Coronavirus Live Updates: India registers 478 new COVID-19 cases, highest in a day

Coronavirus Updates: The active cases of people suffering from coronavirus disease have risen to 2,088 in India, excluding 156 cured or discharged and 56 deaths, says the latest Health and Family Welfare Ministry data. Besides, the ministry informed that as many as 647 cases across 14 states have been linked to those emerged from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. The country has also reported 12 deaths in the last day, the ministry said. As many as 182 COVID-19 labs are functioning in India right now, which conducted as many as 8,000 samples in the past day, the ministry added. Besides, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government had launched a WhatsApp helpline - 8800007722 - for people to enquire about COVID-19, food shelters, others. He also said the situation was under control in Delhi and that there was no need to panic.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls PM Narendra Modi to discuss various steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

9.17 PM: India registers 478 new coronavirus cases, highest in a day

The highest ever spike of 478 COVID-19 positive cases has been recorded across the nation in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in India stands over 2,500.

9.15 PM: 69 more test positive in Maharashtra, death toll rises to 26

Coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra increased to 26 after 6 deaths today. Around 50 people have been discharged so far: Maharashtra Health Department. Total COVID-19 tally in the state is now at 490.

9.05 PM: Defence forces have dedicated 19 hospitals - with collective capacity of 4,000 bed along with 200 ICUs- for coronavirus treatment, reports ANI quoting govt sources

8.55 PM: Chicago-based United Airlines would fly special flights from Delhi to San Francisco starting April 5 to repatriate American citizens stranded in India due to nationwide lockdown, reports PTI

8.40 PM: Total coronavirus cases rise to 2,547, death toll reaches 62: MoHFW

Total coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 2,547 including 2322 active cases, 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

8.30 PM: Central Pollution Control Board includes services of common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facilities linked with the management of waste from coronavirus isolation wards, quarantine camps under "essential services" - PTI

8.19 PM: Positive Cases related to Tablighi Jammat (in last 24 hours)

8.18 PM: Total cases rise to 2,547

Total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 2547 (including 2322 active cases, 162 cured or discharged and 62 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

8.03 PM: Delhi govt demands 1 lakh PPEs from Centre

The Delhi government has demanded immediate supply of 1 Lakh PPEs, 50,000 COVID-19 testing kits and 200 ventilators from the central government. - ANI

8.02 PM: Fitch cuts India's GDP growth outlook

India's economic growth is likely to hit a 30-year low of 2 per cent in FY21 as economic recession grips the global economy following the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Fitch Ratings said in its latest report on Friday. The rating agency in its previous report had projected India's GDP growth for 2020-21 at 5.1 per cent, lower than 5.6 per cent estimated in December 2019.

8.00 PM: Govt releases Rs 17,287 crore to different states

The ministry of finance today released a total of Rs 17,287.08 crore to different states to enhance their financial resources during COVID-19 crisis. This includes Rs 6,195.08 crore on account of 'revenue deficit grant' under 15th Finance Commission recommendations to 14 states. These states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Remaining Rs 11,092 crore is to all states as advance payment of central share of 1st instalment of State Disaster Risk Management Fund.

This includes Rs 6,195.08 crore on account of revenue deficit grant under 15th Finance Commission recommendations to 14 States. pic.twitter.com/IJU54lljO4 Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) April 3, 2020

7.56 PM: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) employees, both teaching and non-teaching staff, have donated Rs 10.40 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19.

7.54 PM: The Election Commission of India further postpones Rajya Sabha polls in the view of coronavirus pandemic; fresh dates to be announced later

7.51 PM: FIR against 10 people in quarantined

A total of 10 people who were put under home quarantine in Pune's Shirur town ran away today morning. Pune rural police have registered an FIR against all of them and started search operation to find all.

7.40 PM: COVID-19 update from Himachal Pradesh

In view of COVID-19, appointments on different posts of medical and para-medical staff would be made as per requirement on outsource basis for 3 months in the Health Department: Himachal Pradesh Govt

7.35 PM: 11 jawans test positive

A total of 11 Central Industrial Security Force personnel posted at the Mumbai airport test positive.

