 update

Maharashtra reported saw 597 new cases and 32 deaths today, according to the State Health Department. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 9,915.

8.51 pm: Coronavirus updates

New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from May 4, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts, Union Ministry of Home Affairs said in a tweet today. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come.

8.50 pm: Gujarat coronavirus cases

Gujarat reported 308 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 4,082. This includes 527 cured and discharged patients and 197 deaths.

8.33 pm: CBSE exams pending due to coronavirus

On CBSE examinations, I have very clearly told education ministers of states that the CBSE exams that were not conducted due to #COVID19 outbreak will be conducted once situation normalises in the country, ANI quoted Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal as saying.

8.27 pm: Coronavirus outbreak in UP

Uttar Pradesh 81 new cases of coronavirus today, taking total number of cases in the state to 2,134. So far, 510 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged, while 39 others succumbed to the infection, informed UP Health Department.

8.24 pm: Coronavirus updates

UGC has asked universities to conduct practical and viva-voce examinations through Skype or other meeting apps. For intermediate semesters, the practical examinations may be conducted during the ensuing semesters. Universities may adopt alternative and simplified modes and methods of examinations to complete the process in shorter period of time, UGC further said.

8.18 pm: Haryana corona updates

Haryana saw number of active COVID-19 cases rise to 83. So far, 225 coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged, whereas 3 have succumbed to the infection, numbers from State Health Department showed

8.05 pm: Coronavirs news

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to greet her and people of Bangladesh on Holy Month of Ramzan. The two leladers also discussed COVID-19 situation and ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it.

7.50 pm: Coornavirus in Bihar

We are happy that the Centre has accepted our demand and allowed people to return to their homes, said Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi. People will be thoroughly screened at the place of departure and arrival, he added.

7.45 pm: Coronavirus news

University Grants Commission stated that intermediate semester students will be graded on the basis of internal assessment of the present and previous semesters. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalised, there will be exams in the month of July, UGC further added. A COVID-19 cell will be constituted in every university which will address the students' issues related to academic calendar and examinations.

7.39 pm: Madhya Pradesh corona cases

Madhya Pradesh has seen 2,560 COVID-19 cases so far, including 130 deaths. Indore has recorded 1,476 cases and 65 deaths, while Bhopal has posted 483 cases and 14 deaths, informed MP Health Department.

7.30 pm: Coronavirus crisis

Three new coronavirus cases have been reported in Balasore, Odisha. All new cases have travel history to Kolkata. They are asymptomatic and were in quarantine. Odisha government is doing contact tracing and follow-up action being done. Total COVID-19 cases in Odisha now stand at 125.

7.13 pm: Coronavirus status in West Bengal

West Bengal may allow factories and public transport to operate in green zones after coronavirus lockdown ends on May 4. Earlier today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government has taken some decisions that will be implemented if everything is all right.

6.50 pm: J&K COVID-19 update

Jammu and Kashmir reported 16 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory stand at 581, includes 381 active cases and 8 deaths.

6.45 pm: Dharavi coronavirus outbreak

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed that 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Dharavi. This takes takes the total number of cases in the region to 344. No new death recorded today in Dharavi, BMC added.

6.40pm: Bihar coronavirus update

Bihar registered nine more coronavirus cases today. This takes the total number of positive cases in the state to 392. We are ascertaining their infection trail of the new patients, said State Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar.

6.33 pm: Corona cases in Punjab

Punjab Health Department reported 375 coronavirus cases in the state, including 104 cured patients and 19 deaths. The state has seen 73 cases in SAS Nagar, 86 in Jalandhar, and 63 in Patiala.

6.25 pm: West Bengal corona cases

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that certain decisions have been taken that will be implemented from Monday if everything is alright. "There will be relaxations in green zone and orange zone where standalone shops of essential items will remain open. There will be no relaxation for containment areas," Mamata said.

