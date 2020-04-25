Coronavirus: Mumbai lockdown may be extended till May 18, says state Health Minister

Mumbai and Pune are likely to extend the duration of the lockdown till May 18 due to the continuous spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in the two cities. According to the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the main purpose of the lockdown was to contain the spread of COVID-19 and if that goal isn't achieved, then they will have to extend the lockdown.

He also told Livemint that the main concern was slum areas in Maharashtra where the cases are rapidly increasing. Tope added, "We have to ensure that all the containment zones are completely cordoned off. If required, we will extend the lockdown for 15 more days after 3 May only for the containment zones, if not for the entire Mumbai or Pune." Complete lockdown restrictions will continue to be enforced on schools, colleges and public gatherings across Mahrashtra whereas for Mumbai and Pune, all non essential services shall remain suspended for at least another 15 days after May 3.

As of now, Maharashtra has reported 394 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 6,817, with 301 reported deaths. Out of these, 4,447 cases were from Mumbai alone, followed closely by 1,020 cases from Pune. In Dharavi, the number of COVID-19 cases is 220 as of April 24, while 14 people have lost their lives. Around 1,19,161 people are in home quarantine whereas 8,814 people have been placed under institutional quarantine in the state. Total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 24,506 while 775 people have died as of April 25, 8:00 am.