7.28 PM: 47 Tableeghi Jamaat members test positive in UP

As many as 1203 people who had attended Tableeghi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been identified. Out of these, samples of 897 people have been sent for test and 47 of them have tested positive so far: Uttar Pradesh government.

7.20 PM: IAS officers flag lack of masks, ventilators

Individual officers, including district collectors and district magistrates and IAS officers, have responded to a government survey saying there are issues with preparedness, including availability of proper infrastructure, adequate equipment and sensitisation of some districts.

7.08 PM: Vodafone's talktime gift to 100 million users

Vodafone: "Considering the current situation, we're crediting Rs 10 talktime for nearly 100 million of our low-income customers that are using feature phones. We're also extending the validity of all our prepaid plans till April 17, 2020."

7.00 PM: Concerned over attack on doctors

President Kovind noted with concern the incidents of attacks on doctors, health workers and police personnel in some parts of the country.

Ministry of Finance has released a total of Rs 17,287.08 crore to different States to enhance their financial resources during the #COVID19 crisis.



See Thread



| @FinMinIndia | pic.twitter.com/NXxbSq77Zt Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) April 3, 2020

6.50: President and Vice President hold discussions with governors, LGs and administrators of states, UTs

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, held a video-conference with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of States/UTs and discussed ways to contribute to the measures taken by the Government of India and the State Governments in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. The President emphasised the need to ensure that no one remains hungry during the nationwide lockdown.

6.40 PM: WHO calls for stronger whole of society approach in South-East Asia region

"A more comprehensive approach is needed with communities at the center of our response. Most importantly, communities need to be engaged and empowered to take appropriate decisions and measures. The onus must be on each one. At this stage, everyone needs to contribute to minimise health as well as socio-economic impact of the pandemic," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

6.27 PM: Aditya Birla Group contributes Rs 500 crore

Of the total amount, Rs 400 crore will contributed to PM- CARES Fund; Rs 50 crore to FICCI-Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence for COVID-19 relief measures; and another Rs 50 cr towards supply of 1 million N95 masks, 2,80,000 PPE and ventilators

6.19 PM: Centre pays first Jan Dhan installment

The Centre has paid the first of three installments to 4.07 crore women Jan Dhan account holders, credits Rs 500 each.

6.15 PM: Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh

Ten more persons test positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, number of patients in state rises to 129.

6.00 PM: 91 new cases in Delhi in one day

He said 91 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 384. As many as 259 cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Nizammuddin Markaz, said kejriwal.

5.50 PM: Coronavirus cases in Assam

Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking total to 20. All of them attended congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, says the Health Minister.

5.40 PM: Home ministry, police bodies donate Rs 89 cr; PM praises

Home Minister Amit Shah: "On the clarion call of PM @narendramodi, Officers & Staff of Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Police Organizations as well as 6 UTs without legislature would contribute one day's salary (totaling Rs 89 crore) to PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19. I express my gratitude to all." PM Narendra Modi calls it "outstanding gesture". "They work round the clock to protect us and are also contributing to protecting the nation from COVID-19," he adds.

5.30 PM: Kejriwal on coronavirus cases in Delhi

Delhi govt has launched WhatsApp helpline - 8800007722 - for people to enquire about COVID-19, food shelters, others. Two COVID-19 patients in Delhi are on ventilator support. Situation is under control in Delhi and there is no need to panic.

5.20 PM: Kejriwal govt creates 328 relief centres

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says the Delhi government has prepared 328 relief centres to accommodate 57,000 people. "Anyone can come to these relief centres and stay here. We will take care of them," he added.

5.15 PM: Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu

Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 411 including seven discharged people in Tamil Nadu. As many as 1,580 COVID-19 infected and possibly infected people are admitted to different hospitals in the state: Health Minister C VIjayabaskar

5.05 pm: Coronavirus latest news: PM Modi to hold cabinet on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a virtual cabinet meeting on April 7 at 12 pm. This will the first cabinet meeting via video conferencing in the view of novel coronavirus pandemic.

5.56 pm: Coronavirus cases in Punjab

The COVID-19 positive cases jumped to 51 in the state of Punjab. Five people died in the state while one was cured/discharges, said the Punjab Health Department.

