Coronavirus highlights: Finance Commission to revise India's real GDP growth after lockdown

Coronavirus Pandemic Latest News Live updates: The Centre has said India has been able to cut "community transmission" and minimise its spread by increading the doubling rate 10 days since the start of the lockdown on March 25. As on March 23, nearly 15,000 tests were done across India, and by April 22 more than 5 lakh tests have been conducted -- about "33 times in 30 days", the ministry says. The total coronavirus cases in India have surged to 23,542, including 723 deaths. As many as 4,814 people have recovered so far.

9.21 PM: Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with representatives of Indian maritime industry through video conference earlier today. He took stock of preparation plans after May 3.

Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with representatives of Indian maritime industry through video conference earlier today, over preparation for post #COVID19 challenges with business continuity strategies. pic.twitter.com/ZvbQx6gh62 ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

9.11 PM: Coronavirus cases in J&K

A total of 20 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in J&K, taking the tally to 454, including 340 active cases.

8.53 PM: Govt allows plasma therapy in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said the Centre has allowed the state to conduct pool testing of samples of suspected coronavirus patients and also gave its nod for using plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment. He said that the approval was given by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during a video-conference meeting with the health ministers and secretaries of all the states. - PTI

8.47 PM: Finance Commission on Indian economy

The 15th Finance Commission, in a meeting with its advisory council on April 23-24, felt that the impact of COVID-19 and the national lockdown on the Indian economy can come through slowdown in domestic activity, its impact on cash flows of financial institutions and business enterprises. "All of them were unanimous to suggest that the projections of real GDP growth made before March 2020 need to be relooked into entirely, and, revised downwards considerably," a government statement said.

8.30 PM: Coronavirus cases in Mumbai

BMC says as many as 357 new coronavirus patients have been found in Mumbai; the tally rises to 4,589; the death toll increases to 179, with 11 deaths during the day.

8.26 PM: Coronavirus cases in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Secretary says out of 57 latest deaths audited by the committee in the state, 18 deaths were due to coronavirus & 39 were due to severe co-morbid conditions while COVID-19 was incidental finding. Total cases in the state stand at 514.

8:20 PM: Centre to set up Rs 1 lakh crore fund to repay outstanding dues to MSMEs, says Nitin Gadkari

Union minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the government will set up a Rs 1 lakh crore fund to repay outstanding payments to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) owned by the central and state government entities, as well as major industries.

8:10 PM: Mumbai reports 357 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on Friday

As many as 357 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 4589 and deaths to 179. Number of active cases stand at 3815, says Public Health Department, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

8.00 PM: Uber's initiative for healthcare workers

Ride-hailing service Uber has partnered with the Delhi government to offer free rides for emergency services. It will provide transport to frontline healthcare workers and government officials on COVID-19 related duties and on other essential services. It will deploy 200 UberMedic cars free of charge to transport non-COVID patients in coordination with the Centralised Ambulance Trauma Services (CATS) Ambulance Helpline.

7.55 PM: Banks join hands to offer help

After the moratorium requests for term loans by corporate and retail borrowers under the COVID-19 relief package, banks are flooded with requests for additional working capital requirement. These requests have been mostly coming from small to mid-sized companies, but large corporates are also availing short-term working capital facility (mostly for one-year) as everyone wants to conserve cash during these times.

7.50 PM: Coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand today

One new COVID-19 case has been reported in Uttarakhand as of 6 pm today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 47.

7.43 PM: People flouting lockdown norms in Delhi

People throng market in Shastri Park area in North East Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

7.33 PM: Delhi's Mansara Apartment removed from containment list

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that no new case had been reported in the Mansara Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave in Delhi. Therefore, the containment zone was being de-contained.

7.29 PM: Trump suggests disinfectant injections to treat coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on Friday suggested a research into whether coronavirus infection could be treated by injecting disinfectants into the body. Trump said this after a presentation by the coronavirus task force on how the life-threatening virus reacts to different substances, temperatures, climates and surfaces. However, the suggestion was soon rubbished by the medical fraternity on social media.

