Coronavirus outbreak: Aarogya Setu app made mandatory for employees in India; check how to register

The government has made the use of the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all public and private sector employees.

The Union Home Ministry declared the use of India's own contact tracing app mandatory as part of fresh guidelines rolled out along with the lockdown phase 3 to check the spread of coronavirus.

The government has also said that companies and organisations will have to achieve 100 per cent compliance with the order.

Besides, office space, the ministry has also made the app mandatory for people residing in a containment zone.

The government launched the Aarogya Setu app in early April as a voluntary application, with its use being encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and establishments such as CBSE.

The app communicates with nearby phones using Bluetooth and gathers their GPS location data. Once a user has downloaded the app, it asks for continuous Bluetooth access and location data.

By using the app, it is possible to keep track of all the people who came near or in contact with a person, who has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

The app also asks for information that includes questions related to a person's age, gender, name, health status and travel history. It also checks if the user belongs to any one of the exempted categories of professionals amid the lockdown period.

After processing all this information, the Aarogya Setu app also details whether or not the user is at risk of contracting coronavirus infection.

Steps to download and use Aarogya Setu app:

1. After downloading the app, the user needs to read and agree with the terms and conditions to register.

2. The User will need to submit his/her mobile number for verification, after which an OTP will be sent to his/her registered number.

3. Post-registration, the user can fill in personal details such as his/her name, age, profession, and country travel outside within the last 30 days.

4. The app asks users whether or not they are ready to volunteer in times of need.

5. Users can also do a self-assessment test after providing all the necessary details. The app lets users know about the chances of their infection risk.