#COVID19 cases surge to 51 in Punjab. Five people succumbed to the disease while one was cured/discharged: State Health Department - ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

4.48 pm: Coronavirus Rajasthan news: WHO team reaches Tonk, police deployed

The police force has been deployed as the three-member team from World Health Organisation (WHO) reached Tonk in Rajasthan following increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the past 24 hours. 10 people have already been arrested for attacking a screening team.

4.36 pm: Coronavirus India: Govt asks states to take stern action against Tablighi Jamaat members abusing health workers

The Home Ministry has directed states to take stern action against Tablighi Jamaat members who are allegedly abusing health worker while being isolated in the hospitals, say officials.

4.22 pm: Coronavirus live update: 182 labs operational in the country, 66,000 samples tested till date, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

4.21 pm: Coronavirus in India: Visa violators booked under disaster management act: MHA

4.20 pm: Coronavirus cases: 960 foreigners who attended Markaz blacklisted, says MHA

4.20 pm: Coronavirus updates: Strict action on those targeting coronavirus warriors: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

4.20 pm: Coronavirus news: Effective lockdown maintained in all states: Home Affairs Ministry

4.20 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Coordinated efforts being made to fight COVID-19, says Health Ministry

4.19 pm: Coronavirus in India news: We are giving full support on to coronavirus warriors

4.18 pm: Coronavirus: Over 39 lakh downloaded "Aarogya-Setu App", says Health Ministry

4.17 pm: Coronavirus cases in India: Situation largely under control now: Health Ministry

4.16 pm: Coronavirus news India: Govt confirms over 3,400 COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

4.14 pm: Coronavirus count: 336 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry

4.13 pm: India coronavirus news: 647 cases related to Tablighi Jamaat reported in 14 states in last 2 days: Health Ministry

4.13 pm: Coronavirus cases in India: Tablighi cases reported from 14 states: Health Ministry

4.11 pm: Coronavirus updates: Press briefing of Health Ministry begins

4.10 pm: Coronavirus in world: Spain reports more than 900 deaths

Spain on Friday reported more than 900 COVID-19 deaths for second day running, the government said.

4.00 PM: Supreme Court officials contribute over Rs 1,00,61,989 to PM CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

President Kovind along with @VPSecretariat held a video-conference with the Governors, LGs and Administrators of States and UTs; discussed ways to contribute to the measures taken by the Govt of India and State Govts in response to COVID-19.



Details: https://t.co/UzHMSQggHP pic.twitter.com/sO3FDR1Pnv President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 3, 2020

3.55 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state till now is 161 including 21 evacuees from Iran and 24 Tableeghi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees.

3.40 PM: RBI Notifies changes in market hours

The unprecedented situation created by the COVID-19 outbreak has necessitated lockdowns, social distancing, restrictions on the movement of people and non-essential activities, work from home arrangements and business continuity plans. The resultant dislocations have adversely impacted the functioning of financial markets. Staff and IT resources have been severely affected, posing operational and logistic risks. The thinning out of activity is impacting market liquidity and increasing volatility of financial prices.

Supreme Court officials contribute over Rs 1,00,61,989 to #PMCaresFund, to fight the #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/51Qh4hOett ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

3.35 PM: Piyush Goyal: Rs 100 crore grant created to give wings to ideas

Action in the Time of COVID-19: Rs 100 crore grant created to give wings to ideas that could combat coronavirus with immediate impact. NGOs & innovative startups with cost-efficient & scalable solutions to fight the spread of the pandemic can apply at: https://actgrants.in.

3.25 PM: 960 Tablighi Jamaat foreigner members including 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshis blacklisted, visas cancelled.

3.24 PM: Tablighi Jamaat activists who were blacklisted and visas cancelled include 9 British, 4 American, 6 Chinese, 3 French nationals.

3.20 PM: Over 30,000 doctors - retired govt, armed forces medical services and private - volunteer to help in fight against COVID-19: Official

3.15 PM: Coronavirus cases in Haryana

The total number of cases in Haryana has risen to 43. Nuh and Gurugram have reported fresh cases.