7.20 PM: MyLabs partners with Syngene to produce test kits

In a bid to scale up production and escalate faster delivery of COVID-19 testing kits, Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions has entered into partnered with Syngene International, research arm of India's leading bio-pharmaceuticals firm Biocon.

7.15 PM: Coronavirus cases across the world

More than 2.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 189,970 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

7.10 PM: Coronavirus cases in Odisha

The COVID-19 cases in the state have risen to 94 after five people tested positive in the Bhadrak district today, says the state health department.

7.00 PM: Dharavi reports six new cases today

Six new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi in Mumbai, taking total number of cases in area to 220 including 14 deaths: BMC

6.54 PM: Goa to make wearing masks mandatory

The Goa government on Friday made it compulsory for all people in the state to wear masks while stepping out of their houses as a preventive measure against coronavirus. In a statement issued here, the government said that action will be taken against those who violate the order. "Wearing masks is compulsory at public and work places, including streets, hospitals, working sites, etc, under the Goa Epidemic Diseases (Act), COVID-19 Regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the State," it said. - PTI

6.42 PM: Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu

The state has reported two deaths and 72 COVID-19 cases today. Total number of cases in the state stand at 1,755. Notably, Tamil Nadu is one of the most affected states due to the novel coronavirus in India.

6.35 PM: Coronavirus cases in MP

The total tally of coronavirus cases reach 1,846 in the state. Total 92 people have lost their lives and 210 patients have recovered. Indore tops the tally with 1,029 cases and 55 deaths. Bhopal has reported 360 cases, including 9 deaths.

6.24 PM: Check out the latest coronavirus tally in India

6.20 PM: BMC to rake up more institutional quarantine facilities

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) is planning to increase its institutional quarantine facilities and hospital beds up to 75,000 beds. The five-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) has asked the state to increase quarantine facilities in Dharavi. Since their visit, Dharavi has added 1,300 beds, taking its instructional quarantine facility to 2,300 and will add 1,000 more.

6.17 PM: Coronavirus cases in Punjab

According to the state health department, the number of COVID-19 cases reache 298 in Punjab, including 70 cured and 17 deaths. Total 63 cases have been reported in SAS Nagar, 63 in Jalandhar and 55 in Patiala.

6.10 PM: No new case in 15 districts in past 28 days

The government has said total 15 districts in the country, which earlier had cases, have not reported any fresh cases since the last 28 days. Further, a total of 80 districts from 23 states/UTs have not reported any new cases since the last 14 days.

6.05 PM: Latest Health Ministry Update: As many as 1,752 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases rises to 23,452, including 1,7915 active cases, 4813 cured and 724 deaths.

5.55 PM: A male nurse who works at AIIMS, Delhi, has tested positive for novel coronavirus. In view of this, the AIIMS administration has put 40 healthcare staff under quarantine.

5.56 PM: Police custody of accused Vinay Dubey has been extended till April 28. He was arrested in connection with the gathering at Bandra on 14th April. - ANI

5.50 PM: A view of Chandni Chowk

Social distancing norms flouted at Lal Kuan Bazar in Chandni Chowk, amid Coronavirus lockdown.

5.42 PM: Coronavirus cases in Karnataka

As many as sixteen primary contacts of patient number 419 in Karnataka -- a labourer from Bihar -- have tested positive for novel coronavirus. All these laborers were working together. Officials have initiated contact tracing. The state has reported 17 deaths so far, while 145 have cured or discharged.

5.34 PM: Sharp rise in coronavirus cases in 24 hours

India reported sharp rise in coronavirus positive cases with 1,684 new patients in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The total number of cases jumped to 23,077, while death toll spiked to 718, the data showed. The confirmed coronavirus cases include 17,610 active cases, 4,748 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 718 deaths.

5.31 PM: Follow lockdown norms: Delhi Police on Ramzan

The Delhi Police says azan may be carried out in accordance with the National Green Tribunal guidelines, urges all to follow lockdown norms during Ramzan.