6.15 pm: INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER

BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic:

5.55 pm: Coronavirus in India

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India is 31,787. This includes 22,982 active cases, 1,008 deaths, 7,797 recovered patients, and 1 migrated patient. The country saw 1,813 new cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours.

5.41 pm: Coronavirus updates

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines for movement of students, migrant workers, pilgrims and other stranded at various places due to coronavirus lockdown.

5.36 pm: COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala reported 10 new COVID-19 cases today, including 3 health workers and a journalist, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Total COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 495, which includes 123 active cases.

5.33 pm: Karantaka coronavirus cases

Karnataka reported 11 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours to 5 pm on April 29. Total number of COVID-19 cases rise to 534 in the state, informed State Health Department. It includes 20 deaths and 215 discharges.

5.29 pm: Goa COVID-19 news

Multi-department teams are posted at state borders to ensure that there is no movement of people in and out of Goa, Utkrisht Prasoon, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) told ANI. At the same time, we are ensuring that movement of essential goods is not hindered.

5.20 pm: Coronavirus in India

"Since the last 3 days, the doubling rate is 11.3 days in the country. Although the global mortality rate is around 7 per cent, India has a mortality rate of around 3 has and around 86 per cent fatality is in case of persons with co-morbidity," said Union Helath Minister Harsh Vardhan. Only 0.33% patients are on ventilators, 1.5% patients are on oxygen support and 2.34% patients are in ICU, he further added.

5:05 pm: Coronavirus treatment: WHO meets vaccine manufacturers from India, Indonesia and Thailand

The World Health Organization on Wednesday organised a meeting of vaccine manufacturers and national regulatory authorities from its South-East Asia Region. At the virtual meeting, leading manufacturers from India, Indonesia and Thailand discussed timelines and production capacity, while regulatory bodies deliberated on adjustments that would be needed in processes to make COVID-19 vaccines available at the earliest.

"The manufacturing capacity that exists in our Region is of the quality and scale required to produce and roll-out a COVID-19 vaccine globally. This Region is a vaccine manufacturing powerhouse, and it must now also play a lead role in overcoming the ongoing pandemic," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

5:00 pm: WB CM Mamata Banerjee seeks clarity on lockdown extension from Centre

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the central government to provide clear instructions on if the lockdown will be extended or not. "We want clear directions from the Centre over the lockdown...Our experts have also given similar feedback that we must be alert till the last week of May," she said.

4:55 pm: Mamata Banerjee allows construction activities in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the resumption of construction activities in the state provided all health protocols are followed.

"Stationery shops, colour shops, electronics, hardware, mobile, laundry, tea and paan shops...All such single-unit shops may open. We are allowing factories to operate in green zones. Construction activity will be allowed provided it happens maintaining protocol. But all such relaxations won't be applicable in containment zones," she said.

4:50 pm: WB CM refutes rumours of lack of beds in hospitals, says 790 beds ready for COVID-19

"There were some who tried to spread rumours that there are no beds in hospitals of Kolkata to get admitted. There are still 790 beds ready for COVID-19 in Kolkata," says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

4:40 pm: 12 more Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

In the last 24 hours, 12 more Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for coronavirus in Punjab. Seven Hazur Sahib pilgrims tested positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana and three in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, two pilgrims tested positive in Faridkot.

4:35 pm: Student at Kasturba Hospital in Delhi tests positive for COVID-19

A postgraduate student at Kasturba Hospital in Delhi tests COVID-19 positive; sent to home quarantine, said officials.

4:30 pm: Migrant labourers stage protest at construction sites in IIT Hyderabad

Around 2,400 migrant labourers who were working at construction sites in IIT Hyderabad staged protest today morning, demanding they be sent back to their homes, said Sangareddy Rural Police.

"Few of the migrant labourers pelted stones at police team deployed there; one cop received injuries and police vehicle was also damaged," the police said.