3.06 PM: Two Delhi hospitals shut OPDs

Lok Nayak Hospital and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital close their OPD service. Medical emergency services at both the hospitals will continue. The order will come into effect from April 4.

3.00 PM: Frontline warriors boost each other's morale

Police personnel and doctors, nurses and other medical staff at Narmada Trauma Centre in Bhopal applaud each other as a mark of gratitude for rendering services amid coronavirus lockdown.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revises the trading hours for various markets to minimise the risks and to ensure that market participants maintain adequate checks and supervisory controls while optimising thin resources & ensuring safety of personnel, as under - pic.twitter.com/aaNgR2vcRN ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

2.50 PM: What is PPE? Watch a video

The Indian Navy releases a short video of the Personal Protective Gear by Naval Dockyard Mumbai, in support of the medical warriors fighting COVID-19, to minimise exposure to coronavirus.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Police personnel and doctors, nurses&other medical staff at Narmada Trauma Centre in Bhopal applaud each other as a mark of gratitude for rendering services amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/BOb7nMdc7e ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

2.45 pm: Coronavirus in India: Delhi reports 4 COVID-19 deaths; Country's toll

Delhi's total death toll stands at 4 while the country's tally stands at 56, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. The total number of confirmed cases in the national capital stand at 219 including those cured which is at 4

2.32 pm: Coronavirus news: Govt cancels visas of around 950 foreign members of Tablighi Jamaat event

The government has cancelled the visas of 960 attendees to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin. These members include 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshis whose have been blacklisted and their visas cancelled, official said.

2.28 pm: Coronavirus live: Around 50 doctors, medical staff tested COVID-19 positive across states

The government is studying the trend of doctors and medical staff getting infected from novel coronavirus patients. Sources in Health Ministry said that contact tracing of such cases is being conducted to accurately assess the reason for them getting infected. The government is keeping a close watch on the trend to understand whether those infected are from patients being treated or had a contact history from outside their work space. In the wake of shortage of PPE in hospitals, doctors and medical staff are the most vulnerable while treating COVID-19 patients.

2.20 pm: Coronavirus in world: Singapore PM announces 1-month lockdown starting April 7

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday announced a one-month shutdown beginning April 7 (Tuesday). He said that most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors will be closed to combat the spread of novel coronavirus in the island country.

2.14 pm: Coronavirus cases news: PIL filed in SC over alleged black marketing of sanitisers and masks

A PIL has been filed against the alleged black marketing of sanitisers and masks across the country. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the apex court that the government is looking into the matter as it is required to be done for controlling the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. He also requested the court that the numbers regarding the black marketing be made public and that the police officials and concerned authorities be advised to take strict action against this menace. SC has instructed the government to take all necessary steps to publicise the notification on control of mask and sanitiser pricing. The top court also asked the government to ensure that immediate and strict actions are taken against the violators.

2.07 pm: Coronavirus in India: PM Modi interacts with sportspersons, gives 5-point mantra to tackle COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 40 top sportspersons from across disciplines urging them to boost the morale of the nation as well as spreading the message of social distancing along with asking people to continuously follow government's advisories given during the lockdown. The Prime Minister asked them to include the following five points in their message to people: 'sankalp' to fight the pandemic, 'sanyam' to follow social distancing, 'sakaratmakta' to maintain positivity, 'samman' to respect the frontline soldiers in this battle including the medical fraternity, the police personnel etc and 'sahyog' at personal level as well as at national level through contribution to PM-CARES fund. The sportspersons who attended the virtual meet included Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Women's Hockey team captain Rani Rampal, ace badminton player PV Sindhu, Kabaddi player and DSP in Himanchal Pradesh Police Ajay Thakur, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli among others.

1.58 pm: Coronavirus update: Delhi Police issues notice to Tablighi chief Maulana Saad; asks 26 questions

Delhi Police on Friday issued a notice to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad who led a huge religious assembly in Nizamuddin in violation of government orders in March. The Police has listed the following questions in its notice:-

1)Full name address and registration details of the organisation

2) Details of office bearers

3) Details of persons in Markaz Committee.