5.28 PM: 2 more die in Nashik district

Two more coronavirus positive patients, one of them a senior citizen, have died in Nashik district of Maharashtra, taking the toll to 11, while six members of a family tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.

5.22 PM: Airports gear up for operations

Airports across the country are gearing up to resume operations after the lockdown ends. However, these airports are also working to ensure the safety of passengers and employees.

5.10 PM: Coronavirus cases in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kasaragod district, taking total number of cases to 450 in Kerala out of which 116 are active cases. "A four-month-old baby with heart-related ailment has died due to COVID-19 in the state," he added.

4.55 PM: Coronavirus cases in UP

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 1,604 on Friday, with 94 fresh cases being reported in a day, a health department official said. Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 57 of the state's 75 districts have so far reported coronavirus cases. As many as 206 people have been discharged after treatment and the death count in the state stands at 24, Prasad said. The fresh cases have been reported from 13 districts, he said.

4.45 PM: UP to bring back stranded migrants

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed nodal officers to prepare list of UP migrant workers stranded in other states due to COVID-19 lockdown to bring them back. Workers will be kept under quarantine for 14-days before being sent to their homes in respective villages in the state.

4.38 PM: India's recovery rate so far is 20.57 per cent, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry; in the last 28 days, total 15 districts have had no new case

4.35 PM: Lockdown effective

Govt official informs India could have 73,000 COVID-19 cases by now if lockdown wasn't imposed, adding that COVID-19 doubling rate now stands at 10 days.

4.31 PM: Community surveillance increasing

We are implementing community surveillance at district, state levels to check community spread of coronavirus, says the Ministry of Health Official.

4.28 PM: Surveillance our primary weapon: NCDC

Surveillance is our primary weapon in the fight against COVID-19. About 9.45 lakh people are on surveillance system, says Dr Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control.

4.27 PM: Watch daily media briefing on current COVID-19 situation in the country.

4.18 PM: Home ministry forms 4 more IMCTs

Apart from six inter-ministerial central teams (IMCT) constituted earlier, the Home Ministry has constituted four additional IMCTs, each headed by an additional secretary -- level officer to Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad & Chennai, says Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Home Ministry.

4.15 PM: No new case in 15 districts

In last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

4.02 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in West Bengal

Centre's inter-ministerial teams have submitted their initial findings of the ground situation in West Bengal to the Union Home Ministry. The teams in their report have questioned the state's decision to constitute an audit committee to decide on novel coronavirus deaths.

3.51 pm: Lockdown live updates: I appeal everyone not to offer prayers at mosques: Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged people on Friday not to offer prayers at mosques as curfew begins from 7 PM. He added that, "nobody is allowed to leave their homes during this time. I would also appeal everyone to maintain social distancing." (ANI report)

3.48 pm: Puducherry coronavirus updates

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, assembly speaker VP SivaKolundhu and minister, who had undergone tests for novel coronavirus, were tested negative for novel coronavirus after the results came on Friday.

3.44 pm: Uttarakhand lockdown news

State police said on Friday that 2,112 cases have been registered and 9,320 people arrested in connection with violation the coronavirus lockdown rules in Uttarakhand so far. (ANI report)

3.40 pm: Rajasthan records 3 more coronavirus deaths

Jaipur, Rajasthan reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

3.37 pm: Delhi lockdown updates

Tigress dies of kidney failure in Delhi zoo. Her samples have been sent for COVID-19 test.

3.33 pm: Jammu and Kashmir corona updates: J&K emerged "as good as Kerala" in fighting COVID-19, says Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has emerged "as good as Kerala" in fighting COVID-19 pandemic. The minister added that the union territory has been appreciated by the medical fraternity for effectively tackling the infection.

3.28 pm: Coronavirus news live: No cricket in England until July 1: ECB

No professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic: England and Wales Cricket Board (ANI report)

3.23 pm: West Bengal coronavirus lockdown news

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary to explain the approach used by the 'Committee of Doctors' in the state to determine COVID-19 deaths and also if this methodology is in line with ICMR guidelines.