4:25 pm: West Bengal govt to bring home around 3,000 students from Rajasthan's Kota

"Around 2,500 to 3,000 students from Rajasthan's Kota will board buses today evening. It will take 3 days for them to reach here," says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

4.15 pm: UP to intensify testing

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct COVID-19 testing at an extensive level. "The CM has also given directions that pool testing be done for those people, who are coming from outside the state," says Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

4.11 pm: Coronavirus in UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that the capacity of L1 (basic), L2 (those with oxygen facility), L3 (those with ventilators) dedicated COVID-19 hospitals be expanded and arrangement be made for 52,000 more beds, says Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

4.03 pm:Donald Trump ignored 12 warnings from CIA on the COVID-19 spread in China, says Report

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had issued at least 12 warnings to US President Donald Trump about the spread of COVID-19 in China and its repercussions for the country. But Trump ignored the alerts. Current and former CIA officials told the Washington Post that Trump, ignored the warnings repeatedly issued in January and February this year by the US intelligence agency.

3.55 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

29 new cases reported on Wednesday, taking the state's total count to 2,393.

3.43 pm: Punjab lockdown extended by two weeks; curfew relaxed for 3 hours

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced on Wednesday that the lockdown in the state has been extended by 2 more weeks. He added that the lockdown will be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day during which the shops will be open and people can come of their houses to shop.

3.36 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases: 4 more people test positive, total count rises to 122

4 people, including a woman, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Odisha on Wednesday. With this the total count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 122 in the state. A 77-year-old man tested positive in Bhubaneswar. This is the first coronavirus cases in the capital city after a gap of 14 days, the first case was reported on April 14.

3.27 pm: Corona India live: Central teams find state not following infection prevention control practices properly

Central teams, tasked to check the preparedness of districts with high number of COVID-19 cases, found that the infection prevention control practices were not followed properly in various hospitals. This has raised concerns over safety of healthcare workers. Teams with experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), AIIMS and ICMR among others visited states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra recently.

3.19 pm: Meghalaya coronavirus updates: 16 family members of first COVID-19 patient tested again

Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday that "16 family members of the index patient were tested again, including the 8 who were positive. Their test results came in today and they have all tested negative. 8 positive cases will need to be tested again after 24 hours as per protocol to completely declare them as recovered."

3.13 pm: Lockdown in Delhi: Kejriwal govt seeks 3 hours air time on Doordarshan and AIR to broadcast classes for students

The Delhi government has sought from the Centre 3 hours of airtime on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) to broadcast classes for students during coronavirus lockdown. A senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said, "We have sought separate slots for elementary, secondary and senior secondary classes."

3.05 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Indian Navy ships on standby to accommodate over 1500 Indians stranded in Gulf nations

The Indian Navy has prepared 3 naval ships that can accommodate 1500-2000 people and ready to set sail at a short notice to evacuate Indians stranded in Gulf countries amid the COVID-19 lockdown, sources said. The Indian Navy has been put on standby in addition to the Indian Air Force and Air India flights that will first pressed into action for bringing back Indians stranded abroad. The INS Jalashwa and two other ships are on standby for the operation if required. According to officials, the operation to bring back Indians from abroad will start after May 3 and if required Navy will be used as a last resort. "If the numbers are very high the Navy could also be used to assist Air Force and Air India," said a source.

2.59 pm: Coronavirus in Pakistan: COVID-19 cases rise to 14,885

Pakistan recorded 806 new novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed cases in the country to 14,885 on Wednesday, health authorities said. Pakistan's ARY News reported quoting data from the National Command and Operation Centre that 11,133 people are undergoing treatment, out of which 111 are critically-ill whole, 3,425 others have recovered so far. The death toll now stands at 327 with 26 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

2.52 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus updates: Railway employee under quarantine commits suicide

A 55-year-old railway employee, who was under quarantine at a medical college in UP allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday, police said. The man was under isolation at F H Medical College and Hospital, Tundla since April 20. His body was found hanging in the medical college. (PTI)

2.45 pm: Bihar coronavirus cases: 12 more people test positive

Bihar State Principal Secretary (Health), Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday that 12 more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Buxar, taking the total number of cases to 378 in the state. (ANI reports)

2.35 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases: PG student at Kasturba Hospital tests positive

A first-year postgraduate student of the Kasturba Hospital in Delhi has tested COVID-19 positive. The student is in home quarantine and is in a stable condition.