4) Details of Income Tax returns filed by the organisation in last three years.

5) PAN Number, bank account and bank statements of the organisation

6) list of employees working for your organisation

7) number of religious gathering organised between Jan 1 till date.

8) a map or site plan of the premises.

9) whether CCTV installed in the premise and if yes then provide number of cameras

10) whether you had taken permission from any authority

11) whether any written guidelines issue to you by any authority to hold religious events

12) any other correspondence between management and government authorities

13) audio or video recording of the persons participating in Markaz

14) details of all devotees including foreigners came after March 12

15) original register of the record of the people who attended the event after 12 march

16) whether any devotee fell sick

17) steps taken by Markaz to evacuate the building

18) steps taken by authority after teh imposition of lockdown

19) list of staff, volunteers and parking attendees

20) date wise list of invitees after 12 march

21) datewise list of inmates who were taken to hospital after march 12

22) date wise list of inmates taken to mosques or other places after march 12

23) details of persons who attended Markaz and died thereafter.

24) provide details of Curfew Passes issued to anyone

25) provide details of persons from governments agencies visited Markaz after March 12

26) any other documents which might be useful for investigation

1.54 pm: Coronavirus India: Over 40 top sportsperson from all sports present in virtual meeting with PM Modi

More than 40 top sportspersons of the country were present in the video conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that started at 11 am.

1.46 pm: Coronavirus: Potential COVID-19 medicine generates immunity in mice, says study

Researchers have tested a potential COVID-19 medicine in ice, which produced an immune response to the administered vaccine. The study, published in the journal EBioMedicine, said that when tested in mice, the PittCoVacc (short for Pittsburgh Coronavirus Vaccine) generated a surge of antibodies against novel coronavirus, within two weeks of delivering it.

1.39 pm: Bihar coronavirus cases: 35 of 57 Tablighi Jamaat attendees traced by police

Bihar Director General of police, Gupteshwar Pandey said on Friday that 35 out of 57 Tablighi Jamaat attendees have been traced so far.

35 out of 57 Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees have been traced: #Bihar Director General of police, Gupteshwar Pandey - ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

1.30 pm: Coronavirus in India: SBI warns employees of strict action over social media posts against bank

The State Bank of India has given a strict warning to its employees against posting content on their social media accounts that is critical of the bank's functioning in the view of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. In a recent letter to chief general managers of all circles, the bank said that strict action will taken against employees who will post derogatory content on social media platforms against the lender, its management and its policies, sources told PTI on Friday.

1.18 pm: Coronavirus news: WHO team to visit Tonk district in Rajasthan

A team from the World Health Organisation (WHO) will visit Tonk district in Rajasthan on Friday to carry out a survey amid mounting cases of COVID-19 in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said. "There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state in last 24 hours with an increase in the number of positive cases reported from Tonk. Given this critical situation, a team from WHO will visit and conduct a survey in Tonk today," Pilot tweeted. He added that the number of novel coronavirus cases has spiked in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours with an increase in the number of positive cases being reported from Tonk.

24 , WHO - Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) April 3, 2020

1.07 pm: Coronavirus: Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with over 360 active COVID-19 cases. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed cases in the state stand at 335 with 42 cured cases while, the death tally stands at 16. Meanwhile, one more COVID-19 positive case was reported from Dharavi on Friday. A 35-year-old doctor staying on Dharavi main road was tested positive for the contagion. His samples will be tested now at a government hospital. This is the second case from Asia's largest slum. A 52-year-old sanitation worker has been tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday. A 56-year-old COVID-19 patient who was tested positive for the deadly virus had died in the Sion Hospital on Wednesday evening.

12.57 pm: Coronavirus India: 140 of 161 COVID-19 patients linked Tablighi Jamaat event, says Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday that 140 out of 161 COVID-19 positive patients are those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.

12.46 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: No COVID-19 cases reported in Bhilwara in last 3 days, says District Collector

Rajendra Bhatt, District Collector Bhilwara told ANI that there are no COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the city in last three days. Till now, 13 out of 26 cases have come out negative in repeat tests. He added that in order to break the chain of novel coronavirus, curfew has bee imposed without relaxation for 10 days in Bhilwara.