3.18 pm: India corona updates: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for suspending DA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned Modi government's decision to suspend the dearness allowance (DA) benefit of central government employees and pensioners. He said the government should have instead suspended the bullet train project or the beautification of the central vista.

3.12 pm: Corona cases: 40 healthcare professionals quarantined in AIIMS after nurse tests COVID-19 positive

Around 40 medics comprising doctors, nurses and paramedics posted at gastroenterology department of AIIMS have been put under self-quarantine after a 35-year-old male nurse was tested positive for COVID-19.

3.07 pm: Chandigarh coronavirus news: 2 more people cured; recovery tally at 30

Two more coronavirus patients were cured and discharged from AIIMS, Chandigarh's Raipur city on Friday, a health official said. 30 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state so far. "Two men from Katghora town in Korba district were discharged at around 11.30 am after their results came out negative in two consecutive tests," a public relations officer of the AIIMS here told PTI.

2.56 pm: West Bengal coronavirus updates

Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) writes to the West Bengal Chief Secretary to explain methodology used by 'Committee of Doctors' in West Bengal to ascertain death due to COVID-19 and also if it is in line with ICMR guidelines.

2.46 pm Karnataka lockdown updates

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha on Thursday, felicitated Sharadakka, a fisher-woman who spent her savings of Rs 30,000 to distribute rice among 140 poor families in her neighbourhood.

2.41 pm: Coronavirus death toll worldwide past 1,90,000

The global death toll due to COVID-19 pandemic crossed 1,90,000 on Friday, with around two-thirds of the fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally gathered from official sources at 0740 GMT.

2.38 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases live

44 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking total number of cases and deaths to 2,008 and 31 respectively in the State: Rajasthan Health Department.

2.34 pm: Jharkhand coronavirus lockdown

Due to nationwide Coronavirus lockdown, Mosques in Ranchi remain closed ahead of the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan. People living here say, "We will maintain social distancing while offering prayers at our homes. Will pray this COVID-19 pandemic ends soon".

2.29 pm: Coronavirus news: PM Modi speaks to Singapore PM on COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his telephonic conversation with Singapore's PM Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday talked about the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-10 pandemic, said the Prime Minister's Office.

2.25 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news

25 doctors and medical personnel who have been in quarantine in a state-run school in Uttar Pradesh were on Friday shifted to a guest house after they complained of poor facilities in videos that later went viral.

2.19 pm: Tamil Nadu lockdown updates

Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced complete lockdown in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore between 6 am on April 26 to 9 pm on April 29. Food delivery will allowed during lockdown, only medical shops, hospitals will remain open.

2.13 pm: What are the risks involved in plasma therapy?

A study by John Hopkins University immunologists stated some of the risks associated with the convalescent plasma therapy. They are:

1. Transfer of blood substances: During the blood transfusion, there are risks that an inadvertent infection might get transferred the patient.

2. Infection enhancement: The plasma therapy might fail for some patients and may cause an enhanced form of infection.

3. Effect on immune system: The antibody administration to the patient may suppress the body's natural immune response, leaving a patient vulnerable to re-infection.

2.04 pm: How plasma therapy works?

The convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies developed in the body of an infected person while he/she is infected with COVID-19. These antibodies are developed by an infected patient as part of their body's natural immune response to a foreign pathogen. Once the patient recovers, they donate their blood so their antibodies can be utilised to treat other critically ill coronavirus patients.

1.56 pm: Corona live updates

Around 40 healthcare staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics posted at gastroenterology department of AIIMS are under self-quarantine after a 35-year-old male nurse detected positive for COVID-19, said AIIMS authorities. This has been done as a preventive measure. All 40-healthcare staff would be tested for novel coronavirus after 5 days. Contact tracing is being done: AIIMS authorities. (ANI report)

1.49 pm: Telangana lockdown updates

Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid remains closed ahead of Ramzan, due to coronavirus pandemic. See pics.

1.45 pm: Coronavirus pandemic: India may see second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in monsoon, say scientists

Scientists have said that the coronavirus cases might fall for some weeks after the lockdown 2.0 is lifted but India may see a second wave in late July or August with a jump in the number of cases during the monsoon.

