Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 will be imposed with all-new guidelines, measures: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8pm on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said that the coronavirus lockdown 4.0 will be imposed with fresh guidelines and new measures. He added that the new rules will be issued before May 18. The third phase of lockdown is scheduled to be lifted on May 17.

"Lockdown 4.0 will be one with all-new guidelines and measures. All the guidelines will be issued before May 18," says PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that while scientists from across the world have been saying that coronavirus is here to stay for a while, we cannot let our lives revolve around the virus.

PM Modi who announced an economic relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore to ensure a self-reliant India said that we should be proud of our local manufacturers and retailers. "The pandemic has shown us the importance of local manufacturing, local market, and local supply chain. 'Local' has saved us all," said the Prime Minister.

He added that all the global brands that we are so fond of were also local at some point. "The global brands you see now were also 'local' at some point. Only when people encouraged these 'local' brands, nurtured them and advocated them, they became global," he said. "Be vocal for local," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also spoke about how India has turned this crisis into an opportunity. He said when the coronavirus outbreak started, India did not produce any PPE and had meagre production of N95 masks. "Now India produced 2 lakh PPE and 2 lakh N95 masks every day," he said.

PM Modi especially emphasised on making India self-reliant or Aatm Nirbhar Bharat. He said that the only way to make the 21st century belong to India is to be self-reliant. "We have the resources, we have the power, we have the best talent in the world, we will make the best products, we will improve our product quality, we will make the supply chain more modern. We can do this and we will definitely do this," said PM Modi.