12.40 pm: Coronavirus: Check BusinessToday.In coronavirus tracker for latest information on COVID-19 cases in India

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

12.26 pm: Coronavirus cases: Woman from Solan dies of COVID-19 in Chandigarh

A woman from Solan district of Himachal Pradesh passed away due to novel coronavirus in a Chandigarh hospital on Friday.

12.18 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus news: 161 people test COVID-19 positive in the state

161 people tested novel coronavirus positive in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The Chief Minister's Office said that out of these 161 people 140 are those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin, and their contacts.

Till now 161 people have been tested positive for #CoronaVirus in Andhra Pradesh.140 of them are those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, and their contacts: Chief Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/UXrtZZk4sF - ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

12:10 pm: Manipur govt asks co-passengers of coronavirus patient to report to authorities

The Manipur government has asked 31 people who had travelled in a flight from Delhi to Imphal on March 11 along with the states second COVID-19 case has been asked to report to the Control Room set up to deal with coronavirus cases. The 31, including 14 women, are considered as "high risk" as they were in close proximity with the 65-year-old man, an official release.

12:07 pm: Rajasthan government defers bills

The Rajasthan government has decided to defer the recovery of bills till May 13. Multiple categories of customers will be relieved due to this decision.

12:02 pm: 34 new cases in UP in a day

Dr Sudhir Singh, In-Charge of Isolation Ward at King George's Medical University has said that 34 new caes have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

11:57 am: Ranchi Police issues stern warning against fake news

Ranchi Police issued a stern warning against coronavirus fake news. The Police said that any attempt to disrupt harmony and spread hate will be penalised. The Ranchi Police has so far identified 50 people who posted objectionable content on social media.

11:50 am: Samsung shuts US factory

Samsung shuts US factory after two workers were found positive for COVID-19. The Newberry factory has been "thoroughly cleaned and sanitised" said the South Korean tech giant.

11:45 am: PM Modi holds video conference with sportspersons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the country's top sportspersons through a video conference. PM Modi spoke about the coronavirus situation in the country. Earlier in the day, he released a video message asking people to unite in the fight against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meeting with 40 top sportspersons from various sports via video conferencing today, on #COVID19 situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/NGzl4mL45x - ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

11.30 am: Coronavirus latest news: Shashi Tharoor hits out at PM Modi; calls him a photo-op prime minister

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday calling a photo-op PM. Taking to Twitter Tharoor said, "Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people's pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India's Photo-Op PrimeMinister!"

Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people's pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India's Photo-Op PrimeMinister! - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 3, 2020

11.38 am: Coronavirus cases news: Rajnath chairs high-level meeting of ministry at his residence

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday chaired a high-level meeting of Group of Minister (GoM) at his residence to take stock of the ongoing situation in the country.

Delhi: A meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on #COVID19 underway at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Ministers also present. pic.twitter.com/L841UqOBHP - ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

11.25 am: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: 12 new COVID-19 positive cases reported

Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 12 new novel coronavirus cases in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 161, said Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer for COVID19.

12 more persons have tested positive for #COVID19 in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 161: State nodal officer for COVID-19, Arja Srikanth - ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

11.18 am: Coronavirus cases news: Doctors and paramedics trying their best to save lives, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said during his press briefing on Friday that the authorities are keeping a close watch on the ongoing situation stating that the doctors and paramedics are trying their best to treat patients and save lives.

11.17 am: Coronavirus update: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan brief media

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan is addressing the press on the ongoing situation due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in India

11.15 am: Coronavirus world update: China to observe April 4 as national day of mourning for COVID-19 victims

China will observe April 4 as a national day of mourning for people who died due to novel coronavirus including the "whistleblower" doctor Li Wenliang, who alerted the authorities first in December on the deadly contagion. The national flags will fly at half-mast across the country, in all Chinese embassies and consulates abroad. The public recreational activities will also be suspended across the nation, China's official media reported on Friday.