1.33 pm: Lockdown live updates: We have saved India from going into Stage-3, says Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in a virtual meet with state health ministers on Friday said that " our positive cases are not increasing more than 4% of the total number of coronavirus tests conducted. We were all worried if we are in Stage 3 but we have been able to save India largely from going to Stage-3."

1.29 pm: Corona lockdown updates: Indian school in Dubai gives free access to CBSE books

According to Khaleej Times, the Indian High School group of schools' CEO Punit MK Vasu said on Thursday that the school will give its students free access to CBSE textbooks and learning resources online for the entire duration of this term in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. (IANS report)

1.24 pm: India sees sharpest spike in coronavirus cases in 24 hours

With 1,684 COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in 24 hours, India's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked to 23,077, while death toll jumped to 718 on Friday, according to latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

1.19 pm: COVID-19 in India: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan virtual meet with state health ministers

"Wherever there is a need, we have sent our senior officers to support you, they are not sent as monitors. They are there for hand-holding and cooperation so we get feedback on how to further extend help," said Dr Harsh Vardhan during video conference with State health ministers.

1.15 pm: Srinagar corona updates

Watch: The Hazratbal shrine situated on the banks of Srinagar's Dal Lake and the Pir Panjal range in the background, in Jammu and Kashmir, early morning on Friday.

1.10 pm: Andhra records 62 new coronavirus cases; state tally nears 1000

Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 62 new Covid positive cases, taking the total to 955. The state so far suffered 29 Covid deaths and saw 145 cured and discharged: State's COVID19 Nodal Officer.

1.05 pm: Arvind Kejriwal on Plasma Therapy

"Centre had given us permission only for limited trials of plasma therapy on critically ill COVID-19 patients at LNJP hospital. We will conduct more trials in the next 2-3 days and then will seek permission from the central government next week, for all the serious patients," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

12.59 pm: What is Plasma Therapy

The convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies from the blood of a recovered coronavirus patient to treat the critically ill COVID-19 patients. The therapy can also be utilised to immunise people at a high risk of contracting the respiratory infection such as health workers, patients' families and other high-risk contacts. The therapy works on the premise that the blood of a recovered patient contains antibodies with the ability of fighting COVID-19. The antibodies of the recovered person once ingested into a patient's body, will target and fight the coronavirus. According to researchers, the plasma therapy is akin to passive immunisation. However, it is a preventive measure and not a treatment.

12.53 pm: Gujarata coronavirus latest updates

Gujarat second worst-hit state after Maharashtra with 2,624 cases, 112 deaths. 258 recoveries so far, according to Union Health Ministry.

12.48 pm: Corona cases in Maharashtra: 1,700 people get infected in 3 days

Over 1,700 cases in last 3 days in Maharashtra. The state recorded 778 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day with 522 new cases in Mumbai. The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases now stand at 6,430 and death toll at 283, according the Union Health Ministry.

12.44 pm: PM Modi-FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet on coronavirus postponed

FM Sitharaman's meet with PM Modi postponed. The meeting is likely after his meeting with all state CMs on Monday, April 27.

12.39 am: Corona updates from Delhi

Happy with the positive results of plasma therapy in 4 patients. Blood and plasma is ready for 2-3 other patients at LNJP hospital, who will be given the plasma therapy today, says Dr. SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver & Biliary Science.

12.35 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus news

State govt freezes payment of additional instalments of dearness allowance/dearness relief to its employees/pensioners till July 2021.

12.27 am: New coronavirus cases in Delhi

39 employees of Municipal corporation Delhi (North). They are all sanitation workers.

12.22 am: Delhi coronavirus updates

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in his press briefing on Friday that " in the last few days, we have tried plasma therapy on 4 patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The results are encouraging till now."

12.15 pm: Delhi CM Kejriwal on coronavirus

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has begun his press briefing on plasma therapy for critical COVID-19 patients. He said that the out of 4 critically illpatients, 2 hagve been administered the plasma treatemnt. CM Kejriwal added that the patients have been responding well to the treatment. Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 2,376 coronavirus cases and 50 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

12.05 pm: Delhi coroanvirus updates

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal begins press conference on use of plasma therapy treatment for COVID-19.