2.24 pm: Irrfan Khan death news: PM Modi mourns actor's demise, says actor's demise a loss to the world of cinema and theatre

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

2.19 pm: Hotspots in J&K: 6 containment zones (red zones)

Jammu and Kashmir currently 6 hotspots with the highest number of cases. One district is in Jammu division, while the other 5 are in Kashmir, these are- Bandipora, Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla and Shopian. J&K has a total of 565 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 8 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

2.14 pm: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus news: 80% of cases in J&K reported from 6 hostpots

Bhupinder Kumar, the Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) in Jammu and Kashmir said on Wednesday that around 80% of the total COVID-19 cases in the union territory have bee reported from 6 districts. He also urged people to follow the lockdown guidelines issued by the central government amid the novel coronavirus crisis, ANI reported.

2.08 pm: Lockdown in Kerala

Cinema theatre owners in Malappuram say that they're facing financial troubles amid coronavirus lockdown. Jai Mohan, a theatre owner says, "We demand reduction in fixed charges of electricity,& considerable reduction in entertainment taxes, else, won't be able to survive."

1.59 pm: Delhi coronavirus updates: 3 out of 529 journalists tested for COVID-19 turn out to be positive, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that 3 out of 529 journalists and media persons, who recently gave their swab samples, have been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

1.48 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases: 3 more people infected, total tally climbs to 122

Odisha health department said on Wednesday that 3 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total count to 122. All 3 people were tested positive after returning from West Bengal and are asymptomatic. (Inputs from ANI)

1.39 pm: Kerala coronavirus latest news: State govt to issue ordinance for cutting staff salary

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to issue an ordinance allowing it to cut the salaries of its employees to arrange funds to fight novel coronavirus pandemic in the state. Announcing the cabinet decision, state Finance Minister T M Thomas Issac told media that as per the ordinance, Kerala government has been empowered to defer 25% of the salary of its staff in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The move comes a day after the High Court had stayed an order of the Left government for salary deduction of its staff, noting that it lacked legal backing.

1.33 pm: Haryana coronavirus latest updates: 308 cases reported in the state

Haryana health department said on Wednesday that COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 308 now including 224 discharges and 3 deaths. There are 81 active cases in the state now, the department added.

1.26 pm: Agra coronavirus news: 21 fresh cases reported on Wednesday

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said on Wednesday that the Uttar Pradesh district recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of cases in the district to 425. Total death toll stands at 11 while 69 people have been discharged after making a complete recovery from the disease. (ANI reports)

1.17 pm: Corona live updates: Govt must protect wages of 12 crore non-MSME employees, says Chidambaram

"The government must announce 'paycheque protection program' to protect wages of 12 crore non-MSME sector employees. Institutions have been paralysed in the country. The parliamentary standing committees should start functioning," Congress leader P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday.

1.11 pm: Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 66 new cases reported

Uttar Pradesh recorded 66 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with Agra being the worst-affected city in the state. As per the Union Health Ministry, UP has a total of 2,053 confirmed cases including 462 recoveries and 34 deaths. Agra reported over 400 cases on Wednesday.

1.05 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus news

In Pics: Around 50 boats of fishermen damaged in Rameswaram following the thunderstorm and rain which hit parts of the state last night.

12.58 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news

Lucknow: In a viral video, BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan was seen harassing a vegetable vendor and asking him to not enter the area for identifying himself with a Hindu name being a Muslim.

12.49 pm: Coronavirus India live updates

Arogya Setu app made compulsory for all central government staff

12.36 pm: Irrfan Khan death news

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachahan took to Twitter on Wednesday to give his condolences to deceased actor Irrfan Khan.