11.10 am: Gujarat coronavirus news: one COVID-19 patient dies in Panchmahal

A novel coronavirus patient died in Gujarat's Pachmahal on Friday. This is latest casualty in the state and has taken the death toll to eight, state health department said.

11.03 am: Coronavirus India: West Bengal MP Mahua Moitra hits out at PM Modi

West Bengal MP Mahua Moitra on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter to "get real" and "give India fiscal package worth 8-10% of GDP. Ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown- laws exist permitting this. Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news".

Turn out lights & come on balconies? GET REAL MR. MODI! Give India fiscal pkg worth 8-10pc of GDP Ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown- laws exist permitting this Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news - Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 3, 2020

10.56 am: Goa coronavirus news: Another person tests COVID-19 positive

One more person tested positive for novel coronavirus in Goa on Friday. The person has travel history to Mozambique and Kenya, Goa Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane said.

One more person has tested positive for #Coronavirus in Goa, he has travel history to Mozambique and Kenya: Goa Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane (File pic) Number of COVID-19 positive cases in Goa are now 6. pic.twitter.com/uQlTfcOjIq - ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

10.49 am: Coronavirus India: Active COVID-19 cases cross 2,000-mark; death tally at 56

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 2,088 in India, according the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. The death tally in the country currently stands at 56. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases including cured/discharged/migrated and those dead after tallying up stands at 2301, according to the ministry's website.

10.40 am: Delhi coronavirus news: Two nurses test positive for COVID-19

After a doctor tested positive for novel coronavirus at Delhi State Cancer Institute on March 31, two nurses from the institute have also been tested positive for the deadly virus. The authorities have begun the contact tracing of these nurses. The hospital had earlier closed its OPD, offices and labs to carry out the sanitisation process after the doctor was tested positive. The doctor had no travel history himself but was reportedly infected from his brother.

10.30 am: Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases' count climbs to 309, second highest in the country

Over 75 more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Thursday taking the total count to 309 in the state, a senior official said. This is the second highest count in the country. Of the 75 cases recorded, 74 were the Tablighi Jamaat event attendees and another was a Chennai resident, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told media.

10.24 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: Two more patients recover in Bhilwara; 14 more infected

Two more coronavirus patients have recovered in Bhilwara taking the total number of those recovered to 17 out of 26. Meanwhile, 14 more people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, out of which 7 are from Tonk (all contacts of Tablighi Jamaat persons). This takes the total toll of Rajasthan to 154.

10.15 am: Coronavirus news: Amitabh Bachchan's funny intelligent take on COVID-19

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Friday to smartly urge people not to get out of their houses and asked them to read the word 'Corona' backwards as 'Naroko'.

10.00 am Coronavirus latest news: Face mask not enough to protect from COVID-19, says White House

The White House said on Friday that wearing a face mask alone is not enough to protect an individual from novel coronavirus. It also highlighted that a strict enforcement of social distancing steps and other precautionary measures are key to combat the contagion.

9.47 am: PM Modi to hold videoconferencing meet with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly at 11 am on Friday.

9.34 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 5 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday

Rajasthan reported five new novel coronavirus cases on Friday morning from Tonk which is one of the well-renowned districts in the state. All five people came in contact with the Tablight Jamaat members who have been confirmed for the deadly virus. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has climbed to 138 now.

Two persons in Bikaner, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have tested positive for #COVID19. Total number of cases stands at 140 in Rajasthan, including 2 Italians&16 attendees of #TablighiJamaat in Delhi: State Health Dept https://t.co/KTWD6pwnnc - ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

9.27 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: One more positive cases in Dharavi

One more COVID-19 positive case was reported from Dharavi on Friday. A 35-year-old doctor staying on Dharavi main road was tested positive for the contagion. His samples will be tested now at a government hospital.

9.14 am: PM Modi speech: Light diyas on April 5: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi

9.13 am: Live Modi speech: I urge people to gather or assemble during these nine minutes on April 5, this will break the chain of social distancing: PM Modi

9.11 am: PM Modi speech: There is no bigger force than our spirits. Let's fight coronavirus together

9.10 am: Coronavirus update: PM Modi urges nation not to break the chain of social distancing

9.07 am: PM modi's coronavirus address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks nation to switch off lights, light candles or use mobile flashlights and stand in their balcony or doors at 9 pm on April 5 for nine minutes.