12.00 pm: Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

184 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total count to 1,771 in Madhya Pradesh. Indore hotspot has also registered 84 new cases since Wednesday, health officials said. 5 more deaths were recorded during the said period in MP, increasing the number of fatalities to 85.

11.55 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

778 COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths reported in Maharashtra as of 10 am on Friday. The total count of novel coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 6,427 and death toll at 283, according to Maharashtra Public Health Department.

11.49 am: PM Modi live on coronavirus

Villages gave India the mantra of 'do gaj door' to define social distancing in simpler terms in fight against COVID-19.

11.44 am: PM Modi live speech on coronavirus

PM Modi launches e-Gram app, Swamitva Yojna to boost village economy. "Empowered panchayats will empower the economy and the country in return," says PM Modi.

11.38 am: PM Modi speech live on coronavirus

Gram Panchayats play big role in making India self-sufficient. "The coronavirus pandemic has taught that we have to become self-dependent. Gram panchayats play a big role in making India self-sufficient," PM Modi said while interacting with village panchayat heads.

11.34 am: Coronavirus PM Modi live updates

Empower Panchayats=Empower Democracy, says PM Modi.

11.29 am: PM Modi live

e-Gram panchayat portal will increase transparency and boost village economy, says PM Modi.

11.25 am: PM Modi launches e-Gram Panchayat portal

e-Gram panchayat will make panchayats across India digital, says PM Modi.

11.20 am: Coroanvirus live updates

Self-reliance is the biggest lesson from COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi

11.15 am: PM Modi speaks to village Sarpanchs from across India

PM Modi interacts with village panchayat heads all across the country in a meeting via video conference.

11.08 am: India lockdown news: PM Modi-Sarpanchs meet

PM Modi interacts with panchayat heads on COVID-19 lockdown situation in the country.

11.06 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus latest news

One person from Nodia Sector-55, has been tested positive for COVID-19. The area has been sealed till May 3.

11.03 am: Delhi coronavirus updates

Jahangirpuri emerges the worst-affected area in Delhi with 46 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

10.59 am: Odisha coronavirus updates: 1 more person tests positive

A 40-year-old man from Odisha's Bhadrak district has tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 90, officials said on Friday. According to Union Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Odisha now stand at 90 and death toll at 1.

10.54 am: Coronavirus cases worldwide

COVID-19 cases top 2.7 million worldwide. US records 3,176 deaths in 24 hours. Total deaths in the country near 50,000-mark.

10.49 am: Coronavirus job losses in United States

US which is the worst-hit nation in the world has also seen a spike in its unemployment rate due to coronavirus induced lockdown. According to reports, the unemployment in April may grow 20%. 1 in 6 Americans is without a job now.

10.44 am: Assam coronavirus crisis: Countrywide lockdown cripples state tourism industry

The novel coronavirus outbreak has affected the tourism industry in Assam a great deal .This has crippled the sector and rendered scores of people working in this industry facing the brunt of the lockdown. Sailendra Pandey, Public Relations Officer of Assam Forest Minister, told ANI on Friday said that the state government will take the requisite steps to cushion the sector after the lockdown 2.0 ends.

10.39 am: Corona lockdown updates: PM Modi to meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PM Modi to meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Stimulus package 2.0 for the economy after the lockdown 2.0 ends. This will be second such meet between PM Modia nd Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a week.

10.35 am: Corona lockdown in Kerala

Vazhuthacaud mosque and Palayam Juma mosque in Thiruvananthapuram are closed on Friday, on the first day of the holy month of Ramzan amid coronavirus lockdown in Kerala.

10.28 am: Delhi lockdown news

Delhi Police have recovered illicit liquor amounting to 106 quarters & seized 2 vehicles; registered 2 FIRs and arrested one person in Geeta Colony, ACP Gandhi Nagar told ANI.