12.29 pm: Tamil Nadu lockdown extension: State govt allows shops to open from 6 am till 5 pm in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said on Wednesday that shops will be open from 6 am to 5 pm for essential items, fruits and vegetables. He said in a press statement that people can come to buy essentials on April 30 adding that from May 1 these shops will remain open only till 1 pm.

12.23 pm: Karnataka coronavirus latest updates

Karnataka health department said on Wednesday that 9 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from 28th April 5 pm to 29th April 12 pm. Total number of COVID-19 cases rise to 532 in the state including 20 deaths and 215 discharges.

12.16 pm: Irrfan Khan Death

I trust, I have surrendered: Last words of Irrfan Khan who died at 54. Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday.

12.11 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus news

People gather in huge numbers at G Corner Ground to buy vegetables in Tiruchirappalli last night. Total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state stands at 2,058.

12.06 pm: Coronvairus deaths in India cross 1,000-mark; Punjab has the highest mortality rate

The COVID-19 deaths in India crossed the 1,000-mark to stand at 1,007 according the latest data by the Union Health Ministry. Punjab, which has 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths, has the highest mortality rate. The state has 5.9 per cent mortality rate.

11.56 am: India breaking news

Actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday.

11.46 am: Coronavirus warriors infected: Over 200 doctors, healthcare workers infected in Delhi, 150 in Mumbai

The coronavirus frontline warriors such as doctors have been increasingly getting infected with COVID-19 across stated. Delhi has a total of 226 doctor, paramedics and healthcare workers who are infected with the novel coronavirus while the number in Mumbai is around 150. 66 healthcare workers have been reported to be infected in Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, 33 in Max hospital. While, Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital has 22 such cases.

11.37 am: Coronavirus update India: CBSE class 12th result 2020 after 1-2 months

Talking about the evaluation process of the papers of CBSE class 12th results 2020, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said, "''We have started with the evaluation process but it is not over yet due to the coronavirus lockdown. We still need 1-2 months to give the final CBSE Result 2020.'' He urged the parents and students not to panic. Tripathi added that the CBSE board is thinking to conduct the remaining CBSE board exams for Class 12. There 12 subjects in total whose exams will be conducted within 10 days after May 3, if the govt allows and the lockdown doesn't extend,

''For JEE NEET, when the situation gets normal, the evaluation will be done and competitive examinations will be held then only," CBSE Secretary said. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has asked the Centre to promote the CBSE class 10the and 12th students on the basis of their internal exams. But the CBSE has clarified that class 10th board exams in 6 key subjects will be held in North-East Delhi, where violence had led to the postponement of the exams.

11.26 am: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases

73 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 recoveries have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total count of novel coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 1,332, comprising 31 deaths and 287 discharged. No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, said the state nodal officer Arja Srikanth.

11.19 am: Delhi coronavirus latest news: No need to hospitalise people with mild symptoms, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday that people who are asymptomatic or manifest mild symptoms for coronavirus will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days and will be treated at their homes, according to the new protocol. He added that there is no need to hospitalise such patients.

11.13 am: Coronavirus live: Plasma Therapy is complex, Delhi has Centre's permission to conduct it, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday that the central government "has said that plasma therapy is very technical and is at an experimental stage currently. Those who do not have permission should not practice it. Delhi has permission from Centre. Only, those who have permission should perform this therapy."

11.07 am: India coronavirus cases: AIIMS plans to conduct clinical trial of plasma therapy

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is planning to conduct a clinical trial of the convalescent plasma therapy for threating critically-ill COVID-19 patients and is working out the modalities of taking approvals from the Drug Controller General of India. AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has said that the plasma therapy is still in an "experimental stage". AIIMS is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct a clinical trial on the efficacy of this therapy on COVID-19 patients.

11.00 am: Coronavirus update: Singer Kanika Kapoor fit to donate to plasma

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has recovered from COVID-19, is not fit to donate her plasma for the treatment of critically-ill novel coronavirus patients. She had tested negative for the infection after 5 tests.

