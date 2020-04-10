Coronavirus lockdown: India is prepared for the "worst", says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Friday said India is prepared for the worst in the fight against coronavirus. In the last 12 hours, India has reported 547 new COVID-19 cases, taking total tally to 6,412.

In a press briefing, Vardhan said that the global experience suggests that it takes 5-6 weeks to flatten the curve of this virus. He also urged states to ensure that the coronavirus lockdown measures are fully enforced.

"I request health ministers of all states to ensure that lockdown is followed 100 per cent in your respective states. If we lag behind in this, it will be difficult for us to win this fight against Covid-19," Vardhan.

Vardhan also chaired a meeting today with state health ministers via video conferencing to review actions and preparedness of states to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandamic. Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey and senior officials of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

Both the ministers reviewed arrangements made by state hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

"I am getting inputs regarding some states which are not sharing reports related to coronavirus properly," Vardhan said in the meeting.

Without taking any states' name, he said that this was a kind of war and everyone has to fight jointly.

India has reported 37 deaths and 896 new cases in the past 24 hours. This is the sharpest ever rise in coronavirus cases in India. With this, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 6,761, including 6,039 active cases, 516 cured and 206 deaths.

By Chitranjan Kumar with agency inputs

