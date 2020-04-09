Coronavirus lockdown makes India weak rather than strong, says Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj has said the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic may hurt the economy rather than helping it. The current approach to fight against the virus is not sustainable in the future since lockdown fear would also be back every time a virus returns, Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, wrote in an article in The Economic Times.

"To the best of my knowledge, virtually no country has imposed such a sweeping lockdown as India has; I continue to believe this makes India weak rather than stronger in combating the epidemic," Rajiv Bajaj also said. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown until April 14 to contain the deadly virus.

"I continue to believe this (lockdown) makes India weak rather than stronger in combating the epidemic. We should have kept only the vulnerable at home, closed all public spaces, and allowed the young and healthy to keep turning wheels of the economy-with due precautions, with respect to hygiene, masks, distancing, etc," Rajiv Bajaj also said. The auto industry, which already was under pressure owing to the economic slowdown, has been one of the worst affected due to COVID-19.

The two-wheeler manufacturer was among the first few to suspend production at its plans on March 21 after the outbreak of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the local authorities in Delhi and Noida have sealed 42 COVID-19 hotspots in several areas of these cities. It has been done to prevent the further spread of novel coronavirus and break the chain subsequently.

Edited by Ashish Pandey