10.56 am: Coronavirus India: 3,800 stranded fishermen to be ferried from Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh

The Union Home Ministry, has made arrangements to ferry over 3,800 stranded fishermen from Gir Somnath in Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh. The ministry in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat governments will bring back the fishermen stranded in Gujarat for the last 35 days due to the coronavirus lockdown.

10.49 am: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra near 10,000 mark; Mumbai tops the list, Pune follows suit

Maharashtra is nearing the 10,000 mark with 9,318 COVID-19 cases as of 8 am on April 29, according to latest date by the Union Health Ministry. The state accounts for around 30% of total novel coronavirus cases and 40% deaths in India. Mumbai has the highest number of cases among the districts with 3,096 confirmed cases. Pune is at second place with 660 cases followed by Thane at 465. Nashik has reported 96 cases while Nagpur has 76.

10.40 am: World coronavirus cases: Highlights

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases at 3.05 million, total deaths 2.11 lakh and total recoveries stand at 8.96 lakh.

Worldwide novel coronavirus infections top 3 million.

Nigeria to ease lockdown restrictions in major cities from May 4.

US health officials add 6 symptoms to coronavirus list.

Russia records biggest daily increase in new COVID-19 infections and deaths.

10.36 am: Coronavirus world:

The total count of COVID-19 cases has cross 3.1 million worldwide. The death toll globally is over 2,17,000. The UK has reported more than 19,000 deaths.

10.30 am: Coronavirus in USA

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States have crossed the 1 million mark. The country reported 2,200 deaths in 24 hours. US deaths has crossed the Vietnam war toll.

10.25 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In COVID-19 tracker

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

10.18 am: Lockdown extension in Tamil Nadu news

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy is holding a meeting with medical practitioners to consider the on-ground situation in order to take a decision on whether to extend the lockdown or plan a phased exit plan.

10.12 am: Kerala lockdown news

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a cabinet meet on Wednesday to asses the current situation in the state.

10.05 am: First coronavirus death in Indian paramilitary forces: CRPF Jawan dies

A 55-year-old CRPF Sub-inspector (SI) rank died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday while around 46 of other personnel of his battalion tested positive for coronavirus infection in Delhi. This is the first death to the virus among the around 10 lakh-personnel strong paramilitary forces. The official was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital a few days back after testing positive for COVID-19.

9.59 am: Coronavirus in Delhi: 46 CRPF personnel COVID-19 positive, 1 Jawan dies

47 fresh novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the CRPF battalion in Delhi, comprising 1 Jawan who died on Tuesday. Almost the entire battalion of over 1,000 Jawans has been quarantined. The COVID-19 positive personnel are getting treated at a facility in Delhi's Mandawali.

9.54 am: 19 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

19 more people tested COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan on Wednesday taking the total cout to 2,383. Out of these 19 fresh cases, 11 are reported from Ajmer, 5 from Jaipur and 1 each from Udaipur, Banswara and Jodhpur, the state health department said.

9.50 am: Chennai lockdown: No extension of 4-day curfew

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has said in a letter to all district collectors that the 4-day complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai will not be extended. However, the regular lockdown will continue till May 3.

9.45 am: Karnataka coronavirus updates: State govt allows opening of shops in green zone

Karnataka goverment allowed reopening of shops in its green zones starting Wednesday. However, malls will remain shut. The government added that the shops can open with 50% workforce in green zones.

9.39 am: Delhi govt relaxes coronavirus lockdown: What is allowed?

The Delhi government relaxed the lockdown curbs on Tuesday allowing select services to run in the national capital. Here is the list: -

1. Sale of books

2. Veterinary hospitals

3. Dispensaries

4. Clinics

5. Pathological laboratories

6. Sale and supply of vaccine and medicine

7. Shops selling electric fans

Services allowed: -

1. Electricians

2. Plumbers

3. Those repairing water purifiers

9.35 am: What are containment zones?