10.24 am: Delhi coronavirus updates: Initial plasma trials successful; CM Kejriwal's press conference at 12 pm

Delhi government's initial plasma transfusion trial tests are encouraging. The trials started last week after the Kejriwal government got approval from the Centre to conduct the trials. The plasma technology is based on the blood of patients, who have recovered from COVID-19. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference on Friday at 12 pm and is likely to shed more on light on this.

10.19 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In COVID-19 tracker

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

10.14 am: Maharashtra minister tests positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Ahwad was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The 54-year-old legislator had gone to a private hospital in Thane for a precautionary check-up. Prior to that, he was home quarantined along with 15 members of his family for a week after some of his security staff tested positive for the deadly virus. It is suspected that Ahwad came in contact with coronavirus after meeting a police officer, who later tested positive.

10.09 am: Gujarat coronavirus lockdown

The state government has lifted the curfew from Ahmedabad and Surat, but the lockdown will continue in the rest of the state. Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in the country with the total count of confirmed cases at 2,624 and death toll at 112.

10.06 am: Mehalaya lockdown relaxation

Meghalaya government has relaxed the lockdown rules in line with the guidelines of Union Home Ministry. The state has allowed agriculture activities, work under MNREGA but the lockdown in the state continues.

10.03 am: Bihar coronavirus updates: Betel leaf farmers face severe problems due to lockdown

Betel leaf (Paan leaf) farmers in Muzaffarpur say they are facing several problems due to corona lockdown. Ram Parvesh, a farmer says, "We are not getting enough labourers and selling our produce has become difficult because of the lockdown. We are facing losses".

9.59 am: Coronavirus news: US approves $484 billion aid, 4th relief package

The US House of Representatives approved a $484 billion COVID-19 relief bill on Thursday, to fund small businesses and hospitals as well as pushing total spending response to the coronavirus crisis to an unprecedented around $3 trillion.

9.54 am: China coronavirus latest news: Cases drop in the country

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday that 6 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country, 2 imported and 4 domestically transmitted. The cases in the country have dropped to single-digit.

9.49 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news: 36 new COVID-19 cases reported

Rajasthan recorded 36 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, of which 13 are reported from Jaipur, 18 from Kota, 4 from Jhalawar and 1 from Bharatpur. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 2,000, according to Rajasthan Health Department.

9.45 am: Coronavirus in India: 5.4 lakh samples tested with 23,000 positive cases

India has tested 5.4 lakh samples till 9 am on April 24, out of which 23,000 samples have been confirmed positive, the ICMR said in its latest update on Friday.

9.39 am: PM Modi to interact with sarpanches across India via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with village sarpanches from across the country via video conferencing. The sarpanches will join the interaction with PM Modi through Doordarshan, from their homes in line with social distancing rules.

9.34am: India lockdown news: Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi administration books a 6-month-old infant and 3-year-old child for violating lockdown rules. The Revenue Police in Uttarkashi has registered a cases against 51 people, including these kids for flouting quarantine rules during the lockdown.

9.29 am: Kerala coronavirus news: Infant dies of COVID-19

A 4-month-old baby has died of coronavirus in Kerala. The toddler was diagnosed on April 22 and was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College. The infant had co-morbidity issues comprising heart problems. This is the 3rd coronavirus-related death in Kerala.

9.25 am: Total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 778 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the highest numbers in the state in a single day. Mumbai is the worst-affected city in the state with 522 new cases recorded in a day. Mumbai has over 4,000 cases now. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country accounting for more than 45% of the total cases in India.

9.20 am: Coronavirus updates: Tripura becomes COVID-19 free

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said on Thursday that the state has become coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative. "UPDATE! The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," the chief minister tweeted.The first patient, a woman from Udaipur town in Gomati district, who had come back from Guwahati right before lockdown began, had tested positive for the infection on April 6.

9.17 am: Coronavirus cases tally in Delhi: 128 more people infected

Delhi registered 128 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in the national capital now stands at 2,376 and death toll at 50. Delhi is the third worst-hit state in the country following Maharashtra and Gujarat.

