Coronavirus live updates: India reports 9,304 new cases in a day; total count at 2.16 lakh cases

Coronavirus in India live updates: The number of coronavirus cases continue to grow in the country as India reports 2.16 lakh cases.The number of active cases in the country has increased to over 1.06 lakh cases. So far, over 1 lakh people have been discharged and 6,075 have died from coronavirus. Maharashtra is the worst-affected with 74,860 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported the highest single-day spike in fatalities at 122. Delhi has reported 23,645 cases so far. Additionally, India's Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar has tested positive. The defence ministry carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise, official sources said. Kumar is stable and is under home quarantine.

4.20 pm: No coercive action against employers over wage payment

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended till June 12 the operation of its May 15 order asking the government not to take any coercive action against companies and employers for violation of its March 29 circular on payment of full wages to employees for the lockdown period.

4.00 pm: Himachal has successfully checked coronavirus: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government has succeeded in checking community spread of coronavirus by ensuring institutional quarantine for returnees to the state from various red zones across the country, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday. He said there was only one active case during the first week of May which has now risen to 206 after the return of 1.70 lakh state natives.

3:30 pm: People with medical emergencies can enter Delhi with e-pass

The Delhi High Court was informed by the AAP government that its guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown allow people with medical emergencies to enter the national capital by applying for an e-pass which will be made available to them. The Delhi government said its Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order on June 1 with regard to prohibited and permitted activities, during the phased reopening - unlock 1, and the guidelines permit entry into the national capital from neighbouring states in case of medical emergencies.

3:00 pm: UP plans to relax curbs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to make preparations for unlocking the state, starting June 8, as per the Centre's guidelines. "The unlock arrangements starting from June 8 should be followed as per the Centre's guidelines. The relaxations should be studied and implemented accordingly," an official statement quoted the chief minister.

2:30 pm: Ashok Chavan recovers from coronavirus

Maharashtra PWD Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, was discharged from a hospital here on Thursday after recovering from the disease. After being discharged, the former chief minister reached his home to a warm welcome from his family members.

2:00 pm: Lawyer deposits Rs 15 lakh for migrant crisis

The Supreme Court directed a Mumbai-based lawyer to deposit Rs 25 lakh with the apex court registry, which he has offered for the travel of migrant workers from Mumbai to their native places in Uttar Pradesh amid Covid-19 pandemic. During the hearing, conducted via video conferencing, Khan told the top court that he has a bona fide concern for the migrant workers and wanted to deposit Rs 25 lakh with the apex court for their travel to native places and the amount can be used as train fare.

1:40 pm: Coronavirus testing in Mizoram

The Mizoram government has decided to test the samples of people returning to the state from containment zones in other parts of the country using Real- time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines. "Samples of all the stranded persons returning to the state from containment zones those who have already reached Mizoram and those who are on their way -- will be tested in laboratories for COVID-19. Those currently housed in quarantine centres, whom we earlier felt did not require laboratory testing, will also be tested," said Health and Family Welfare Board Vice-chairman Dr Z R Thiamsanga.

1:15 pm: Chhattisgarh coronavirus cases

As many as 52 more people, including a government doctor, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 680, a health official said on Thursday. "It is the biggest spike in a single day since the first positive case was detected in the state in mid-March," the official said.

1:00 pm: Centre asks private companies to pay up

The Centre has said that private establishments must pay full wages to workers. Employers claiming incapacity in paying salaries must be directed to furnish their audited balance sheets and accounts in the court, it said. The government has said the March 29 directive was a "temporary measure to mitigate the financial hardship" of employees and workers.

12:30 pm: AAP asks for power bill waiver from govt

The Maharashtra unit of Aam Aadmi Party has demanded that the state government waive off electricity bills of up to 200 units for people who have suffered economically due to the lockdown. "It is thus extremely important that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government immediately take measures to alleviate the economic crisis that has gripped the aam aadmi (common man)," it said.

12:15pm: Coronavirus Rajasthan updates:

Rajasthan reports 68 new coronavirus positive cases till 10:30 AM today, taking the total number of cases 9720. Number of active cases stand at 2692.

12:00pm: Assam coronavius updates:

Assam, on Thursday reported 47 new coronavirus cases. With this, the state has reported 1,877 COVID-19 cases as of today. Of the 1,877 cases, 1,457 are active, while 413 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, four persons have died and three have migrated out of the state.

Assam has recorded a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since inter-state movement began. However, with increased testing facilities, the state government's aim now is for reduced institutional quarantine and increased home quarantine.

11:45am: Delhi coronavirus updates:

A record single-day spike of 1,513 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark on Wednesday. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

The death count in the national capital has surged to 606, in the last 24-hour.

11:30am: Coronavirus Indore updates:

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 3,633 after 36 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. Besides, the death toll also went up to 145 as four more people, including a 75-year-old man, succumbed to the viral infection in different hospitals here in the last two day.

Till now, 2,184 people have been discharged from hospitals here after recovery.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Indore on March 24, when four people tested positive for it.

11:15am: India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 1-lakh mark

According to Union Health Ministry data, number of cured/discharched/migrated COVID patients have crossed the one-lakh mark on Wednesday.

At least 1,00,302 COVID-19 patients have recovered already giving an overall recovery rate of over 48 per cent in the country, as of June 4.

11:00am: India-origin minister Alok Sharma tested for coronavirus in UK

Britain's Indian-origin Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, has been tested for the novel coronavirus. Sharma, 52, was seen feeling uneasy and sweating during a debate on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill in Parliament on Wednesday. Sharma will now be returning home to self isolate, the spokesperson said.

The minister was among hundreds of MPs seen queuing for hours on Tuesday to cast their votes under new social distance rules as Parliament returned to a physical setting after a hybrid version, which involved remote attendance by MPs via screens set up in the chamber.

10:45am: DDMA issues directives for management of COVID patients

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued directives for the management of bodies of coronavirus positive/suspected people at mortuaries oh hospital in the national capital.

According to DDMA, "The hospitals must fix the date and time in such a way that an effective notice of at least 24-hour is available to the family/ relatives. If family or relatives contact mortuary themselves, within 12 hours of death, the hospital shall schedule cremation/ burial in consultation with the family/relatives and concerned municipal body within next 24 hours".

It further added, "In case of unidentified abandoned dead bodies of COVID-19positive/suspect person Delhi Police shall complete all legal formalities within 72 hours of death and shall dispose of the dead body in the next 24 hours as per the protocol".

10:30 am: Two more coronavirus cases in Meghalaya

Two more persons who had recently returned to Meghalaya from other states have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the northeastern state's tally to 33, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said.The two persons, who had returned from Goa and Maharashtra, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, hours after an Uttar Pradesh returnee was found to be infected with the deadly virus.

10:15 am: India reports 9,304 cases in a day

Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry. India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

10:00 am: George Floyd was tested positive for corona

A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, states that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office came with the family's permission and after the coroner's office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

9:45 am: 7 days of home quarantine for travellers in Delhi

All asymptomatic traveller arriving in Delhi through flights, trains or roads will have to undergo mandatory seven days of home quarantine. The earlier mandate for asymptotic travellers was to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. According to DDMA chairman Vijay Dev, the concerned airport, railways, and other transport authorities will submit passenger manifests to the office of the principal secretary of revenue department on a daily basis to keep a tab on arrivals.

9:30 am: HCQ can't prevent coronavirus

The much-touted malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has proven to be ineffective in preventing coronavirus infection, according to a widely anticipated clinical trial. The new trial found no serious side effects or heart problems from use of hydroxychloroquine.

9:15 am: UK Business Secy tests positive

Business Secretary in UK Alok Sharma has tested positive for coronavirus. He was tested after he reported feeling unwell. Alok Sharma began feeling unwell when in the Chamber delivering the second reading of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill, a spokesperson for the minister said. In line with guidance he has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self isolate, the spokesperson said.

9:00 am: Defence Secretary tests positive

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19. The defence ministry carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise follow the confirmation. Kumar's condition is stable and he is currently under home-quarantine. At least 35 officials working at the ministry's headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been sent on home quarantine.