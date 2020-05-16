Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: Mumbai emerges as global hotspot, surpasses New York

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has emerged as the global hotspot for coronavirus. The city saw 800 new cases and 40 deaths on Wednesday which signals fast spread of pandemic in the metropolitan city. Mumbai has surpassed New York in terms of rise in cases.

The city will have to prepare for worse in the immediate future as hospitals are already functioning at full capacity. Mumbai has surpassed New York in terms of rise in cases since May 9. New York is the worst hit city by coronavirus with 3,50,951 cases and 27,555 deaths. However, authorities say cases in the US city seem to have peaked out.

Mumbai has recorded larger number of hospitalisations than New York for the deadly virus since the beginning of May. Not everyone testing positive for coronavirus in New York is being hospitalised.

Authorities in Mumbai are ramping up bed capacity every day signaling the growing pressure on the city's healthcare facilities.

When it comes to number of deaths, New York City comes on the top but that too appears to be reducing. In Mumbai, there is a steady rise in the number of deaths daily. However, the health crisis in New York is much bigger than Mumbai as the city has as many cumulative deaths as Mumbai has confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, India's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 85,940 on Saturday, according to the lastest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 2,752 deaths in the country.

Total COVID-19 cases worldwide stand at 4.6 million, with death toll over 3,08,000. US deaths near 88,000-mark. Coronavirus cases in Spain at 2,75,000.