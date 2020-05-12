PM Modi Speech Live Updates: Lockdown 4.0 may give more power to states, easier norms likely

After a marathon meeting with chief ministers from all over India yesterday, Prime Minister Modi will address the nation at 8PM tonight. In his upcoming speech, the Prime Minister is expected to announce the modalities of the next phase of nationwide lockdown, with emphasis on the 'Jan Se Jag Tak' (from individual to the world). PM Modi is also likely to address the demands raised by the states for a more federal approach to management of coronavirus pandemic and extension of lockdown amid rising infection cases.

7.35 pm: The 'Jan Se Jag Tak' motto, meaning from individual to the world, is expected to be mentioned in PM Modi's speech tonight.

7.32 pm: In his address tonight, PM Narendra Modi is likely to focus on labour migration, problems faced by migrant workers and steps taken by the Centre to remedy them, easing lockdown norms in Red Zones, and more powers and responsibilities to states in deciding their next course of action in coronavirus management.

7.27 pm: Talking to chief ministers yesterday, PM Narendra Modi had asked states to explore tourism opportunities in orange and green zones, given the dire situation in other popular tourist destinations.

7.26 pm: Lockdown norms likely to be diluted, as few states are in favour to decide their zones (red, orange, green) and kind of relaxation required there

7.15 pm: In the meeting yesterday, PM Narendra Modi clearly indicated that states will have more says this time and asked them to come up with their suggestion by May 15.

7.00 pm: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8PM tonight.