Containment zones (hotspots or red zones) are the areas where the COVID-19 cases have been detected. According to Centre's cluster containment strategy, such areas are cordoned off and sealed completely with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit points to the areas. No one is allowed in and out of such areas, checking is intensified and the authorities sanitise each and every house. A door-to-door screening is carried out for checking people with COVID-19 like symptoms.

9.28 am: Coronavirus hotspots in Delhi: Kejriwal govt adds 2 more areas in hotspot list; 99 red zones now

Delhi government added 2 more hotspots in its list of cluster containment zones on Monday with the steady rise of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital. The government added Pilanji village in New Delhi and several streets of a South Delhi area in the list of containment zones. In South Delhi, Nirankari Gali, Nakshatra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jamila Masjid Gali, Dargah Gurudwara Gali, Thane Wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali have been added to the list as one hotspot zone.

9.23 am: Ahmedabad worst-hit city in Gujarat

Ahmedabad accounts for 65% of all COVID-19 cases in Gujarat with over 2,500 cases. All 19 deaths recorded in Gujarat in the last 24 hours are from Ahmedabad and out of 181 deaths reported from the state, around 127 are from the city.

9.17 am: Gujarat coronavirus cases

Gujarat recorded 206 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. All these deaths were reported from Ahmedabad. The capital city accounts for 65% of all novel coronavirus cases in Gujarat. The state is the second worst-hit after Maharashtra with 3,744 confirmed cases, including 434 recoveries and 181 deaths.

9.11 am: Delhi-Haryana border sealed

Haryana has sealed its border with Delhi. Entry in in its satellited towns Gurugram and faridabad is allowed only through passes. Doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees will be allowed on producing their identity cards.

9.06 am: Delhi coronavirus updates: 206 new cases in 24 hours

Delhi reported 206 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 42 police personnel are infected with the coronavirus infection. Delhi is the third-worst affected state with the total count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases at 3,314 including 1,078 recoveries and 54 deaths, according to latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

8.59 am: Mumbai coronavirus news: Cases past 6,000, worst-hit city in India

Mumbai is the worst-affected city not only in Maharashtra but India with the COVID-19 cases tally at 6,169. The city recorded 393 new cases and 25 deaths in last 24 hours. Dharavi alone has over 300 cases.

8.55 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases cross 9,000-mark, deaths top 400

Maharashtra recorded 729 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deahts in the last 24 hours. The total tally in the state now stands at 9,318 including 1,388 recoveries and 400 deaths, according to latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

8.49 am: Will Mumbai Pune lockdown end?

With the increasing number of novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai and Pune, which are the hotspots in Maharashtra, the government may extend the lockdown beyond May 3. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said that the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune may be extended till May 18 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the 2 cities. Meanwhile, media reports claim that the lockdown in Mumbai may well extend beyond May till June. Both the cities are the backbone of the state's economy.

8.44 am: Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours

1,897 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours, steepest rise in COVID-19 deaths in India in one day.

8.39 am: Coronavirus deaths in India cross 1,000

The COVID-19 deaths in India crossed the 1,000-mark to stand at 1,007 according the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

8.34 am: India coronavirus cases top 31,000

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases breached the 31,000-mark to stand at 31,332 including 22,629 active cases, 7,695 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,007 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

8.29 am: Hotspots in Mumbai: Over 200 areas removed from city's red zones after no new cases in last 14 days

Mumbai has brought its containment zones down to 805 after they jumped past the 1,000-mark in the previous week, with more than half of these areas in slums, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar announced on Sunday. The hotspots had jumped to 1,036 last week.

8.23 am: Maharashtra lockdown extension: Mumbai, Pune curfew may be extended till 18 May, says state health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said that the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune may be extended till May 18 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the 2 cities. "The main objective of implementing the lockdown was to stop the spread of covid-19 pandemic and if the spread is not getting contained, we will have to extend the lockdown," he told Mint on Saturday.

8.15 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In COVID-19 tracker

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.