9.01 am: PM Modi address on coronavirus on day 10 of lockdown: I thank all countrymen for respecting lockdown

9.01 am: Coronavirus: India has set an example for others to follow: PM Modi

9.01 am: Coronavirus lockdown day 10: PM Modi lauds people's cooperation over nationwide lockdown

9.00 am: PM Modi begins address his address to the nation on novel coroanvirus pandemic

8.55 am: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak: Prime Minister to address nation in a short while

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in a short video message in a while, he tweeted on Friday.

In a short while from now, at 9 AM, will be sharing a video message for the people of India. Do watch. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

8.51 am: Coronavirus: India records over 400 cases in last 24 hours

The total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to more than 450 in the past 24 hours after the states across the country reported more cases following the Tablight Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi emerging as the biggest hotspot of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The total number of active cases in the country stand at 1,860 and the death toll at 53, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

8.40 am: PM Modi on coronavirus: When and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in a video message on Friday. You can catch the live streaming of PM Modi's address to the nation on channels like Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV. For live telecast, viewers can also tune into AajTak and India Today TV. PM Modi's speech is also available wif sign language interpretations on DD Bharati. You can also follow BusinessToday.In to catch all the latest development on the coronavirus situation.

8.30 am: Coronavirus update worldwide: 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in China's Hubei province

China has reported 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases, comprising two locally transmitted infections. The country also recorded four new deaths as of Thursday, and they are all in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, the commission's statement said. Meanwhile, the total number of infections currently stands at 81,620 and 3,322 deaths in China.

8.15 am: Delhi coronavirus news: Police sets up helpline number to resolve lockdown issues

The Delhi Police has set up a 24/7 helpline number 23469526 to resole issues related to lockdown through direction as far as possible. The police said the total number of calls received up to date is 9,341. Meanwhile, a food delivery network is also established in all 15 districts with involvement of around 400 NGOs/RWAs/Good Samaritans facilitated by Delhi Police which has led to provision of meals/food packets at more than 250 locations which enabled feeding of around 2,11,483 persons and dry ration to 1,258 persons.

8.09 am: Coronavirus in India live updates: PM Modi may indicate how to move ahead after April 14 lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will address the nation at 9 am on Friday is likely to announce the staggered exit plan after the nationwide lockdown period ends on April 14. Here are key indications:

1. PM Modi may further announce hotspots wise lockdown, where figures are high.

2. The prime minister likely to urge the nation not to panic and follow the standard operating procedure (SoP) of lockdown.

3. PM Modi also asked the states to draw their strategy on how to move ahead of April 14.

4. He may announce some measures to streamline the supply of essential food items.

7.56 am: India coronavirus updates: Shah Rukh Khan joins the fight against COVID-19

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that all his business centres- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX will help the government with monetary contributions. Khan re-tweeted a post from Red Chillies Entertainment official Twitter handle and urged the nation to do its bit in this difficult time. "In these times it's imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family," he tweeted.

In these times it's imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

7.45 am: Coronavirus India: World Bank grants $1 Billion emergency funds to help India fight COVID-19

The World Bank has approved $1 billion emergency funding to India to help it strengthen its infrastructure to combat novel coronavirus pandemic.

7.30 am: Coronavirus cases: COVID-19 likely to infect younger people in India

The novel coronavirus contagion is likely to infect the younger population in India unlike other countries where older people are more vulnerable to the disease, according to Data Intelligence Unit at India Today.

7.15 am: Coronavirus in India: PM Modi to address the nation a 9 am; likely to announces a staggered lockdown

Prime Minister took to Twitter on Thursday that he will share a small video message with the nation on Friday. He is expected to stress on how the battle with novel coronavirus is at critical stage and every citizen of India should cooperate with law enforcement agencies in smooth implementation of the lockdown until its completion on April 14. In the wake of the spike in the number of cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat event, PM Modi is also likely to reach out to all the religious groups to cooperate with the government in the fight against COVID-19.