9.13 am: Gujarat coronavirus updates: 217 new cases in 24 hours

Gujarat recorded 217 fres COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The total tally in the state now stands at 2,624 and death toll is at 112.

9.10 am: Coroanvirus cases in United States

United States which is the worst-hit country in the world, saw a record number of deaths in 24 hours. Around 3,100 people have succumbed to novel coronavirus in the US in 24 hours, while the death toll in the country is past 50,000-mark.

9.07 am: 100 more corona cases in Madhya Pradesh (MP)

Madhya Pradesh recorded over 100 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day with over 80 cases in Indore alone. 5 new deaths were also reported on Thursday in the state. The total number of confirmed cases now stand at 1,699 and 83 deaths, according to Health Ministry.

9.03 am: Lockdown live updates: PM Modi to meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday to discuss and finalise the second stimulus package for the industry, the poor and farmers after the lockdown 2.0 ends. An announcement is likely within the next 24-48 hours.

8.57 am: Number of hotspots in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had recently identified and sealed over 721 hotpots (red zones or containment areas) in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the city's Antop Hill, which is a posh locality, is fast emerging as another coronavirus hotspot in city. As per the state health ministry data, 13 out of Mumbai's 24 wards now have around 100 COVID-19 cases each.

8.53 am: Coronavirus hotspots in Maharashtra: Red zones' number down to 5

Maharashtra which the worst-affected state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, has seen a fall in the number of its hotspots from an earlier 14 to 5 now. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has now fallen to 9 days.

8.50 am: Number of hotspots in Delhi: 3 more red zones identified

Delhi government has added 3 more areas to its list of containment or red zones, taking their total number to 92 in the national capital. Samshi Talab in Mehrauli including A-3 Lake view apartment, Gali number 1 band of Raj Nagar 2 in Dwarka, and house number 15 to 101 in Dayanand Vihar are the latest additions to the list of hotspots in Delhi.

8.47 am: Coronavirus cases jump in India

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 23,077, while death toll spiked to 718 on Friday, according to latest figures released byt he Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India recorded its sharpest spike in cases with 1,684 cases and 37 deaths in 24 hours. Meanwhile, there are 4,748 recoveries in the country so far.

8.43 am: Corona live updates: Summer-like conditions can restrict COVID-19 transmission, says US official

A public health official of the Trump Administration said on Friday that sun light, heat and humidity can create conditions that can curb the spread of coronavirus. The results of a just concluded scientific study conducted by the Science and Technology Directorate of the US Department of Homeland Security, announced during a White House news conference on coronavirus, could be good news for India in its fight against COVID-19. "Coronavirus dies at a much more rapid pace when exposed to sunlight and humidity. The virus dies the quickest in direct sunlight. Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds," Bill Bryan, the Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Science and Technology told White House reporters in the presence of President Donald Trump.

8.40 am: Maharashtra corona cases: 778 new cases in a day, 522 in Mumbai

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country accounting for over 45% of the total cases in the country. Mumbai alone has recorded 522 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours with as many as 4,205 coronavirus cases.

8.37 am: Coronavirus cases in Mumbai: Cases past 4,000-mark

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mumbai stand at 4,025, after 552 fresh cases emerged on Thursday, taking the coronavirus tally in Maharashtra to 6,427.

8.33 am: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi

Delhi is the third most corona ravaged state in the country with the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 2,248 and 48 deaths. The national capital reported 128 new cases on Thursday.

8.28 am: Coronavirus live updates: India to continue importing medical supplies from China despite faulty test kits

India has taken the decision to continue importing medical supplies from China despite reports of the faulty rapid antibody test kits. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava, in a statement on Thursday said, "In the past two weeks, around two dozen flights departed for India from five cities in China carrying nearly 400 tonnes of medical supplies, including RT-PCR test kits, Rapid Antibody Tests, PPE kits, thermometers etc. Around 20 more flights are expected to bring supplies from China in the coming days, and this is likely to be stepped up considerably in the next few months as our procurement efforts gain momentum."

8.15 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In COVID-19 tracker

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic